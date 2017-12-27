NBA games Wednesday, scores, highlights, updates: Jimmy Butler scores 39 in OT win
Plus, Rajon Rondo gets a ridiculous 25 assists, Vince Carter is ageless, and a ... gender reveal?
There's no post-holiday slowdown in the NBA. We've got a nice 10-game slate lined up on this Wednesday night.
Let's get into it.
NBA scores for Wednesday, Dec. 27
All times Eastern
- Dallas Mavericks 98, Indiana Pacers, 94 (box score)
- Boston Celtics 102, Charlotte Hornets 91 (box score)
- Washington Wizards 99, Atlanta Hawks, 113 (box score)
- Denver Nuggets 125, Minnesota Timberwolves 128 [OT] (box score)
- Toronto Raptors 107, Oklahoma City Thunder 124 (box score)
- New York Knicks 87, Chicago Bulls 92 (box score)
- Brooklyn Nets 113, New Orleans Pelicans 128 (box score)
- Cleveland Cavaliers 95, Sacramento Kings 109 (box score)
- Memphis Grizzlies 109, Los Angeles Lakers 99 (box score)
- Utah Jazz 101, Golden State Warriors 126 (box score)
Jimmy Butler clutch, scores 39 in victory
The Timberwolves were in a close one with the Nuggets. So close that it had to go to overtime. From that point, on Jimmy Butler took over. He finished the game with 39 points including 11 in overtime. If it weren't for his clutch play, then Denver might have come away with this one.
Paul George has 33 in blowout of Raptors
The Thunder met the red-hot Raptors and absolutely dismantled them. Toronto has been one of the NBA's best this season, but its game in Oklahoma City resulted in nothing but pain. OKC took the lead early and never gave it up in what quickly became a laugher. Paul George had 33 points.
Rajon Rondo has career-high 25 assists
Rajon Rondo ran the Pelicans offense to perfection in a blowout of the Nets. He racked up 25 assists in the process.
Tyreke Evans scores 32, Wolves beat Lakers
The Grizzlies got a much-needed victory against the Lakers behind Tyreke Evans' 32 points.
Vince Carter scores 24 points, Kings win
Vince Carter is almost 41 years old and he scored 24 points in Sacramento's victory against Cleveland. Half-Man Half Amazing. Forever eternal.
Russell Westbrook slams home a putback dunk
Russell Westbrook showed off his hops on this monster slam.
Jayson Tatum slices through the defense
The Celtics rookie, Jayson Tatum, had a sick Eurostep right through the Hornets defense.
Rozier finds Tatum on the lob
Terry Rozier found Jayson Tatum on this lob pass and dunk.
Boy or girl? Damien Wilkins finds out
Well, this is a new one. Everybody has heard of the in-game proposal, but never the in-game gender reveal.
C.J. Miles beats the buzzer
The Raptors managed to snag three points thanks to C.J. Miles quick shooting.
Chesapeake Arena catches on fire
Well, everybody knew the Thunder were hot, but not this hot. At one point, Oklahoma city's building literally caught on fire due to an electrical failure. It was quickly taken care of, but an odd moment to say the least.
Larry Nance Jr. skies for the dunk
Larry Nance Jr. has had some good dunks in his career. Add this one to the growing list.
Jordan Bell dishes to Draymond Green for the dunk
Jordan Bell found a cutting Draymond Geen for a monstrous dunk. One of many in the Warriors' usual third-quarter run.
Donovan Mitchell catches the lob and completes the slam
Donovan Mitchell is making a good case for Rookie of the Year with these highlight lob slams.
Kris Dunn continues string of great play
Kris Dunn has been phenomenal as of late and he kept that great play up in a 17 point performance against the Knicks
And-ones:
- The Pistons have lost Reggie Jackson for 6-8 weeks with a Grade 3 ankle sprain.
- Boston's Jaylen Brown, who came up hobbled on Christmas Day, missed the Hornets game.
- Brandon Ingram, who missed a Christmas Day game, is expected to play for the Lakers on Wednesday night.
- Jeff Teague was injured and left the Timberwolves' victory against the Nuggets early.
