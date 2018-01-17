NBA games Wednesday, scores, highlights, updates: Lakers face Westbrook, Thunder
NBA scores for Wednesday, Jan. 17
All times Eastern
- Washington Wizards at Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Detroit Pistons at Toronto Raptors, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- San Antonio Spurs at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- New Orleans Pelicans at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- New York Knicks at Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Lakers at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN
- Golden State Warriors at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Miami Heat at Milwaukee Bucks, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Utah Jazz at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Clippers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN
Lakers take on up-and-down Thunder without Lonzo
Lonzo Ball is set to sit out his second straight game due to a knee injury, and that's not a good sign for the Lakers because the difference between the games he's on the court vs. off is noticeable. The Lakers are 1-7 in games he sits out, with the only win coming on Oct. 13 against the Clippers -- the third game of the season. Los Angeles could be in trouble without its star point guard, but it does get the benefit of taking on a topsy-turvy Thunder team. OKC has talent, but it often plays down to its opponent's level that it wouldn't be a surprise if this one went down to the wire.
And-Ones:
- Kyrie Irving did not practice on Wednesday and is questionable for the near future.
- The Rockets plan for James Harden to return Thursday against the Timberwolves.
- Tyler Johnson is out for tonight's game.
- Lonzo Ball will sit out tonight with a knee injury.
- Jamal Murray is out tonight due to a concussion.
- Skal Labissiere is out with a shoulder strain.
