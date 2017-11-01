NBA games Wednesday, scores, highlights, updates: LeBron, Cavs try to fix slow start

On this NBA Wednesday, hopefully you aren't nursing a candy hangover from Halloween, because there is a plethora of games to choose from. Twenty four teams are in action Wednesday night, two of them are on national TV, and those of you on Twitter need to keep an eye out for #LeaguePassAlerts.

A few of the non-national TV games to keep an eye out for are Hornets-Bucks, Magic-Grizzlies, Timberwolves-Pelicans, and Trail Blazers-Jazz. There's just enough star power or rising youth in these games to keep the hardcore basketball fan interested. For those that want a little more star power the Cavaliers are playing the Pacers and the Celtics are taking on the Kings.

NBA scores for Wednesday, Nov. 1

All times Eastern

Milwaukee Bucks at Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)

Phoenix Suns at Washington Wizards, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)

Atlanta Hawks at Philadelphia 76ers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)

Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)

Chicago Bulls at Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)

Sacramento Kings at Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)

Houston Rockets at New York Knicks, 8 p.m. (GameTracker), ESPN

Orlando Magic at Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)

Minnesota Timberwolves at New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)

Portland Trail Blazers at Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)

Toronto Raptors at Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)

Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Clippers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker), ESPN

Cavs try to right the ship

The defending Eastern Conference champion Cavaliers have lost three straight games to the Nets, Pelicans and Knicks -- not exactly the kind of start LeBron James and Co. were looking for. On Wednesday they'll try to end the skid against the new-look Pacers, who have won three out of their last four. The Cavs' slow start has largely been a product of their poor defense, which is among the worst in the NBA.

When it comes to basketball, LeBron said the thing the Cavaliers must improve immediately is the transition defense. #Cavs pic.twitter.com/ffOX8lGqTi — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) November 1, 2017

Continue to check back throughout the night for the latest scores, highlights and updates.