NBA games Wednesday, scores, highlights, updates: Rockets look for 17th straight win
We have all the scores, top plays and news from Wednesday's NBA games
We'll be treated to seven games on this fine NBA hump day, with huge stars like James Harden, LeBron James and Anthony Davis in action. We've got all the scores, highlights and updates from throughout the night's games.
Here we go.
NBA scores for Wednesday, March 7
All times Eastern
- Utah Jazz at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Toronto Raptors at Detroit Pistons, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Houston Rockets at Milwaukee Bucks, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Memphis Grizzlies at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- New Orleans Pelicans at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Orlando Magic at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Cleveland Cavaliers at Denver Nuggets, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
Rockets try to make it 17 in a row
The Rockets have been dominant since the All-Star break and they're looking to continue that dominance on Wednesday. They're going up against Giannis Antetokounmpo and a pesky Bucks team on the second night of a back-to-back. This is definitely the type of game that could put an end to the streak. However, with James Harden gunning for MVP, there's no expectation for Houston to take its foot off the gas.
And Ones
- Jonathan Isaac, who recently returned from an ankle injury, could enter the starting lineup on Wednesday.
- Skal Labissiere (sore knee) is probable for Wednesday against the Pelicans.
- Otto Porter Jr. did not practice due to a sore hip.
- Ryan Anderson (hip soreness) and Brandan Wright (knee soreness) are out Wednesday against the Bucks.
- Derrick Favors will return for the Jazz after missing one game due to neck spasms.
- Andre Iguodala is doubtful for Thursday's game due to a wrist injury
-
-
-
-
