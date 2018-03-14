NBA games Wednesday, scores, highlights, updates: Durant, Warriors host Lakers

There are just four games on the NBA slate for Wednesday, but at this time of year nearly every game has significance -- whether it's contenders in the hunt for playoff position or losing teams looking to improve their lottery position.

Wednesday is no exception as the Bucks, Wizards and Heat are all on the schedule. They're all jarring for position in a crowded Eastern Conference playoff race, separated by just two games in the standings. We'll also have our eyes glued to the late matchup between the Lakers and the Warriors, who will try to fight off a red-hot squad minus three of their All-Stars (Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green) all sidelined with injuries.

It should be a great night of action, and we'll have all the scores, highlights and updates from throughout the night.

NBA scores for Wednesday, March 14

All times Eastern

Depleted Warriors look to hold off Lakers

Nobody's feeling sorry for a team that has Kevin Durant, but the Warriors are pretty ragged heading into their matchup with the Lakers, down three stars. Meanwhile the Lakers come in scorching hot, winners of eight of their last 10 games.

Updated injury report for tonight's game vs. the Lakers: pic.twitter.com/mtVmswvk6i — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) March 14, 2018

And-Ones: