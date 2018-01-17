NBA games Wednesday, scores, highlights, updates: Lakers lose another without Lonzo

After only four games on Tuesday, the NBA is back with 10 games -- a full slate -- on the horizon this Wednesday. We'll have all the latest scores, updates and highlights from the night's action.

Here we go.

NBA scores for Wednesday, Jan. 17

All times Eastern

Without Lonzo Ball, the Lakers are hopeless

Lonzo Ball missed his second successive game due to a knee injury, and that was not great for the Lakers because the difference between the games he's on the court vs. off is noticeable. The Lakers are now 1-8 in games he sits out, with the only victory coming on Oct. 13 against the Clippers -- the third game of the season. The Lakers have been in trouble without their rookie guard, and the Thunder had no issues with them in a 114-90 blowout.

Paul George from WAY beyond the arc!#ThunderUp lead 107-88 with 4:41 left in Q4.



📺: @ESPNNBA pic.twitter.com/V6ryImxrgN — NBA (@NBA) January 18, 2018

Harden, CP3, Griffin escape punishment

Trevor Ariza and Gerald Green were the only two players punished for the locker room incident that took place following the Clippers' home victory against the Rockets. James Harden, Chris Paul, and Blake Griffin all had roles throughout the game that led to the spillover, but the NBA didn't feel it was necessary to punish them for a variety of reasons.

Rockets-Clippers fight: No penalties for Chris Paul, James Harden, Blake Griffin https://t.co/w0PS9F5MdH pic.twitter.com/NlPApl1JI8 — CBS Sports NBA (@CBSSportsNBA) January 18, 2018

Lauri Markkanen blocks a shot off Curry's head

Lauri Markkanen blocked a shot from Stephen Curry and it bounced off Curry's head. Extra humiliating.

Lauri Markkanen block off Steph's head. loll pic.twitter.com/WHgWnGtoRE — ⓂarcusD (@_MarcusD2_) January 18, 2018

Kent Bazemore wins it over the Pelicans

Kent Bazemore made the clutch winner to knock off the Pelicans in a big victory for Atlanta.

The Kent Bazemore jump shot that gave the @ATLHawks a 94-93 win over the @PelicansNBA!



Bazemore: 20 PTS

John Collins: 18 PTS

Schroder: 15 PTS, 13 AST



Boogie: 19 PTS, 14 REB, 7 AST pic.twitter.com/VJOiE7kPcv — NBA (@NBA) January 18, 2018

Jordan Bell injured on dunk

Jordan Bell was injured on this dunk by Robin Lopez. X-Rays are currently negative and he's scheduled for an MRI on Thursday.

A post shared by NBA (@nba) on Jan 17, 2018 at 5:20pm PST

Kristaps Porzingis rejects the Grizzlies

Kristaps Porzingis reminded the Grizzlies of his presence inside with this block at the rim.

Hornets set franchise scoring record

The Hornets set a franchise record for most points scored in a half. They missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer that would have given them 80.

Howard blows the Wizards a kiss

Dwight Howard was selected by the Wizards to shoot free throws after Michael Carter-Williams was ejected. He made both of them and responded by blowing them a kiss.

This is absolutely amazing.



MCW unable to attempt free throws in blowout, so Scott Brooks chooses Dwight Howard and makes him come back onto court to shoot



Dwight drains both, does Cassell big balls dance, blows Brooks a kiss 💀#PettyWarz pic.twitter.com/qPhV6jdlVp — Pettywise (@World_Wide_Wob) January 18, 2018

Jarrett Allen throws down the hammer

Jarrett Allen got up and threw down a monstrous dunk against the Spurs.

Chris McCullogh saves two points

Washington's Chris McCullough saved the Wizards two points with this emphatic chasedown block.

Chris McCullough sprints back on defense for the block!#DCFamily pic.twitter.com/fN68rg4gqL — NBA (@NBA) January 18, 2018

Hornets get two 4-point plays

It's rare to see a single 4-point play, let alone two in the same quarter from the same team.

Kemba hits the rainbow 3 and gets fouled for the @hornets 2nd 4-point play!



CHA started the game 10 for 10 from the field. #BuzzCity pic.twitter.com/NHqjwvQUGl — NBA (@NBA) January 18, 2018

John Collins rises for huge dunk

John Collins rose for a giant dunk against the Pelicans that will make them think twice about contesting at the rim.

And-Ones: