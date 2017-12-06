NBA games Wednesday, scores, highlights, updates: LeBron, Cavs win 13th straight

We have the latest news, scores and highlights from Wednesday's NBA games

There are 10 games on the NBA slate for Wednesday night. Keep checking back for the latest scores, highlights and updates from all the action.

Here we go.

NBA scores for Wednesday, Dec. 6

All times Eastern

LeBron gets clutch in Cavs' 13th straight win

The Cavaliers have nothing to fear as long as LeBron James is on the court. James hit a huge step-back 3-pointer to bury the Kings late and extend Cleveland's winning streak to 13 games, tying a franchise record. James narrowly missed a triple-double with 32 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists.

LeBron with the wraparound

if there's one thing we know, it's that LeBron James can pass. Here's Exhibit A.

Porzingis goes into the spin cycle

A 7-foot-3 forward isn't supposed to move like this. Kristaps Porzingis used the spin move and finished with a left-handed dunk.

Kyrie welcomes Smith to the NBA

Dennis Smith Jr., meet Kyrie Irving. He's pretty good.

Oladipo hits the game-winner

Victor Oladipo is having an All-Star caliber year for the Pacers, and game-winners like this will only boost his case.

Quick hits

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories