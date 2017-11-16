NBA games Wednesday, scores, highlights, updates: LeBron, Cavs win third straight

It's a busy Wednesday in the NBA with 11 games, so be sure to check back here throughout the night for the latest scores, updates and highlights.

NBA scores for Wednesday, Nov. 15

All times Eastern

LeBron, Cavs win third straight

Winning streaks have been hard to come by for the Cavaliers this season, but LeBron James and Co. might finally be getting on the right track. James had 31 points to lead the Cavs to a road victory over the Hornets, and put the ribbon on it with a huge steal and slam.

Simmons side-steps Lonzo

The No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft had no problem getting past the No. 2 pick in the 2017 draft. Ben Simmons won this round against Lonzo Ball.

Wall goes five-hole on Whiteside

Well, that's one way to get the ball up the court ...

Giannis says 'No sir'

Ish Smith thought he was going to put away an easy floater. He didn't count on Giannis Antetokounmpo coming out of nowhere to swat the shot into oblivion.

You down with MKG?

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist took out some frustration on the Cavs, throwing down this massive two-handed flush.

Quick hits

Check back for the latest scores, highlights and updates throughout the night.

