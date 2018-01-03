NBA games Wednesday, scores, highlights, updates: LeBron, Cavs face Kyrie, Celtics
Keep it right here for the latest scores, highlights and news from an NBA Wednesday
It's a jam-packed 12-game Wednesday in the NBA, with some of the league's top teams in action. Continue to check back throughout the night for the latest scores, updates and news from the night's games.
NBA scores for Wednesday, Jan. 3
All times Eastern
- Houston Rockets at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- New York Knicks at Washington Wizards, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- San Antonio Spurs at Philadelphia 76ers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Minnesota Timberwolves at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Detroit Pistons at Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Indiana Pacers at Milwaukee Bucks, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics, 8 p.m. (GameTracker), ESPN
- Toronto Raptors at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Golden State Warriors at Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- New Orleans Pelicans at Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Phoenix Suns at Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker), ESPN
LeBron vs. Kyrie, Part II
Former teammates LeBron James and Kyrie Irving will square off for the second time since the summer trade that sent Irving to the Celtics. The Cavs took the season opener, 102-99, a game in which the Celtics saw forward Gordon Hayward suffer a season-ending injury. Isaiah Thomas played his first game for the Cavs on Tuesday, but will not suit up against his former Celtics as a precaution.
And-ones
- The Cavs reportedly tried to trade Kyrie Irving before he asked out of Cleveland.
- Paul George says he has "no regrets at all" about telling the Pacers he wanted to join the Lakers.
- LeBron James reportedly refused to give the Cavs a commitment beyond this season when he was approached over the summer.
