NBA games Wednesday, scores, highlights, updates: Lakers lose another without Lonzo
We've got all the scores, highlights and news from the night's games
After only four games on Tuesday, the NBA is back with 10 games -- a full slate -- on the horizon this Wednesday. We'll have all the latest scores, updates and highlights from the night's action.
Here we go.
NBA scores for Wednesday, Jan. 17
All times Eastern
- Washington Wizards 109, Charlotte Hornets 133 (box score)
- Detroit Pistons 91, Toronto Raptors 96 (box score)
- San Antonio Spurs 100, Brooklyn Nets 95 (box score)
- New Orleans Pelicans 93, Atlanta Hawks 94 (box score)
- New York Knicks 99, Memphis Grizzlies 105 (box score)
- Los Angeles Lakers 90 Oklahoma City Thunder 114 (box score) -- ESPN
- Golden State Warriors 119, Chicago Bulls 112 (box score)
- Miami Heat 106, Milwaukee Bucks 101 (GameTracker)
- Utah Jazz at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Clippers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN
Without Lonzo Ball, the Lakers are hopeless
Lonzo Ball missed his second successive game due to a knee injury, and that was not great for the Lakers because the difference between the games he's on the court vs. off is noticeable. The Lakers are now 1-8 in games he sits out, with the only victory coming on Oct. 13 against the Clippers -- the third game of the season. The Lakers have been in trouble without their rookie guard, and the Thunder had no issues with them in a 114-90 blowout.
Harden, CP3, Griffin escape punishment
Trevor Ariza and Gerald Green were the only two players punished for the locker room incident that took place following the Clippers' home victory against the Rockets. James Harden, Chris Paul, and Blake Griffin all had roles throughout the game that led to the spillover, but the NBA didn't feel it was necessary to punish them for a variety of reasons.
Lauri Markkanen blocks a shot off Curry's head
Lauri Markkanen blocked a shot from Stephen Curry and it bounced off Curry's head. Extra humiliating.
Kent Bazemore wins it over the Pelicans
Kent Bazemore made the clutch winner to knock off the Pelicans in a big victory for Atlanta.
Jordan Bell injured on dunk
Jordan Bell was injured on this dunk by Robin Lopez. X-Rays are currently negative and he's scheduled for an MRI on Thursday.
Kristaps Porzingis rejects the Grizzlies
Kristaps Porzingis reminded the Grizzlies of his presence inside with this block at the rim.
Hornets set franchise scoring record
The Hornets set a franchise record for most points scored in a half. They missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer that would have given them 80.
Howard blows the Wizards a kiss
Dwight Howard was selected by the Wizards to shoot free throws after Michael Carter-Williams was ejected. He made both of them and responded by blowing them a kiss.
Jarrett Allen throws down the hammer
Jarrett Allen got up and threw down a monstrous dunk against the Spurs.
Chris McCullogh saves two points
Washington's Chris McCullough saved the Wizards two points with this emphatic chasedown block.
Hornets get two 4-point plays
It's rare to see a single 4-point play, let alone two in the same quarter from the same team.
John Collins rises for huge dunk
John Collins rose for a giant dunk against the Pelicans that will make them think twice about contesting at the rim.
And-Ones:
- Kyrie Irving did not practice on Wednesday and is questionable for the near future.
- The Rockets are planning for James Harden to return Thursday against the Timberwolves.
- Tyler Johnson is out for tonight's game.
- Lonzo Ball will sit out tonight with a knee injury.
- Jamal Murray is out tonight due to a concussion.
- Skal Labissiere is out with a shoulder strain.
- Nets reportedly gain disabled player exception due to Jeremy Lin injury.
- Pelicans reportedly gain disabled player exception due to Alexis Ajinca injury.
-
WATCH: Howard blows Wizards kiss
DH12 is picked for free throws after a teammate gets ejected. He makes both, and lets Scott...
-
Bell exits game after ankle injury
Bell was injured defending a Robin Lopez dunk and had to be taken off the floor in a wheel...
-
Sanctions handed down for Rockets-Clips
Trevor Ariza and Gerald Green are reportedly both suspended two games
-
The Jonah Keri Podcast: Ian Eagle
Jonah Keri talks with NFL and NBA broadcaster Ian Eagle
-
Nuggets vs. Clippers odds, expert picks
SportsLine simulated Wednesday's Nuggets-Clippers game 10,000 times
-
Lakers vs. Thunder odds, expert picks
Galin Dragiev has his finger on the pulse of the Lakers and just locked in a play for Wedn...
Add a Comment