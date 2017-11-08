NBA games Wednesday, scores, highlights, updates: Lonzo, Lakers face red-hot Celtics

There are only five NBA games on Wednesday, but some of the league's top players will be in action. Kristaps Porzingis, who is second in the league at 30 points per game, will lead the Knicks against Aaron Gordon and the Magic. Porzingis, however, is a game-time call as he's nursing a sprained left ankle and contused right elbow. We'll also get to see Lonzo Ball go head-to-head with Kyrie Irving in Boston, followed by Jimmy Butler making his first trip to Oakland as a member of the Wolves when they take on Stephen Curry and Warriors in the night cap.

It's sure to be a fun slate of games, so keep checking back for scores, highlights and updates throughout the night.

NBA scores for Wednesday, Nov. 8

All times Eastern

New York Knicks at Orlando Magic, 7 ET (GameTracker)



Indiana Pacers at Detroit Pistons, 7 ET (GameTracker)



Los Angeles Lakers at Boston Celtics, 8 ET (GameTracker), ESPN



Miami Heat at Phoenix Suns, 9 ET (GameTracker)



Minnesota Timberwolves at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 ET (GameTracker), ESPN



New look for old rivalry

The Lakers and Celtics compose one of the biggest rivalries in all of sports, but both teams have new faces this season. For the Celtics, its All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving, who came over from the Cavs during the offseason and has led the Celtics to nine straight wins after starting the season 0-2. On the Lakers side it's Lonzo Ball, who has shown flashes of greatness but is still trying to find his footing early into his rookie season. The Lakers also come in hot, winning three of their last four.

The Truth @paulpierce34 dishes on what Kyrie should expect joining the Celtics-Lakers rivalry. pic.twitter.com/HfFCs7e85Z — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 8, 2017

Warriors without KD vs. Wolves

One of the marquee games of the early season was taken down a notch when the 8-3 Warriors announced on Wednesday that Kevin Durant would not be playing against the 7-3 Minnesota Timberwolves due to a left thigh contusion. Durant is averaging 24.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.5 blocks per game this season.

Kevin Durant (left thigh contusion) will not play vs. Minnesota tonight. — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) November 8, 2017

Check back throughout the night for the latest scores, highlights and updates.