NBA games Wednesday, scores, highlights: Warriors fall to Clippers despite K.D.'s 40
We have all the scores, highlights, news and notes from Wednesday's action
It's a heavy slate this NBA Wednesday with 11 games in action.
Let's get into it.
NBA scores for Wednesday, Jan. 10
- Dallas Mavericks 114, Charlotte Hornets 106 (box score)
- Miami Heat 115, Indiana Pacers 111 (box score)
- Utah Jazz 107, Washington Wizards 104 (box score)
- Detroit Pistons 114, Brooklyn Nets 80 (box score)
- Chicago Bulls 122, New York Knicks 119 2OT (box score)
- Portland Trail Blazers 112, Houston Rockets 121 (box score)
- New Orleans Pelicans 102, Memphis Grizzlies 105 (box score)
- Orlando Magic 103, Milwaukee Bucks 110 (box score)
- Oklahoma City Thunder 88, Minnesota Timberwolves 104, (box score)
- Atlanta Hawks 110,Denver Nuggets 97 (box score)
- Los Angeles Clippers 122, Golden State Warriors 106 (box score)
Warriors fail to win at half strength
The Warriors were without Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson on Wednesday and that proved too much in a loss to the Clippers. The Clippers have their own injury issues, but a huge 50-point night for Lou Williams led to Golden State's fall. Kevin Durant, on the same night he passed 20,0000 career points, scored 40. It's rare to see the Warriors lose a game this way, but anything can happen in the NBA.
Williams scores 50 points
The Clippers are going through a lot of injuries right now. In comes Lou Williams to the rescue with 50 points.
Durant reaches 20,000-point milestone
Kevin Durant hit a huge milestone Wednesday when he scored his 20,000th career point. He's the second youngest ever to do it.
Kemba Walker scores 41 points in loss
Kemba Walker had a huge 41-point game for the Hornets, but Charlotte couldn't hang on in a loss to the Mavericks.
Chris Paul scores 37 in win
Chris Paul scored 37 points and tacked on 11 assists in a big win for the Rockets over the Blazers.
Lauri Markkanen ties Dirk
Bulls rookie Lauri Markkanen tied an NBA legend Wednesday. He became the second player in NBA history to make eight 3-pointers in a game while being 7-feet tall.
Lou Williams scores 27 in a quarter
The Clippers' Lou Williams put up 40 points in three quarters against the Warriors, including 27 points in the third quarter alone.
Porzingis dunks it into double overtime
Kristaps Porzingis put the Knicks in double overtime with a dunk off a beautiful set drawn up by Jeff Hornacek.
Kristaps Porzingis dunks with force
Kristaps Porzingis wants to be in the All-Star Game. If he gets in expect plenty of dunks that look like this.
Rodney Hood doesn't like this fan's phone
This fan was trying to record Rodney Hood on his way to the locker room after Hood was ejected. Hood disagreed with that decision.
Dwight Howard blocks with force
Dwight Howard hit this block hard enough to send it into the second row. Sometimes opposing offenses need to be reminded what happens when they go inside.
Dwight Howard rejects on one end and dunks on the other
Howard turns defense into offense with this block followed by a putback dunk.
Andrew Harrison perfectly times a chasedown block
Andrew Harrison perfectly timed this chasedown block to prevent two points for the Pelicans.
Beal finds Wall on the oop
Bradley Beal found a streaking John Wall to complete the best play in basketball, the alley-oop dunk.
Kris Dunn picks a pass off and takes it the other way
Kris Dunn turned his defense into offense here by picking off a pass and getting a wide-open dunk.
Goran Dragic throws it up and Derrick Jones Jr. comes down
Goran Dragic threw this lob up with no fear, because he knew Derrick Jones Jr. would come down with it for the dunk.
Eric Gordon collects his own rebound for dunk
Eric Gordon had a not-so-great shot that he turned into a good shot. Dunks make everything better.
Dwight Howard misses 13 free throws in loss
Dwight Howard had an awful night from the free throw line. He missed 13, including one that had the chance to keep the Hornets within striking distance.
Tarik Black drives and dunks
Tarik Black had a wide-open lane to the rim and a perfect pass from Chris Paul to get a monster dunk.
And-ones:
- Stephen Curry will not play vs. the Clippers due to an ankle injury.
- Klay Thompson (rest) will miss his first game of the season.
- Miami's Tyler Johnson will not play against the Pacers due to a left shoulder strain.
- Derrick Favors is out for the Jazz with a sprained ankle.
- Otto Porter will return for the Wizards and play close to full minutes.
- The Heat's James Johnson and Toronto's Serge Ibaka have been suspended one game for fighting.
- Anthony Davis will sit out the Pelicans' game in Memphis with an ankle injury.
- Damian Lillard will return from injury to play for the Blazers against Houston.
- Jeff Teague will return to the Timberwolves' starting lineup after a knee injury
- New Orleans' Tony Allen has suffered a setback with his fibula injury and will be out 2-4 weeks.
-
