NBA games Wednesday, scores, highlights, updates: Wizards outlast C's in double OT
We have all the scores, top plays and news from Wednesday's NBA games
There are just four games on the NBA slate for Wednesday, but at this time of year nearly every game has significance -- whether it's contenders in the hunt for the playoffs or losing teams looking to improve their lottery position.
Wednesday is no exception as the Bucks, Wizards and Heat are all on the schedule. They're all jarring for position in a crowded Eastern Conference playoff race, separated by just two games. We'll also have our eyes glued to the late matchup between the Lakers and Warriors, who will try to fight off a red-hot squad with three of their All-Stars (Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green) all sidelined with injuries.
It should be a great night of action, and we'll have all the scores, highlights and updates from throughout the night.
NBA scores for Wednesday, March 14
All times Eastern
- Magic 126, Bucks 117 (Box score)
- Wizards 125, Celtics 124 (Box score)
- Miami Heat at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
Wizards beat Celtics in absurd double-overtime game
The Celtics were without Kyrie Irving, Gordon Hayward, Al Horford, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and Daniel Theis on Wednesday night, but jumped out to a 20-point lead anyway. But the Wizards battled back in the second half, and Jodie Meeks hit a big 3 to send the game to overtime. Then Jayson Tatum drove to the bucket for an and-one that tied the game in the final seconds of overtime. Finally, after Tatum's 3-point try in the closing seconds of double overtime clanged off the rim, the Wizards had escaped.
Bradley Beal finished with 34 points, seven rebounds and nine assists to lead the Wizards, while Marcus Morris dropped a season-high 31 points to lead the Celtics.
Depleted Warriors look to hold off Lakers
Nobody's feeling sorry for a team that has Kevin Durant, but the Warriors are pretty ragged heading into their matchup with the Lakers, down three stars. Meanwhile the Lakers come in scorching hot, winners of eight of their past 10 games.
Beal shakes and bakes
Bradley Beal is quite the offensive player, and he put the moves on Greg Monroe in the third quarter. Using a wide array of dribbling moves, Beal shook Monroe, then pulled up and drained a jumper.
Simmons' career high leads Magic over Bucks
Jonathon Simmons had the best scoring night of his career Wednesday, pouring in 35 points, including seven 3-pointers, to lead the Magic to a 126-117 victory over the Bucks. D.J. Augustin contributed 32 points, Nikola Vucevic nearly had a triple-double with 22 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, and the Magic hit 18 3-pointers.
Middleton attacks the rack
Khris Middleton is usually more of a jump-shooter, but against the Magic in the first quarter he showed off his driving and dunking abilities, throwing down a ferocious slam.
Tatum crushes one home, then spins and slams
The Celtics are almost as short-handed as the Warriors, but they still have their star rookie, Jayson Tatum. And he can do things like this.
And also things like this.
And-Ones:
- Warriors guard Klay Thompson is reportedly expected to miss at least a week after fracturing his right thumb.
- Injured Cavs forward Kevin Love hopes to return by March 23 from a broken hand.
- The Heat will be without Dwyane Wade (hamstring) and Hassan Whiteside (hip) against the Kings.
- Aaron Gordon (concussion) was not in the lineup for the Magic in their victory against the Bucks.
