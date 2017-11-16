NBA games Wednesday, scores, highlights, updates: LeBron, Cavs win third straight
Get all the latest updates from NBA games on Wednesday
It's a busy Wednesday in the NBA with 11 games, so be sure to check back here throughout the night for the latest scores, updates and highlights.
NBA scores for Wednesday, Nov. 15
All times Eastern
- Atlanta Hawks 126, Sacramento Kings 80 (box score)
- New York Knicks 106, Utah Jazz 101 (box score)
- Washington Wizards 102, Miami Heat 93 (box score)
- Indiana Pacers 116, Memphis Grizzlies 113 (box score)
- Cleveland Cavaliers 115, Charlotte Hornets 107 (box score)
- Oklahoma City Thunder 92, Chicago Bulls 79 (box score)
- Minnesota Timberwolves 98, San Antonio Spurs 86 (box score)
- Milwaukee Bucks 99, Detroit Pistons 95 (box score)
- Toronto Raptors 125, New Orleans Pelicans 116 (box score)
- Orlando Magic at Portland Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Philadelphia 76ers at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker), ESPN
LeBron, Cavs win third straight
Winning streaks have been hard to come by for the Cavaliers this season, but LeBron James and Co. might finally be getting on the right track. James had 31 points to lead the Cavs to a road victory over the Hornets, and put the ribbon on it with a huge steal and slam.
Simmons side-steps Lonzo
The No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft had no problem getting past the No. 2 pick in the 2017 draft. Ben Simmons won this round against Lonzo Ball.
Wall goes five-hole on Whiteside
Well, that's one way to get the ball up the court ...
Giannis says 'No sir'
Ish Smith thought he was going to put away an easy floater. He didn't count on Giannis Antetokounmpo coming out of nowhere to swat the shot into oblivion.
You down with MKG?
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist took out some frustration on the Cavs, throwing down this massive two-handed flush.
Quick hits
- On Wednesday, the Sixers and forward Robert Covington were reportedly closing on a four-year, $62 million extension.
- The Chicago Bulls scored just seven points during the first quarter against the Thunder -- the lowest first-quarter point total in franchise history. The Bulls had more shot clock violations (three) than field goals (two). Yikes.
Check back for the latest scores, highlights and updates throughout the night.
