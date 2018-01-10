NBA games Wednesday, scores, highlights: Warriors minus Curry, Klay vs. Clippers
We've got all the scores, highlights, news, and notes from Thursday's action
It's a heavy slate this NBA Wednesday with 11 games in action.
Let's get into it.
NBA scores for Wednesday, Jan. 10
- Dallas Mavericks at Charlotte Hornets 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Miami Heat at Indiana Pacers 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Utah Jazz at Washington Wizards 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Detroit Pistons at Brooklyn Nets 7:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Chicago Bulls at New York Knicks 7:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Portland Trail Blazers at Houston Rockets 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- New Orleans Pelicans at Memphis Grizzlies 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Orlando Magic at Milwaukee Bucks 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Oklahoma City Thunder at Minnesota Timberwolves 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Atlanta Hawks at Denver Nuggets 9 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State Warriors 10:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Warriors try to win at half strength
Golden State just hasn't been able to stay healthy this season. The Warriors have missed significant time from multiple key players throughout the season. Draymond Green, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant have all missed time here and there and it's felt like at no point the team has been fully healthy. Despite this they keep winning and they'll try to win again tonight with Curry and Klay Thompson both sitting out.
And-ones:
- Stephen Curry will not play vs the Clippers due to an ankle injury.
- Klay Thompson (rest) will miss his first game of the season.
- Tyler Johnson will not play against the Pacers due to a left shoulder strain.
- Derrick Favors is out with a sprained ankle.
- Otto Porter will return for the Wizards and play close to full minutes.
- James Johnson and Serge Ibaka have been suspended one game for fighting.
