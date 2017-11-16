NBA games Wednesday, scores, highlights, updates: LeBron, Cavs face Hornets

It's a busy Wednesday in the NBA with 11 games, so be sure to check back here throughout the night for the latest scores, updates and highlights.

NBA scores for Wednesday, Nov. 15

All times Eastern

LeBron, Cavs try to make it two in a row

Winning streaks have been hard to come by for the Cavaliers this season, but LeBron James and Co. look to make it two straight Wednesday against Kemba Walker and the Charlotte Hornets. Cleveland went 4-0 against Charlotte last season.

Quick hits

On Wednesday, the Sixers and forward Robert Covington reportedly agreed to a four-year, $62 million extension

