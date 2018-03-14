NBA games Wednesday, scores, highlights, updates: Wizards outlast C's in double OT

There are just four games on the NBA slate for Wednesday, but at this time of year nearly every game has significance -- whether it's contenders in the hunt for the playoffs or losing teams looking to improve their lottery position.

Wednesday is no exception as the Bucks, Wizards and Heat are all on the schedule. They're all jarring for position in a crowded Eastern Conference playoff race, separated by just two games. We'll also have our eyes glued to the late matchup between the Lakers and Warriors, who will try to fight off a red-hot squad with three of their All-Stars (Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green) all sidelined with injuries.

It should be a great night of action, and we'll have all the scores, highlights and updates from throughout the night.

NBA scores for Wednesday, March 14

All times Eastern

Wizards beat Celtics in absurd double-overtime game

The Celtics were without Kyrie Irving, Gordon Hayward, Al Horford, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and Daniel Theis on Wednesday night, but jumped out to a 20-point lead anyway. But the Wizards battled back in the second half, and Jodie Meeks hit a big 3 to send the game to overtime. Then Jayson Tatum drove to the bucket for an and-one that tied the game in the final seconds of overtime. Finally, after Tatum's 3-point try in the closing seconds of double overtime clanged off the rim, the Wizards had escaped.

Bradley Beal finished with 34 points, seven rebounds and nine assists to lead the Wizards, while Marcus Morris dropped a season-high 31 points to lead the Celtics.

Jayson Tatum gets the bucket to force 2OT!#Celtics pic.twitter.com/EYNa5iVxOM — NBA (@NBA) March 15, 2018

Depleted Warriors look to hold off Lakers

Nobody's feeling sorry for a team that has Kevin Durant, but the Warriors are pretty ragged heading into their matchup with the Lakers, down three stars. Meanwhile the Lakers come in scorching hot, winners of eight of their past 10 games.

Updated injury report for tonight's game vs. the Lakers: pic.twitter.com/mtVmswvk6i — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) March 14, 2018

Beal shakes and bakes

Bradley Beal is quite the offensive player, and he put the moves on Greg Monroe in the third quarter. Using a wide array of dribbling moves, Beal shook Monroe, then pulled up and drained a jumper.

Simmons' career high leads Magic over Bucks

Jonathon Simmons had the best scoring night of his career Wednesday, pouring in 35 points, including seven 3-pointers, to lead the Magic to a 126-117 victory over the Bucks. D.J. Augustin contributed 32 points, Nikola Vucevic nearly had a triple-double with 22 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, and the Magic hit 18 3-pointers.

DJ Augustin (season-high 32 PTS) and Jonathon Simmons (career-high 35 PTS) combine for 13 triples to lead the @OrlandoMagic at home!#PureMagic pic.twitter.com/2vDE0LHDyO — NBA (@NBA) March 15, 2018

Middleton attacks the rack

Khris Middleton is usually more of a jump-shooter, but against the Magic in the first quarter he showed off his driving and dunking abilities, throwing down a ferocious slam.

Tatum crushes one home, then spins and slams

The Celtics are almost as short-handed as the Warriors, but they still have their star rookie, Jayson Tatum. And he can do things like this.

And also things like this.





And-Ones: