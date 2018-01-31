NBA games Wednesday, scores, highlights, updates: LeBron, Cavs take on Heat
It's an eight-game slate for this NBA Wednesday, with plenty of top teams and All-Stars in action. Keep it right here for the latest scores, highlights and updates from the night's games.
NBA scores for Wednesday, Jan. 31
All times Eastern
- Memphis Grizzlies at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Lakers at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Philadelphia 76ers at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Miami Heat at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Charlotte Hornets at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- New York Knicks at Boston Celtics, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN
- Chicago Bulls at Portland Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Dallas Mavericks at Phoenix Suns, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN
LeBron faces former team
LeBron James helped bring the Heat two championships, but now he's working to keep the Cavs ahead of Miami in the standings. Entering Wednesday's game, only a half game separates the Cavs from the Heat for the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, which means Miami could take control of the No. 3 seed with a win. It should be a good one.
And-ones:
- Former NBA player Rasual Butler and his wife were killed in a car crash early on Wednesday morning.
- With Kyrie Irving out against the Knicks, Terry Rozier will get his first career start for the Celtics.
- As trade talks intensify, the Bulls will not play Nikola Mirotic for the near future.
- Jae Crowder will move into the Cavs' starting lineup for the injured Kevin Love.
- Blake Griffin offered his reaction to the trade that sent him from Los Angeles to Detroit, saying, "Shocked is a good way to put it."
- The 76ers are reportedly showing interest in trading for Grizzlies guard Tyreke Evans.
