If you know anything about NBA beefs, you know Shaquille O'Neal will never be a member of The Rudy Gobert Fan Club. The former NBA great and media personality delivered a fresh heaping of sharp criticism on the Minnesota Timberwolves center and took exception to the idea that the French star will eventually join him in the Basketball Hall of Fame. In a profanity-laced rant against the defensive star, O'Neal even went so far to say that he wanted to be taken out of Springfield if Gobert ever makes it.

The criticism comes on the heels of Gobert's least productive season since his early years with the Utah Jazz. His 12 points and 10.9 rebounds per game averages were his fewest in at least seven years, and he slipped defensively from his regular spot on the All-Defense first team to the second team.

"I [expletive] hate Rudy Gobert," O'Neal said on The Big Podcast with Shaq. "That [expletive] making $250 million and don't deserve it, dawg. [Expletive] that. As the president of the 'big man alliance,' you making big money, play like a [expletive] big man. That's it. Play like a [expletive] big man. Throw some bows, knock some people out. Don't be letting little white dudes from Denver dunk on you and talk shit to you, then you gotta grab them by the neck at the last second. Come on, bro. That's it. If you're going to [expletive] be getting paid big money, [expletive] play big."

Gobert is no stranger to criticism, mostly because of his unique skill set. He is a defense-first standout who plays almost exclusively at the rim and lacks the offensive prowess of other All-Star-caliber players.

O'Neal has long been one of Gobert's most vocal detractors, and his disdain for the Timberwolves center's style of play falls in line with the longstanding tradition of O'Neal bashing players he deems lesser or softer than him. Gobert, unlike O'Neal, does not have a championship on his résumé. In fact, he still has yet to reach the NBA Finals.

"If Rudy Gobert gets into the Hall of Fame, I'll wear this dress to the [expletive] ceremony," O'Neal quipped, pointing to a photo of Charles Barkley in a dress for a Weight Watchers ad from 2012. And then he later said, "If he get in, take me out."

Gobert has plenty of Hall of Fame merit as one of the best defenders in NBA history. His four Defensive Player of the Year selections are tied for the most in league history, and he is a former blocks champion and league rebounding leader. The Frenchman is the highest paid center the league has ever seen and last October agreed to a three-year, $110 million extension to stay with the Timberwolves through 2028.