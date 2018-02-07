NBA games Wednesday, scores, highlights, updates: Lue back, Wade out for Cavs

We've got all the scores, top plays and news from Wednesday's NBA games

There are six games on the slate for Wednesday as the NBA world awaits Thursday's trade deadline. Hopefully nobody gets traded mid-game.

We have all the latest scores, highlights and updates from the night's games.

NBA games for Wednesday, Feb. 7

All times Eastern

  • Brooklyn Nets vs. Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
  • Houston Rockets vs. Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
  • Utah Jazz vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
  • Indiana Pacers at New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
  • Minnesota Timberwolves at Cleveland Cavaliers, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN
  • San Antonio Spurs at Phoenix Suns, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN

Lue in, Wade out for Cavs vs. Wolves

The Cavaliers need all the help they can get these days, but they'll be without backup shooting guard Dwyane Wade on Wednesday against the Timberwolves for rest purposes. They will have coach Tyronn Lue back, after he left Tuesday's loss to the Magic early with an illness.

And-ones:

