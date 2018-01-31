NBA games Wednesday, scores, highlights, updates: LeBron, Cavs take on Heat

It's an eight-game slate for this NBA Wednesday, with plenty of top teams and All-Stars in action. Keep it right here for the latest scores, highlights and updates from the night's games.

NBA scores for Wednesday, Jan. 31

All times Eastern

LeBron faces former team

LeBron James helped bring the Heat two championships, but now he's working to keep the Cavs ahead of Miami in the standings. Entering Wednesday's game, only a half game separates the Cavs from the Heat for the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, which means Miami could take control of the No. 3 seed with a win. It should be a good one.

Hot Topics from Cleveland 🔥



As the squad prepares for tonight's matchup with the Cavs they know this game means a little more as we move through the 2nd half of the season pic.twitter.com/r4wPk8qBkL — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 31, 2018

And-ones: