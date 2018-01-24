NBA games Wednesday, scores, highlights, updates: Celtics try to snap losing streak
We have all the scores, highlights and news from a busy NBA Wednesday
It's a jam-packed nine-game slate on this fine NBA Wednesday, with plenty of top teams and big names in action. We'll have the latest scores, highlights and updates throughout the night.
Let's get going.
NBA scores for Wednesday, Jan. 24
All times Eastern
- New Orleans Pelicans at Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Chicago Bulls at Philadelphia 76ers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Phoenix Suns at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Utah Jazz at Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Toronto Raptors at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Houston Rockets at Dallas Mavericks, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- San Antonio Spurs at Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Minnesota Timberwolves at Portland Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Clippers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
Celtics try to snap four-game losing streak
The Celtics are on a four-game losing streak with losses to the Lakers and Magic in that span. In their defense, Kyrie Irving missed two of those games with a shoulder injury, but they really need to get things back on track soon.
Ben Simmons throws it down
Ben Simmons celebrated making the Rising Stars Challenge with a monstrous throw down.
Mitchell makes dunk contest case
Nobody is entirely sure who will be in the dunk contest, but Donovan Mitchell is making his case on this alley-oop slam.
Walker makes 900 career 3-pointers
Kemba Walker hit a milestone Wednesday when made his 900th career 3-pointer. Big moment for him.
And-Ones
- Darren Collison will miss Wednesday's game for personal reasons.
- Alex Len is out with a sore right ankle.
- LaMarcus Aldridge will sit Wednesday for rest.
- Tyson Chandler is back in the starting lineup for Phoenix.
