NBA games Wednesday, scores, highlights: Warriors fall to Clippers despite K.D.'s 40

It's a heavy slate this NBA Wednesday with 11 games in action.

Let's get into it.

NBA scores for Wednesday, Jan. 10

Warriors fail to win at half strength

The Warriors were without Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson on Wednesday and that proved too much in a loss to the Clippers. The Clippers have their own injury issues, but a huge 50-point night for Lou Williams led to Golden State's fall. Kevin Durant, on the same night he passed 20,0000 career points, scored 40. It's rare to see the Warriors lose a game this way, but anything can happen in the NBA.

The Clippers just snapped a 12-game losing streak to the Warriors with a 125-106 win. Lou Williams had 50 points. Kevin Durant had 40. — Melissa Rohlin (@melissarohlin) January 11, 2018

Williams scores 50 points

The Clippers are going through a lot of injuries right now. In comes Lou Williams to the rescue with 50 points.

Durant reaches 20,000-point milestone

Kevin Durant hit a huge milestone Wednesday when he scored his 20,000th career point. He's the second youngest ever to do it.

His 25th point of the night gave him 20,000 points for his career. Congrats Kevin Durant! #NBAVote pic.twitter.com/KOSIrL5jkQ — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 11, 2018

Kemba Walker scores 41 points in loss

Kemba Walker had a huge 41-point game for the Hornets, but Charlotte couldn't hang on in a loss to the Mavericks.

41 pts for Kemba.

1-point game.

31 seconds. pic.twitter.com/zcLqgFdwCJ — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) January 11, 2018

Chris Paul scores 37 in win

Chris Paul scored 37 points and tacked on 11 assists in a big win for the Rockets over the Blazers.

Chris Paul did it all for the @HoustonRockets, recording a season-high 37 PTS, 11 AST, 7 REB in their home victory over the @trailblazers!#Rockets pic.twitter.com/POWxoQMiHn — NBA (@NBA) January 11, 2018

Lauri Markkanen ties Dirk

Bulls rookie Lauri Markkanen tied an NBA legend Wednesday. He became the second player in NBA history to make eight 3-pointers in a game while being 7-feet tall.

Lauri Markkanen has made 8 3-pt FG, tied for the most in a game by a 7-footer in NBA history (Dirk Nowitzki) pic.twitter.com/ia0v5j5ssk — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 11, 2018

Lou Williams scores 27 in a quarter

The Clippers' Lou Williams put up 40 points in three quarters against the Warriors, including 27 points in the third quarter alone.

Lou Williams was on fire in Q3!



He had 27 PTS in the frame and is up to 40 overall!#ItTakesEverything pic.twitter.com/inhHzV7Zr6 — NBA (@NBA) January 11, 2018

Porzingis dunks it into double overtime

Kristaps Porzingis put the Knicks in double overtime with a dunk off a beautiful set drawn up by Jeff Hornacek.

Kristaps Porzingis dunks with force

Kristaps Porzingis wants to be in the All-Star Game. If he gets in expect plenty of dunks that look like this.

You want to see this at NBA All-Star?



RT to #NBAVote @kporzee ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/CZ6tVVUacB — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) January 11, 2018

Rodney Hood doesn't like this fan's phone

This fan was trying to record Rodney Hood on his way to the locker room after Hood was ejected. Hood disagreed with that decision.

Dwight Howard blocks with force

Dwight Howard hit this block hard enough to send it into the second row. Sometimes opposing offenses need to be reminded what happens when they go inside.

Read like a 📖. pic.twitter.com/C4KzcJfUTz — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 11, 2018

Dwight Howard rejects on one end and dunks on the other

Howard turns defense into offense with this block followed by a putback dunk.

Andrew Harrison perfectly times a chasedown block

Andrew Harrison perfectly timed this chasedown block to prevent two points for the Pelicans.

Beal finds Wall on the oop

Bradley Beal found a streaking John Wall to complete the best play in basketball, the alley-oop dunk.

Kris Dunn picks a pass off and takes it the other way

Kris Dunn turned his defense into offense here by picking off a pass and getting a wide-open dunk.

Kris Dunn intercepts the pass and slams it on the other end!#BullsNation pic.twitter.com/XifmjdwtAD — NBA (@NBA) January 11, 2018

Goran Dragic throws it up and Derrick Jones Jr. comes down

Goran Dragic threw this lob up with no fear, because he knew Derrick Jones Jr. would come down with it for the dunk.

Eric Gordon collects his own rebound for dunk

Eric Gordon had a not-so-great shot that he turned into a good shot. Dunks make everything better.

Dwight Howard misses 13 free throws in loss

Dwight Howard had an awful night from the free throw line. He missed 13, including one that had the chance to keep the Hornets within striking distance.

Tarik Black drives and dunks

Tarik Black had a wide-open lane to the rim and a perfect pass from Chris Paul to get a monster dunk.

And-ones: