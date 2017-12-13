NBA games Wednesday, scores, highlights, updates: Paul George returns to Indiana

We've got all the latest scores, highlights and news from Wednesday's NBA games

It's a busy nine-game slate on this NBA Wednesday. Be sure to check back throughout the night for the latest scores, news and highlights.

Here we go.

NBA scores for Wednesday, Dec. 13

All times Eastern

  • Memphis Grizzlies at Washington Wizards, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
  • Los Angeles Clippers at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
  • Oklahoma City Thunder at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
  • Portland Trail Blazers at Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
  • Denver Nuggets at Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
  • Utah Jazz at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
  • Milwaukee Bucks at New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
  • Toronto Raptors at Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
  • Charlotte Hornets at Houston Rockets, 9:30 p.m. (GameTracker)

George set to make Indy return

Thunder forward Paul George is expecting boos in his first game in Indiana since the Pacers traded him this past the offseason. More than the boos, the struggling Thunder will have to contend with a surging Pacers team, with Victor Oladipo (who was coincidentally traded for George) playing at an All-Star level. It should be a good one in Indianapolis.

Hayward out of walking boot

Less than two months after suffering a horrific season-ending ankle injury, Celtics forward Gordon Hawyward is walking around without a supportive boot.

And-ones

