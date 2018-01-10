NBA games Wednesday, scores, highlights: Warriors minus Curry, Klay vs. Clippers

It's a heavy slate this NBA Wednesday with 11 games in action.

Let's get into it.

NBA scores for Wednesday, Jan. 10

Warriors try to win at half strength

Golden State just hasn't been able to stay healthy this season. The Warriors have missed significant time from multiple key players throughout the season. Draymond Green, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant have all missed time here and there and it's felt like at no point the team has been fully healthy. Despite this they keep winning and they'll try to win again tonight with Curry and Klay Thompson both sitting out.

And-ones: