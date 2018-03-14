NBA games Wednesday, scores, highlights, updates: Durant, Warriors host Lakers
We've got all the scores, top plays and news from Wednesday's NBA games
There are just four games on the NBA slate for Wednesday, but at this time of year nearly every game has significance -- whether it's contenders in the hunt for playoff position or losing teams looking to improve their lottery position.
Wednesday is no exception as the Bucks, Wizards and Heat are all on the schedule. They're all jarring for position in a crowded Eastern Conference playoff race, separated by just two games in the standings. We'll also have our eyes glued to the late matchup between the Lakers and the Warriors, who will try to fight off a red-hot squad minus three of their All-Stars (Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green) all sidelined with injuries.
It should be a great night of action, and we'll have all the scores, highlights and updates from throughout the night.
NBA scores for Wednesday, March 14
All times Eastern
- Milwaukee Bucks at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Washington Wizards at Boston Celtics, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Miami Heat at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
Depleted Warriors look to hold off Lakers
Nobody's feeling sorry for a team that has Kevin Durant, but the Warriors are pretty ragged heading into their matchup with the Lakers, down three stars. Meanwhile the Lakers come in scorching hot, winners of eight of their last 10 games.
And-Ones:
- Warriors guard Klay Thompson is expected to miss at least a week after fracturing his right thumb.
- Injured Cavs forward Kevin Love hopes to return by March 23 from a broken hand.
- The Heat will be without Dwyane Wade (hamstring) and Hassan Whiteside (hip) against the Kings.
- Aaron Gordon (concussion) will not be in the lineup for the Magic against the Bucks.
