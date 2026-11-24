Blake Griffin told an interesting story recently, recalling playing golf with former teammate JJ Redick. At that point, Redick was already retired and Griffin was nearing the end of his career.

This was before Redick became the head coach of the Lakers. He had some perspective on his post-playing days that he offered to Griffin, something that stuck with the longtime Clipper years later. Redick told Griffin that he wouldn't be "truly happy" until he retired. Knowing how that might sound, Griffin was quick to clarify that they weren't miserable playing basketball, but rather that the two men were similar in their extensive, obsessive preparation.

"The way I took it and the way I think that he meant it," Griffin told GQ, "is it's such a grind, mental grind, physical grind of putting literally everything you have into this thing. And then when you're done, you just find this new sense of peace."

Put another way, pressure is baked into being in the NBA. The severity might vary from player to player or team to team, but it's natural enough to feel a certain amount of weight given the intensity of the competition. With that in mind, here are some estimations on current stress levels around the league.

Philadelphia 76ers

All things considered, the Sixers have to be pretty happy with how they've started the season. Even after the Blazers snapped their five-game win streak on Monday, Philly is 14-4 and sits atop the East. LeBron James, unsurprisingly, has been a fantastic addition, particularly as a distributor and playmaker. Jaylen Brown is playing his usual heavy minutes while shooting nearly 50% from the floor. And, crucially, Joel Embiid — who missed a combined 150 games over the previous three seasons — has appeared in all but four games to date. Those are all wins for the Sixers.

To the extent that there's any cause for concern here, it's how sustainable all this is for them. Of the 18 games they've played, they're a perfect 12-0 in the clutch (games decided by five points or fewer with five minutes or less to go). That's tops in the NBA, and they must feel good about being at their best when things get a little dicey. But as Tyrese Maxey pointed out earlier in the season when they were starting to fall into this rhythm of playing close game after close game, he and the Sixers would prefer to stack a few victories that don't cause them to sweat right until the end.

Winning in the clutch sure beats the alternative. For now, it's less of a problem than something to monitor.

Stress level: 1 out of 10

Boston Celtics

Just a couple of weeks ago, the Celtics won the battle of frenemies and were perched atop the Eastern Conference. Things haven't gone quite to plan since then. All of a sudden, the Celtics have lost four in a row, including two one-point losses at Sacramento and Golden State. Boston handed the Kings just their second win of the season, and dropped the game to the Stephen Curry-less Warriors. Not the kind of basketball the Celtics are accustomed to playing.

Things haven't been easy lately for Boston. The Sacramento and Golden State games were on a back-to-back as part of a difficult, still-in-progress stretch in the schedule in which Boston plays six of seven on the road, culminating in another back-to-back when the Celtics face the Spurs in San Antonio this coming Sunday, followed by the Mavericks in Dallas on Monday.

Perhaps most troubling of all, two-way star Derrick White has been merely a one-way contributor for a while now. White had a disappointing shooting season a year ago. Considering his talent, the smart bet was that he would bounce back and be more efficient this season. That hasn't happened. White is shooting 41% from the floor and an abysmal 28.9% from deep. The 3-point mark is the worst of his career by a good stretch. He made just 2 of 12 from distance against the Warriors and was visibly frustrated with himself.

The Celtics have long had a theory of how they like to play: take and make more 3s than the opposition on any given night. When their shots are falling, they're tough to beat. When they aren't, anyone can knock them off. Right now, they're struggling, White in particular. Boston doesn't really have any choice but to let White try to shoot his way back into form. He's too important to their overall plans, and they'd never be able to replace his impact at the other end of the floor, where he remains one of the best all-around defenders in the league. Either he fixes his shot and Boston is back in business, or he doesn't and life at the office gets a lot tougher for everyone.

Stress level: 4 out of 10

Minnesota Timberwolves

When the Timberwolves announced in October that Anthony Edwards would undergo an arthroscopic procedure on his right knee, it took some people by surprise. Edwards looked good to start the season. He torched the Heat in the opening outing, going for 45 points and draining nine 3s. In his fourth game, on the second night of a back-to-back, he put up 47 points in a close two-point loss at Cleveland — and then suddenly and without warning, he was out of commission and expected to miss approximately two months.

Edwards recently said that he "never wanted to have surgery" and he felt pretty good during the offseason. He thought he was managing the knee well then, and it wasn't swollen during the summer. But after the aforementioned back-to-back, the knee "was really bad, like painful to fly. So I'm like, 'I'm gonna get [the surgery].'"

Without him, the Wolves have fared better than some might have expected, going a tidy 10-4. They're third in the Western Conference, trailing only the Spurs and Lakers. That should have head coach Chris Finch and the Wolves optimistic about staying afloat until Edwards returns. Except no one seems to be sure when that might be, including Edwards, who recently cast some doubt on the initial timetable when he said he has "no clue" when he'll be back on the floor.

If we go by the original estimation, two months would put Ant in late December. Now that ballpark appears far less than certain. The Wolves have performed admirably with him sidelined, but in a loaded West, Minnesota will need Edwards back sooner than "no clue" if it wants to stay near the top of the conference and especially if the Wolves hope to make a deep postseason run.

Ant is the unquestionable leader in all departments for Minnesota. In his absence, things have sometimes felt a little tense — to the point where one noted knucklehead has periodically gotten frustrated by another. Getting Edwards back would definitely help on the court. It wouldn't hurt the vibes, either.

Stress level: 5 out of 10

Cleveland Cavaliers

What are the Cavs even doing? They're 9-9 after losing to the Bulls (without Caleb Wilson, no less) on Monday. That puts them one game up on the Magic for seventh in the East. They're just 2-6 outside of Cleveland. But hey, James Harden recently went for 51 points against the Pacers and now has more 50-point games in his career than Kobe Bryant. Maybe that will console Cavs fans. Seems unlikely, though.

When you reach the conference finals, bring back your four most important players and add a fifth starter coming off a promising season, the expectations are understandably high. So far, the Cavs haven't exactly met them. Cleveland has been a top 10 offensive team, but bottom 10 in defense. That leaves them pretty much looking like what their record indicates — average at best, a team that could lose to an inferior opponent (like, say, Chicago) on any random night in November.

It certainly hasn't helped that they've been without Evan Mobley of late. He's missed the last six games with a toe injury. Peyton Watson, the aforementioned addition to the starting lineup, hasn't been anywhere near as good in Cleveland as he was in Denver last season. All of that has left Donovan Mitchell with too much heavy lifting, and so far he hasn't been able to shoulder the load on his own. The longer this mediocrity continues, the more we're left to wonder whether the Cavs are overdue to shake up their starting unit and offload one of the big names.

Stress level: 6 out of 10

Oklahoma City Thunder

[Looks around to see if anyone else is cringing] They just lost to the Pacers.

In fairness, no team has been hit with more major injuries than the Thunder. Jalen Williams (leg) and Cason Wallace (shoulder) could very well miss the remainder of the season after both underwent surgery, while Chet Holmgren (knee) is expected to miss at least three months. That's three of the team's five starters to begin the season. Not good. Except to hear the reigning back-to-back MVP tell it, there's something unexpected to be gleaned from the experience.

"Honestly speaking, it's kind of fun," Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said last week. "We've kind of had the wind at our back the last couple of years and had our way a lot of nights, and to have that kind of adversity, it's kind of fun. I embrace it. It'll make me better."

SGA has a different definition of fun than most people. After losing in Indiana on Monday, the Thunder are just two games over .500, which puts them 10th in the West. [Go ahead and cringe if you weren't already doing so.]

If there's any team that can withstand SGA's bizarre version of a good time, it's the Thunder. Sam Presti assembled the deepest team in the NBA, but there are limits to what even they can handle. In the absence of several key players, Ajay Mitchell, Jared McCain, Isaiah Hartenstein and others have all been tasked with picking up considerable slack. That includes rookies Aday Mara and Bennett Stirtz. When you're missing so many important pieces, you stop being deep at some point and just do your best to plug holes. Even the mighty Thunder can only do so much.

Stress level: 8 out of 10

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors snapped a five-game losing streak by beating the Celtics at home on Sunday in a white-knuckled one-point win. Alas, they only managed 88 points in the victory and the offense looked super sluggish yet again. Even with the win over Boston, the Warriors are 9-8 and 11th in the West standings. Things have gone sideways when you're looking up at everyone but the Pelicans, Clippers, Jazz and Kings.

The Warriors' start to the season was fun while it lasted. Yaxel Lendeborg played great — and talked just as well — and immediately cemented himself in the starting lineup, not to mention the Rookie of the Year race. Even more encouraging, Stephen Curry looked like a vintage version of himself again after playing just 43 games a season ago. Through the first 11 games this year, Curry was second in the league in scoring behind only Luka Dončić. He appeared sharp and healthy — until he came out of the game in Houston in early November while holding his side after playing just six minutes. Turned out to be an abdominal tear. The Warriors announced that he would be reevaluated in two weeks, though the general ballpark for that kind of injury is closer to a month.

Not great, especially considering the Warriors were hardly at full strength as it was. Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody have yet to play a single minute while both recover from knee injuries. Meanwhile, Kristaps Porziņģis — who signed a new two-year deal worth $40 million in the offseason — is dealing with health issues and recently stepped away from basketball. Curry is the most critical piece of all, but not having several key components has left the Warriors painfully thin. That has reminded the Warriors how much tougher life is for all of them when Curry isn't on the floor and a rookie is suddenly tasked with leading the way.

The recently ended losing streak included a stretch at San Antonio, New Orleans, Dallas and Memphis during which the average margin of defeat was more than 27 points. The loss to the Spurs was bad enough that Lendeborg came back with a new cut, prompting Steve Kerr to quip that the rookie dealt with the defeat by "[chopping] all his hair off."

Through it all, Draymond hasn't been able to stop being Draymond. Green spent the run-up to the Celtics meeting warring with an NBA unc online, then got called for a tech while sitting on the bench during the game. Take a breath and go for a walk, man.

Curry can't return soon enough. If this goes on much longer, Yaxel and the rest of them will be fully bald.

Stress level: 9 out of 10