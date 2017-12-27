NBA games Wednesday, scores, highlights, updates: Raptors, Thunder meet in OKC
We have all the latest scores, highlights and news from NBA's Wednesday's games
There's no post-holiday slowdown in the NBA. We've got a big 10-game slate lined up on this Wednesday night.
Let's get into it.
NBA scores for Wednesday, Dec. 27
All times Eastern
- Dallas Mavericks at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Boston Celtics at Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Washington Wizards at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Denver Nuggets at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Toronto Raptors at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- NBA TV
- New York Knicks at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Brooklyn Nets at New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Cleveland Cavaliers at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Memphis Grizzlies at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Utah Jazz at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- NBA TV
Two of league's hottest teams meet in OKC
The Raptors are coming off a surprising loss to the Mavericks, but they've been one of the league's best in December, racking up a 10-2 record in the month. Meanwhile, the Thunder, who boast a league-best five-game winning streak, enter Wednesday's contest with an 11-3 record in December. With multiple All-Stars on both rosters, and each team playing at a high level right now, it should be an entertaining contest in OKC.
And-ones:
- The Pistons have lost Reggie Jackson for 6-8 weeks with a Grade 3 ankle sprain.
- Jaylen Brown, who came up hobbled on Christmas Day, is out for the Celtics against the Hornets.
- Brandon Ingram, who missed the Christmas Day game, is expected to play for the Lakers on Wednesday night.
