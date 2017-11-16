NBA games Wednesday, scores, highlights, updates: LeBron, Cavs win third straight

It's a busy Wednesday in the NBA with 11 games, so be sure to check back here throughout the night for the latest scores, updates and highlights.

NBA scores for Wednesday, Nov. 15

All times Eastern

LeBron, Cavs win third straight

Winning streaks have been hard to come by for the Cavaliers this season, but LeBron James and Co. might finally be getting on the right track. James had 31 points to lead the Cavs to a road victory over the Hornets, and put the ribbon on it with a huge steal and slam.

Simmons side-steps Lonzo

The No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft had no problem getting past the No. 2 pick in the 2017 draft. Ben Simmons won this round against Lonzo Ball.

Ben Simmons continues where he left off with a slam!@Sixers are off to a fast start on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/QnI8xeDnlf — NBA (@NBA) November 16, 2017

Wall goes five-hole on Whiteside

Well, that's one way to get the ball up the court ...

John Wall with the trickery! pic.twitter.com/NVGxoI2Nrt — NBA (@NBA) November 16, 2017

Giannis says 'No sir'

Ish Smith thought he was going to put away an easy floater. He didn't count on Giannis Antetokounmpo coming out of nowhere to swat the shot into oblivion.

You down with MKG?

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist took out some frustration on the Cavs, throwing down this massive two-handed flush.

MKG gets things going for @hornets in the second half with the jam!



Watch: ESPN pic.twitter.com/lclskvgJl9 — NBA (@NBA) November 16, 2017

Quick hits

On Wednesday, the Sixers and forward Robert Covington were reportedly closing on a four-year, $62 million extension

The Chicago Bulls scored just seven points during the first quarter against the Thunder -- the lowest first-quarter point total in franchise history. The Bulls had more shot clock violations (three) than field goals (two). Yikes.

Check back for the latest scores, highlights and updates throughout the night.