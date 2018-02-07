NBA games Wednesday, scores, highlights, updates: Lue back, Wade out for Cavs
We've got all the scores, top plays and news from Wednesday's NBA games
There are six games on the slate for Wednesday as the NBA world awaits Thursday's trade deadline. Hopefully nobody gets traded mid-game.
We have all the latest scores, highlights and updates from the night's games.
NBA games for Wednesday, Feb. 7
All times Eastern
- Brooklyn Nets vs. Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Houston Rockets vs. Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Utah Jazz vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Indiana Pacers at New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Minnesota Timberwolves at Cleveland Cavaliers, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN
- San Antonio Spurs at Phoenix Suns, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN
Lue in, Wade out for Cavs vs. Wolves
The Cavaliers need all the help they can get these days, but they'll be without backup shooting guard Dwyane Wade on Wednesday against the Timberwolves for rest purposes. They will have coach Tyronn Lue back, after he left Tuesday's loss to the Magic early with an illness.
And-ones:
- The Clippers and Lou Williams reportedly agreed to a three-year, $24 million contract extension, taking a big name off the trade market.
- The Hornets acquired center Willy Hernangomez from the Knicks in exchange for Johnny O'Bryant and two second-round draft picks.
- The NBA announced that All-Star Media Day will be open to the public for the first time, with relatively affordable tickets.
