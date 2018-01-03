NBA games Wednesday, scores, highlights, updates: LeBron, Cavs face Kyrie, Celtics

It's a jam-packed 12-game Wednesday in the NBA, with some of the league's top teams in action. Continue to check back throughout the night for the latest scores, updates and news from the night's games.

NBA scores for Wednesday, Jan. 3

All times Eastern

LeBron vs. Kyrie, Part II

Former teammates LeBron James and Kyrie Irving will square off for the second time since the summer trade that sent Irving to the Celtics. The Cavs took the season opener, 102-99, a game in which the Celtics saw forward Gordon Hayward suffer a season-ending injury. Isaiah Thomas played his first game for the Cavs on Tuesday, but will not suit up against his former Celtics as a precaution.

The #Celtics and Cavs both rank Top 5 in the #NBA from behind the arc.



How have the C's improved over the last 10 games? ➡️ tonight's Gameday Analytics presented by @generalelectric. pic.twitter.com/4obKaAbRLA — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 3, 2018

And-ones