NBA great Dwyane Wade made a surprise visit at Marjory Stoneman Douglas' graduation, addressed Class of 2019

The graduating students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas got quite a surprise on Sunday when Dwyane Wade was introduced as the special guest speaker during the school's graduation ceremony.

Wade, the Miami Heat legend who retired from basketball this spring, has been a beacon of support to the school and its students in the wake of the 2018 shooting on Feb. 14 that claimed the lives of 17 people. Wade responded to the tragedy in Parkland, Florida by making appearances at the school, visiting with surviving students and families of victims, pledging support and paying tribute to the fallen in various ways.

As such, it was fitting that Wade was tabbed as the guest of honor during the MSD Class of 2019 graduation over the weekend. In his speech, Wade talked about the impact the students have had on him over the past few years, as well as his experience visiting the school in the aftermath of the tragedy that rocked the community.

Dwyane Wade made a surprose visit to Stoneman Douglas shortly after tragedy last year. He made another surprise visit at graduation. pic.twitter.com/1a2JzZRGcp — Scott Travis (@smtravis) June 2, 2019

@DouglasHigh truly MSD is #MSDSTRONG because Dwayne Wade came to their commencement pic.twitter.com/VW0IUvXIhy — Safeer Bhatti, Ph.D. (@drsafeerbhatti) June 2, 2019

Since the shooting, Wade has built and shared relationships with many of the people affected by the tragedy and some of those relationships have been pretty well documented. One of the shooting victims -- 17-year-old Joaquin "Guac" Oliver -- idolized the guard and was buried in Wade's Heat jersey. Wade also honored Oliver by writing his name on his sneakers during games after the teenager's death.