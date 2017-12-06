NBA games Wednesday, scores, highlights, updates: LeBron, Cavs win 13th straight
We have the latest news, scores and highlights from Wednesday's NBA games
There are 10 games on the NBA slate for Wednesday night. Keep checking back for the latest scores, highlights and updates from all the action.
Here we go.
NBA scores for Wednesday, Dec. 6
All times Eastern
- Orlando Magic 110, Atlanta Hawks 106, OT (box score)
- Indiana Pacers 98, Chicago Bulls 96 (box score)
- Cleveland Cavaliers 101, Sacramento Kings 95 (box score)
- New York Knicks 99, Memphis Grizzlies 88 (box score)
- Boston Celtics 97, Dallas Mavericks 90 (box score)
- Golden State Warriors at Charlotte Hornets, 8 p.m. (GameTracker), ESPN
- Detroit Pistons at Milwaukee Bucks, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Denver Nuggets at New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Miami Heat at San Antonio Spurs, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Clippers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
LeBron gets clutch in Cavs' 13th straight win
The Cavaliers have nothing to fear as long as LeBron James is on the court. James hit a huge step-back 3-pointer to bury the Kings late and extend Cleveland's winning streak to 13 games, tying a franchise record. James narrowly missed a triple-double with 32 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists.
LeBron with the wraparound
if there's one thing we know, it's that LeBron James can pass. Here's Exhibit A.
Porzingis goes into the spin cycle
A 7-foot-3 forward isn't supposed to move like this. Kristaps Porzingis used the spin move and finished with a left-handed dunk.
Kyrie welcomes Smith to the NBA
Dennis Smith Jr., meet Kyrie Irving. He's pretty good.
Oladipo hits the game-winner
Victor Oladipo is having an All-Star caliber year for the Pacers, and game-winners like this will only boost his case.
Quick hits
- Warriors forward Draymond Green (sore right shoulder) is out for Wednesday's game against Charlotte.
- Mavericks big man Nerlens Noel will undergo surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left thumb. He is expected to be sidelined "several weeks," coach Rick Carlisle told the media on Wednesday.
- Suns guard Devin Booker will miss two-to-three weeks while he recovers from a groin strain he suffered Tuesday night.
- Knicks owner James Dolan and Bucks owner Marc Lasry were named as defendants in a sexual harrassment lawsuit against movie producer Harvey Weinstein.
- Grizzlies center Marc Gasol was fined $15,000 for using inappropriate language during a live TV interview Monday.
- Powerful NBA agent Andy Miller has "relinquished his NBPA agent certification" months after having his laptop seized during an FBI probe.
-
Booker expected to miss 2-3 weeks
Devin Booker was carried off the court on Tuesday against the Raptors
-
Dolan and Lasry named in Weinstein suit
The two NBA owners have been named in a class-action lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein
-
Clippers vs. Timberwolves odds, picks
Galin Dragiev has his finger on the pulse of the Clippers and just locked in a pick for Wednesday's...
-
LeBron prepares for IT's return with 2K
James isn't worried about how to incorporate Thomas, because he's done it in virtual reali...
-
Gasol fined $15K for cursing after win
Gasol expressed the sentiment of every Grizzlies fan, but got a little too colorful
-
Hornets vs. Warriors odds, expert picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Hornets-Warriors game 10,000 ti...
Add a Comment