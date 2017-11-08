NBA games Wednesday, scores, highlights, updates: Durant, Porzingis held out

What's up everybody. Welcome back for another FANtastic night of NBA action.

Getting things underway, we'll see if the red-hot New York Knicks can keep up their winning ways without Kristaps Porzingis as they take on the equally surprising Orlando Magic. Meanwhile, the Detroit Pistons will try to improve on their strong start when they host the Indiana Pacers.

Later on, we'll have an ESPN doubleheader. First, the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics will renew their historic rivalry, as Lonzo Ball makes his first trip to the TD Garden, and later, the new-look Minnesota Timberwolves will face a strong test against the Golden State Warriors side that will, however, be without Kevin Durant.

Stay tuned right here for all of the news, notes, scores, and highlights from Wednesday's action across the Association.

NBA scores for Wednesday, Nov. 8

All times Eastern

New York Knicks at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)



Indiana Pacers at Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)



Los Angeles Lakers at Boston Celtics, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)



Miami Heat at Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)



Minnesota Timberwolves at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker)



Porzingis sits out Knicks vs. Magic

After coming up clutch once again in the Knicks' win over the Hornets on Tuesday night, Kristaps Porzingis will be sitting out on the second night of a back-to-back. The Knicks' do-everything big man will be out with a combination of an ankle and elbow injuries. For as good as KP and the Knicks have been, this is a wise move by the team. He's been injury prone throughout his career, and giving him a night off on a back-to-back will help in the long run, even if the Knicks essentially sacrifice this game.

Porzingis (sprained left ankle/contused right elbow) is unavailable — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) November 8, 2017

Durant out as well for Wolves vs. Warriors

The Warriors will be without the reigning Finals MVP for their big national TV test against the young Timberwolves, as Kevin Durant is dealing with a thigh contusion. It apparently stems from a number of hard landings in the Warriors' win over the Heat on Monday night.

Kevin Durant (left thigh contusion) will be inactive for tonight's game vs. Minnesota. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) November 8, 2017