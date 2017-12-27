NBA games Wednesday, scores, highlights, updates: Jimmy Butler scores 39 in OT win

There's no post-holiday slowdown in the NBA. We've got a nice 10-game slate lined up on this Wednesday night.

Let's get into it.

NBA scores for Wednesday, Dec. 27

All times Eastern

Jimmy Butler clutch, scores 39 in victory

The Timberwolves were in a close one with the Nuggets. So close that it had to go to overtime. From that point, on Jimmy Butler took over. He finished the game with 39 points including 11 in overtime. If it weren't for his clutch play, then Denver might have come away with this one.

Paul George has 33 in blowout of Raptors

The Thunder met the red-hot Raptors and absolutely dismantled them. Toronto has been one of the NBA's best this season, but its game in Oklahoma City resulted in nothing but pain. OKC took the lead early and never gave it up in what quickly became a laugher. Paul George had 33 points.

That's a final.



Paul George with 33 pts, including 7-10 from beyond the arc. #NBAVote pic.twitter.com/bTRQBFdpHq — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) December 28, 2017

Rajon Rondo has career-high 25 assists

Rajon Rondo ran the Pelicans offense to perfection in a blowout of the Nets. He racked up 25 assists in the process.

Rajon Rondo becomes the first player since Jason Kidd in '96 to record 25+ AST in a single game. @PelicansNBA beat @BrooklynNets 128-113.



AD/Boogie: 60 PTS & 25 REB combined. pic.twitter.com/WP9pldyjIy — NBA (@NBA) December 28, 2017

Tyreke Evans scores 32, Wolves beat Lakers

The Grizzlies got a much-needed victory against the Lakers behind Tyreke Evans' 32 points.

This man is a walking bucket. pic.twitter.com/QyoSYBAr8T — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) December 28, 2017

Vince Carter scores 24 points, Kings win

Vince Carter is almost 41 years old and he scored 24 points in Sacramento's victory against Cleveland. Half-Man Half Amazing. Forever eternal.

Russell Westbrook slams home a putback dunk

Russell Westbrook showed off his hops on this monster slam.

Jayson Tatum slices through the defense

The Celtics rookie, Jayson Tatum, had a sick Eurostep right through the Hornets defense.

Rozier finds Tatum on the lob

Terry Rozier found Jayson Tatum on this lob pass and dunk.

Boy or girl? Damien Wilkins finds out

Well, this is a new one. Everybody has heard of the in-game proposal, but never the in-game gender reveal.

It's a boy! Congrats to Damien Wilkins & his fiancee! pic.twitter.com/wTXE9CjC2C — NBA (@NBA) December 28, 2017

C.J. Miles beats the buzzer

The Raptors managed to snag three points thanks to C.J. Miles quick shooting.

Quick instincts from CJ Miles at the buzzer! #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/6Hk9Am6GlD — NBA (@NBA) December 28, 2017

Chesapeake Arena catches on fire

Well, everybody knew the Thunder were hot, but not this hot. At one point, Oklahoma city's building literally caught on fire due to an electrical failure. It was quickly taken care of, but an odd moment to say the least.

Wanna talk playing something down?



They blow the horn, stop the game, there's smoke coming from the ceiling. People see a light blew out and there are small flames and smoke coming from the rafters. And they mention on the PA.



"We are experiencing technical difficulties." — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) December 28, 2017

Larry Nance Jr. skies for the dunk

Larry Nance Jr. has had some good dunks in his career. Add this one to the growing list.

Jordan Bell dishes to Draymond Green for the dunk

Jordan Bell found a cutting Draymond Geen for a monstrous dunk. One of many in the Warriors' usual third-quarter run.

Donovan Mitchell catches the lob and completes the slam

Donovan Mitchell is making a good case for Rookie of the Year with these highlight lob slams.

Kris Dunn continues string of great play

Kris Dunn has been phenomenal as of late and he kept that great play up in a 17 point performance against the Knicks

😮 Kris Dunn last night:



17 points / 5 assists / 5 rebounds / 2 steals / 1 block pic.twitter.com/dbWWGbqq39 — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) December 28, 2017

And-ones: