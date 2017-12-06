NBA games Wednesday, scores, highlights, updates: LeBron, Cavs win 13th straight

There are 10 games on the NBA slate for Wednesday night. Keep checking back for the latest scores, highlights and updates from all the action.

NBA scores for Wednesday, Dec. 6

LeBron gets clutch in Cavs' 13th straight win

The Cavaliers have nothing to fear as long as LeBron James is on the court. James hit a huge step-back 3-pointer to bury the Kings late and extend Cleveland's winning streak to 13 games, tying a franchise record. James narrowly missed a triple-double with 32 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists.

13. STRAIGHT. WINS.



We've officially tied our franchise record for consecutive victories.#AllForOne pic.twitter.com/t39We3IBiF — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) December 7, 2017

LeBron with the wraparound

if there's one thing we know, it's that LeBron James can pass. Here's Exhibit A.

LeBron throws the wraparound pass to Kevin Love! #AllForOne pic.twitter.com/ZRhFgQ1Olv — NBA (@NBA) December 7, 2017

Porzingis goes into the spin cycle

A 7-foot-3 forward isn't supposed to move like this. Kristaps Porzingis used the spin move and finished with a left-handed dunk.

Kyrie welcomes Smith to the NBA

Dennis Smith Jr., meet Kyrie Irving. He's pretty good.

Kyrie puts the defense on ⛸ pic.twitter.com/IyOKbvR1vC — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 7, 2017

Oladipo hits the game-winner

Victor Oladipo is having an All-Star caliber year for the Pacers, and game-winners like this will only boost his case.

The steal & the game-winner! 👌@VicOladipo & the @Pacers overcome a 17-point deficit to beat the Bulls, 98-96. pic.twitter.com/UFMutqIPHr — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 7, 2017

