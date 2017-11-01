NBA games Wednesday, scores, highlights, updates: LeBron, Cavs lose yet again

On this NBA Wednesday, hopefully you aren't nursing a candy hangover from Halloween, because there is a plethora of games to choose from. Twenty four teams are in action Wednesday night, two of them are on national TV, and those of you on Twitter need to keep an eye out for #LeaguePassAlerts.

A few of the non-national TV games to keep an eye out for are Hornets-Bucks, Magic-Grizzlies, Timberwolves-Pelicans, and Trail Blazers-Jazz. There's just enough star power or rising youth in these games to keep the hardcore basketball fan interested. For those that want a little more star power the Cavaliers are playing the Pacers and the Celtics are taking on the Kings.

NBA scores for Wednesday, Nov. 1

All times Eastern

Charlotte Hornets 126, Milwaukee Bucks 121 (box score)

Phoenix Suns 122, Washington Wizards 116 (box score)

Philadelphia 76ers 119, Atlanta Hawks 109 (box score)

Indiana Pacers 124, Cleveland Cavaliers 107 (box score)

Miami Heat 97, Chicago Bulls 91 (box score)

Boston Celtics 113, Sacramento Kings 86 (box score)

Houston Rockets at New York Knicks, 8 p.m. (GameTracker), ESPN

Orlando Magic at Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)

Minnesota Timberwolves at New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)

Portland Trail Blazers at Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)

Toronto Raptors at Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)

Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Clippers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker), ESPN

Cavs lose ... again

The defending Eastern Conference champion Cavaliers have now lost four straight games to the Nets, Pelicans, Knicks and Pacers -- not exactly the kind of start LeBron James and Co. were looking for. The Pacers are on the other end of the spectrum, having won four of their last five games, including a win against the Spurs and then tonight's over the Cavs. They're getting great play from Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis, including dunks like this.

Harden drops Kristaps

Was it a push off? Maybe. Was it fun to watch? Absolutely.

James Harden gets his first assist of the game on ESPN! #Rockets pic.twitter.com/YxdzvCrW5x — NBA (@NBA) November 2, 2017

Babbit drops Covington?

Uh, wow. OK Luke Babbit, we see you.

Giannis dunks on everyone

When the Greek Freak is coming through, just get out of the way.

The Greek Freak puts Frank The Tank on a POSTER!!#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/Mkon2WZ42T — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 2, 2017

Dunn posterizes Olynyk

In case you didn't know, Kris Dunn is back playing for the Bulls. Heat center Kelly Olynyk found out the hard way.

Kyrie throws it up, Horford throws it down

Kyrie Irving is getting used to playing with his new teammates, and he clearly showed it on Wednesday night, dribbling through the defense then throwing up a lob to Al Horford, who knew what to do from there.

Class is always in session when Uncle Drew is in the building... pic.twitter.com/BhpQ27lHbD — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 2, 2017

Booker flies down the runway

John Wall was left looking for a little help after Devin Booker's crossover. None came, and Booker skied for the one-handed dunk.

Touchdown, Magic

If Shelvin Mack isn't busy on Sunday, there are probably some NFL teams who could use his services. He connected on this long pass to Aaron Gordon, who finished with the slam.

Continue to check back throughout the night for the latest scores, highlights and updates.