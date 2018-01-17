NBA games Wednesday, scores, highlights, updates: Lakers lose another without Lonzo

We've got all the scores, highlights and news from the night's games

After only four games on Tuesday, the NBA is back with 10 games -- a full slate -- on the horizon this Wednesday. We'll have all the latest scores, updates and highlights from the night's action.

Here we go.

NBA scores for Wednesday, Jan. 17

All times Eastern

Without Lonzo Ball, the Lakers are hopeless

Lonzo Ball missed his second successive game due to a knee injury, and that was not great for the Lakers because the difference between the games he's on the court vs. off is noticeable. The Lakers are now 1-8 in games he sits out, with the only victory coming on Oct. 13 against the Clippers -- the third game of the season. The Lakers have been in trouble without their rookie guard, and the Thunder had no issues with them in a 114-90 blowout.

Harden, CP3, Griffin escape punishment

Trevor Ariza and Gerald Green were the only two players punished for the locker room incident that took place following the Clippers' home victory against the Rockets. James Harden, Chris Paul, and Blake Griffin all had roles throughout the game that led to the spillover, but the NBA didn't feel it was necessary to punish them for a variety of reasons.

Lauri Markkanen blocks a shot off Curry's head

Lauri Markkanen blocked a shot from Stephen Curry and it bounced off Curry's head. Extra humiliating.

Kent Bazemore wins it over the Pelicans

Kent Bazemore made the clutch winner to knock off the Pelicans in a big victory for Atlanta.

Jordan Bell injured on dunk

Jordan Bell was injured on this dunk by Robin Lopez. X-Rays are currently negative and he's scheduled for an MRI on Thursday.

A post shared by NBA (@nba) on

Kristaps Porzingis rejects the Grizzlies

Kristaps Porzingis reminded the Grizzlies of his presence inside with this block at the rim.

Hornets set franchise scoring record

The Hornets set a franchise record for most points scored in a half. They missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer that would have given them 80.

Howard blows the Wizards a kiss

Dwight Howard was selected by the Wizards to shoot free throws after Michael Carter-Williams was ejected. He made both of them and responded by blowing them a kiss.

Jarrett Allen throws down the hammer

Jarrett Allen got up and threw down a monstrous dunk against the Spurs.

Chris McCullogh saves two points

Washington's Chris McCullough saved the Wizards two points with this emphatic chasedown block.

Hornets get two 4-point plays 

It's rare to see a single 4-point play, let alone two in the same quarter from the same team.

John Collins rises for huge dunk

John Collins rose for a giant dunk against the Pelicans that will make them think twice about contesting at the rim.

And-Ones:

