NBA games Wednesday, scores, highlights, updates: LeBron, Cavs face Hornets
Get all the latest updates from NBA games on Wednesday
It's a busy Wednesday in the NBA with 11 games, so be sure to check back here throughout the night for the latest scores, updates and highlights.
NBA scores for Wednesday, Nov. 15
All times Eastern
- Sacramento Kings at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Utah Jazz at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Washington Wizards at Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Indiana Pacers at Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Cleveland Cavaliers at Charlotte Hornets, 8 p.m. (GameTracker), ESPN
- Chicago Bulls at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- San Antonio Spurs at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Detroit Pistons at Milwaukee Bucks, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Toronto Raptors at New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Orlando Magic at Portland Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Philadelphia 76ers at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker), ESPN
LeBron, Cavs try to make it two in a row
Winning streaks have been hard to come by for the Cavaliers this season, but LeBron James and Co. look to make it two straight Wednesday against Kemba Walker and the Charlotte Hornets. Cleveland went 4-0 against Charlotte last season.
Quick hits
- On Wednesday, the Sixers and forward Robert Covington reportedly agreed to a four-year, $62 million extension.
Check back for the latest scores, highlights and updates throughout the night.
