The 2025-26 season is approaching the one-month mark, which makes this a perfect time to check in on the 2024 rookie class and see how this group, which was not as highly regarded as some of the other recent classes, is faring as sophomores.

Has Zaccharie Risacher lived up to his status as the No. 1 overall pick? How is Reed Sheppard faring in a bigger role in Houston? What has 2024 Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle offered as an encore? Who else has impressed or disappointed?

Let's take a closer look with a sophomore check-in, starting with the entire first round of the 2024 NBA Draft, followed by select second-round picks and undrafted players. Note: All players are listed by draft order.

2024 first round

The former No. 1 overall pick missed a few games early due to an ankle injury and struggled a bit upon his return. Since the calendar has flipped to November, however, he's been very solid on both ends. Is he the franchise-changing star you'd hope to get with the top pick? No, but he's a reliable starter and the 9-5 Hawks have been significantly better with him on the floor thus far (plus-13.3 net rating when he plays, minus-3.7 net rating when he sits).

He took a very scary fall on Sunday after a dunk, but was able to walk to the locker room under his own power. He was diagnosed with a hip contusion and it's unclear if he'll miss any time.

Grade: B

Sarr had a pretty disappointing rookie campaign, but he's been awesome so far this season on a brutally bad Wizards team. His numbers are up in every single major category -- points, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals, field goal percentage, 3-point percentage and free throw percentage -- and he already has more 30-point games (two) than he did all of last season (one). Sarr's improvements around the basket have been particularly impressive. Notably, he's averaging 1.9 dunks per game, up from 0.8 last season.

Season % of FGA from 0-3 feet FG% from 0-3 feet 2024-25 17% 69.5% 2025-26 27.5% 80.8%

Grade: A

Sheppard barely played as a rookie, but he's been thrust into a much bigger role this season due to Fred VanVleet's injury. The first few weeks were concerning, particularly on the defensive end, as Sheppard was getting picked on relentlessly. Despite some of his early career struggles, Sheppard has never lacked confidence and he's starting to knock down shots at a high clip to provide the interior-focused Rockets a much-needed outside threat. He's shooting 53.2% from 3-point range in November and for the season is 22 of 37 (59.5%) on wide-open 3s (nearest defender six-plus feet away).

Grade: B+

The 2024 Rookie of the Year has been excellent to begin his sophomore campaign and has played a big role in the Spurs' 9-4 start, which has them dreaming of a first playoff appearance since 2019. His numbers are up across the board, and his playmaking has been particularly impressive. He had four consecutive double-digit assist games at one point while De'Aaron Fox was out, recorded his first career triple-double in a loss to the Warriors and is leading all second-year players in assists (7.8 per game).

Castle did leave the Spurs' win over the Kings on Sunday with a hip injury, however, and everyone in San Antonio will have their fingers crossed that he doesn't need a long spell on the sidelines.

Grade: A+

Ron Holland DET • SF • #5 PPG 9.2 APG 1.8 SPG 1.77 3P/G 1 View Profile

The Pistons have so many interesting young players that Holland often gets overlooked. There have never been any questions about Holland's defensive abilities or athleticism, but his offense remains a work in progress. After an encouraging start to the season, his shot has once again deserted him. He's down to 38.6% overall, including 28.9% from 3-point range.

Grade: C+

Salaün had a very tough start to the season and was sent down to the Hornets' G League affiliate in Greensboro after just seven appearances.

Grade: F

When Clingan entered the league, the general consensus was that he had a low ceiling but a high floor as a defensive-minded big who could help control the paint. That's been spot on so far. He's averaging nearly a double-double with over two stocks (steals plus blocks) and finishes well around the basket. His attempt to expand his range to the 3-point line this season has not gone well, however. He's just 8 of 40 (20%) from behind the arc on 3.1 attempts per game.

Grade: B

The Timberwolves traded a first-round swap pick in 2030 and an unprotected first-round pick in 2031 to move up and grab Dillingham last year, but he's yet to earn Chris Finch's trust. Despite the Wolves' somewhat shaky backcourt situation, he's played sparingly outside of the 10 days when Anthony Edwards was injured.

Grade: D

Zach Edey MEM • C • #14 PPG 13 RPG 7 BPG 2 View Profile

Edey missed almost the entire first month of the season due to an ankle injury, but looked solid in his return on Saturday, when he put up 13 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. The Grizzlies will be glad to have him back.

Grade: Incomplete

Cody Williams UTA • SF • #5 PPG 3 APG .6 SPG .29 3P/G .286 View Profile

Williams has not panned out at all for the Jazz. He has as many DNPs than appearances with more than 10 minutes of action this season. When he has been out there, he hasn't done anything memorable.

Grade: D-

Matas Buzelis CHI • SF • #14 PPG 14.9 RPG 5.7 BPG 1 View Profile

Buzelis has had an interesting start to his sophomore campaign. He's had some huge games -- he just put up 21 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks against the Pistons -- and his numbers are up across the board, but he's also been benched in the fourth quarter on multiple occasions. Bulls coach Billy Donovan is taking a tough-love approach with Buzelis early in his career.

"It's about Matas keeping himself grounded and driven," Donovan said ahead of opening night. "He has not arrived. He just hasn't. And that's just the truth. And I love Matas and think he's got an unbelievable runway to be an outstanding player in this league if he keeps his drive and his motivation and doesn't think he's arrived.

"The great ones are always driven, regardless of what's going on around them."

Grade: B+

Nikola Topic OKC • PG • #44 PPG 10 APG 7 SPG 1 3P/G 0 View Profile

Topić has had a heartbreaking start to his NBA career. After missing all of his rookie season with a torn ACL, he was diagnosed with testicular cancer in late October. While his prognosis is positive, it's unclear when he'll play again.

Grade: N/A

Carter, who missed the majority of his rookie season with a shoulder injury, has not been in the rotation for the Kings this season. He really doesn't have a pathway to get there, either, with so many veterans ahead of him on the depth chart.

Grade: Incomplete

Carrington's first month hasn't been all bad -- his 3-point shooting is up from last season, albeit on lower volume, and he's had some nice playmaking moments -- but he's shooting 32.9% from the field, including an abysmal 23.9% on 2-pointers. Of the 275 players who have attempted a shot this season, Carrington ranks 273rd in 2-point percentage.

Grade: C-

Ware came on strong after the All-Star break last season to earn Second Team All-Rookie honors and has picked up where he left off. The Heat's new offense, which largely eschews pick-and-rolls, wouldn't seem to be a great fit for a rim-runner like him, but he's figured out how to adjust. Notably, Ware is up to 2.7 3-point attempts per game, and is shooting 37.1% from behind the arc. On the other end, he leads all sophomore in rebounds (9.2 per game) and is tied for third in blocks (1.4).

Grade: A-

Jared McCain PHI • SG • #20 PPG 0 APG 1.3 SPG .33 3P/G 0 View Profile

McCain missed the majority of last season with a torn meniscus and was sidelined for the beginning of this campaign with a thumb injury. In his first three games back, he shot a combined 0 of 9 from the field and did not score a point, which prompted the Sixers to send him to the G League for a stint with the Blue Coats. He looked better in Delaware and was recalled to the Sixers on Sunday.

Grade: Incomplete

Knecht has had a few nice scoring games off the bench, but his playing time has often been dependant on the health of his teammates. He's been OK overall, but is unlikely to play a significant role once the team is fully healthy. The Lakers have already tried to trade him once and you have to wonder if they'll look to do so again ahead of this season's deadline.

Grade: C

This has been a frustrating season in Orlando, but da Silva has been a bright spot. He's slid into the starting lineup in the last two games while Paolo Banchero has been sidelined and has not looked out of place. And while it's still early, it appears he's made real strides as a shooter, which is great news for a Magic team that needs all the help it can get in that department. He's shooting 40.6% from 3-point range on just under five attempts per game and leads the Magic in 3-pointers made (28).

Grade: A-

Walter has found significant playing time hard to come by on a Raptors team that is off to a surprising 8-5 start. When he has gotten on the floor, he's failed to impress. He's shooting 32.3% from the field and has nearly as many turnovers (8) as made baskets (10).

Grade: D

Tyson barely played as a rookie on a Cavaliers team that won 64 games, but looked much more comfortable this season before suffering a concussion against the Heat earlier this month. It remains unclear when he'll be back in the lineup. When he has played, he's shot the ball extremely well from 3-point range -- 46.2% on 4.7 attempts per game, every single one of which has been of the catch-and-shoot variety -- and helped make up for the absence of Darius Garland, who has only suited up three times.

Grade: B+

Yves Missi NO • C • #21 PPG 5.6 RPG 4.9 BPG 1 View Profile

Missi quietly had a very solid rookie campaign, but his sophomore season has gotten off to a rocky start. He's already missed five games due to injury or illness and was ejected from the team's loss to the Trail Blazers after an altercation with Jerami Grant. Derik Queen's emergence is also going to make it more difficult for him to find as many minutes and touches as last season.

Grade: C-

Holmes missed his rookie season due to a torn Achilles and has only played four minutes this season. He was assigned to the Nuggets' G League affiliate in early November and will likely spend the majority of the season in Grand Rapids.

Grade: Incomplete

The Wizards acquired Johnson from the Bucks last season as part of the Khris Middleton deal and he showed some flashes down the stretch. He's been unable to crack the crowded backcourt rotation this season, however, which is a bit surprising considering how bad the Wizards have been.

Grade: Incomplete

Kyshawn George WAS • SF • #18 PPG 15.8 APG 4.5 SPG 1 3P/G 2.364 View Profile

The 1-12 Wizards are tied with the Pacers for the worst record in the league, but they do have some exciting young players. George is right up there with Sarr as the best of the bunch. The swingman has made significant strides as a shot-maker and creator; his points and assists have both nearly doubled from last season in just four more minutes per game. He's shooting 50.7% from the field overall, including 44.9% from 3-point range, and is leading the team in assists per game (4.6). Among sophomores, only Sheppard has made more 3s than George.

The one main issue for George is that he fouls constantly. His 4.8 fouls per game lead the league and he's already fouled out of three games. He should be able to clean that up with more experience, though.

Grade: A

Pacome Dadiet NY • SF • #4 PPG .8 APG .4 SPG 0 3P/G 0 View Profile

Dadiet just turned 20 in July and he was always going to be a project. There aren't minutes for him on this Knicks team, which hopes to contend for a title.

Grade: Incomplete

Jones played sparingly for the Thunder last season and was traded to the Wizards in the summer. The Wizards waived him prior to the season and he is now playing for the Rip City Remix, the Trail Blazers' G League affiliate.

Grade: Incomplete

Shannon had some intriguing flashes as a rookie, but he hasn't been able to build on that thus far. He failed to earn significant playing time early in the season, despite Anthony Edwards' injury, and has been sidelined since Nov. 3 due to a foot injury. The team announced on Nov. 14 that he'll be out at least another week. Prior to his injury, he was shooting 32.1% from the field.

Grade: D

Ryan Dunn PHO • SG PPG 8.4 APG 1.6 SPG 1 3P/G .923 View Profile

Dunn's offensive game, and particulary his 3-point shot (31.8% on 3.1 attempts per game), remains a work in progress, but he's an important part of first-year coach Jordan Ott's rotation thanks to his rebounding from the wing, defensive versatility and athleticism. He provides a lot of energy for this Suns team, which is off to a surprising 8-6 start.

Grade: B-

Isaiah Collier UTA • PG • #8 PPG 9.8 APG 7 SPG 0 3P/G .5 View Profile

A hamstring strain kept Collier on the sidelines until Nov. 7, but he's been very impressive since he returned. Including his 16-point, nine-assist effort in the Jazz's thrilling double-overtime win over the Bulls on Sunday, he's had at least seven assists in four of his five appearances thus far and is shooting 60% from the field. He hasn't played enough to qualify for the official stats leaderboard, but his 7.4 assists per game would be second among sophomores and tied for 12th in the league. He probably won't continue shooting like this, but the playmaking is real.

Grade: Incomplete overall; A over the last five games

Scheierman had some nice outings down the stretch last season, but he's been unable to find consistent playing time this time around. Seventeen of his 29 points this season came in one game against the Rockets, when he went off during garbage time.

Grade: Incomplete

2024 second round

Note: In the interest of time and space, we are not going to look at every second-round pick.

Filipowski's finishing around the basket (50% within three feet) and 3-point shooting (31.4%) have really fallen off from last season, which has been disappointing, and he was removed from the starting lineup after the team's first five games. There will still be plenty of minutes for him thanks to Walker Kessler's season-ending shoulder injury, though, so he'll have the opportunity to get back on track.

Grade: C-

The Thunder have done it again. Mitchell, who has limited to 36 games last season due to turf toe, has been incredible to start the season. Jalen Williams hasn't played yet because of a wrist injury and it hasn't mattered because Mitchell has picked up the slack. He's third on the team in scoring (16.7 points per game), second in assists (3.9) and third in steals (1.8) while shooting 34% from 3-point range.

Mitchell has been a major factor in the Thunder's dominant 13-1 start, which has them right on track for a repeat. It will be interesting to see what happens when Williams does return. At this point, the second-year man is playing far too well to be removed from the rotation.

Grade: A+

Wells finished third in Rookie of the Year voting and made the All-Rookie First Team last season on the back of an excellent start and disruptive perimeter defense. He really cooled off after the All-Star break, however, and has struggled to shoot the ball in the first month of his sophomore campaign as well, which raises some concerns for the Grizzlies. His 36.6/28.4/66.7 shooting splits through 14 games are simply not good enough.

Grade: C-

Larsson didn't play a whole lot as a rookie, but he's earned Erik Spoelstra's trust and a spot in the starting lineup as a sophomore. The Swedish shooting guard doesn't put up big numbers -- he's yet to score 20 points in a game this season -- but he's an efficient scorer at all three levels, doesn't make mistakes and keeps their offense running. Just a really solid player.

Grade: B+

It was hard to know what was real and what was not about the 2024-25 Raptors, who won 30 games and had 23 players make at least one appearance. Shead's solid play turned out to be real. The second-round pick has been a big piece off the bench for the Raptors, who sit in fifth place in the East. He's third on the team in assists (5.1 per game) and shooting 43.2% from 3-point range. Can't ask for more than that from your back-up point guard.

Grade: B+

Post was one of the big surprises from last season's rookie class, as he earned a rotation spot with the Warriors. His playing time this season has been a bit sporadic with the arrival of Al Horford, but he's still shooting 36.7% from behind the arc and offers the Warriors another option as a stretch five.

Grade: C+

Cam Spencer MEM • PG • #24 PPG 8.7 APG 3 SPG .71 3P/G 1.929 View Profile

Spencer spent much of his rookie season in the G League or on the injured list, but he got a chance to play real minutes early this season due to the Grizzlies' injury problems and has made the most of his opportunity. He's shooting 45% from 3-point range and has a 3.5-1 assist-to-turnover ratio.

Grade: B+

Bronny James LAL • PG • #9 PPG 2 APG 1.8 SPG .89 3P/G .222 View Profile

In a strange twist, Bronny started the Lakers' win over the Bucks on Saturday while LeBron was with the Lakers' G League affiliate. Bronny only played 10 minutes against the Bucks, and his opportunities this season have largely been because of the team's injury problems. He's provided almost nothing on offense, but he doesn't look out of place on the court, especially on the defensive end.

Grade: C

2024 undrafted

Jenkins went undrafted in 2024 out of St. John's, but he signed a two-way deal with the Pistons and made the G League All-Rookie First Team. He re-signed with the Pistons on another two-way deal prior to this season and has burst onto the scene recently. Despite an injury crisis, the first-place Pistons (11-2) have run their winning streak to nine games thanks in large part to Jenkins, who has been awesome in their last three games. He's averaging 20.7 points, five rebounds and 7.7 assists in those contests, and has made his case to remain in the rotation once everyone is healthy.

Grade: Incomplete overall; A+ over the last three games