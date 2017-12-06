NBA games Wednesday, scores, highlights, updates: LeBron, Cavs seek 13th straight win
We've got the latest news, scores and highlights from Wednesday's NBA games
There are 10 games on the NBA slate for Wednesday night. Keep checking back for the latest scores, highlights and updates from all the action.
Here we go.
NBA scores for Wednesday, Dec. 6
All times Eastern
- Atlanta Hawks at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Chicago Bulls at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Sacramento Kings at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Memphis Grizzlies at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Dallas Mavericks at Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Golden State Warriors at Charlotte Hornets, 8 p.m. (GameTracker), ESPN
- Detroit Pistons at Milwaukee Bucks, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Denver Nuggets at New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Miami Heat at San Antonio Spurs, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Clippers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
Rolling Cavs look for lucky No. 13
Hey, remember when we were all worried that the Cavs were a total disaster? Yeah, us neither. The defending Eastern Conference champs have rattled off 12 straight wins, and look to keep the momentum going at home against the Sacramento Kings. A huge part of the Cavs' resurgence has been the bench, led by Dwyane Wade.
Quick hits
- Warriors forward Draymond Green (sore right shoulder) is out for Wednesday's game against Charlotte.
- Mavericks big man Nerlens Noel will undergo surgery to repair a torn ligament on his left thumb. He is expected to be sidelined "several weeks," coach Rick Carlisle told the media on Wednesday.
- Suns guard Devin Booker will miss two-to-three weeks while he recovers from a groin strain he suffered on Tuesday night.
- Knicks owner James Dolan and Bucks owner Marc Lasry were named as defendants in a sexual harrassment lawsuit against movie producer Harvey Weinstein.
- Grizzlies center Marc Gasol was fined $15,000 for using inappropriate language during a live TV interview on Monday.
- Powerful NBA agent Andy Miller has "relinquished his NBPA agent certification" months after having his laptop seized during an FBI probe.
-
Booker expected to miss 2-3 weeks
Devin Booker was carried off the court on Tuesday against the Raptors
-
Dolan and Lasry named in Weinstein suit
The two NBA owners have been named in a class-action lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein
-
Clippers vs. Timberwolves odds, picks
Galin Dragiev has his finger on the pulse of the Clippers and just locked in a pick for Wednesday's...
-
LeBron prepares for IT's return with 2K
James isn't worried about how to incorporate Thomas, because he's done it in virtual reali...
-
Gasol fined $15K for cursing after win
Gasol expressed the sentiment of every Grizzlies fan, but got a little too colorful
-
Hornets vs. Warriors odds, expert picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Hornets-Warriors game 10,000 ti...
Add a Comment