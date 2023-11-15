The NBA announced on Thursday that Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George has been fined $35,000 for comments he made criticizing the referees following the team's 111-108 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Nov. 14. Per the league's press release, George recived such a steep fine due to his history of public complaints about officiating.

The struggling Los Angeles Clippers nearly ended their losing streak on Tuesday but fell short against the Denver Nuggets in their sixth straight defeat. Star forward Paul George erupted for a game-high 35 points in his team's 111-108 defeat and was critical of the officiating because of what he perceived as missed foul calls.

"I thought we played great," George said after scoring a season-high 35 points. "It's tough, the adversity of playing against the extra three (officials). I thought they were awful. But, (against the) defending champs, we got to play better. There's a lot to be positive about. I'm not one for moral victories, but I thought we showed more of a sign of a team tonight that's close to getting it over the hump."

George, who earned a technical foul in the first half and shot just five free throws on the night, insisted that the refs missed a succession of calls.

"Jump shots, getting hit, smacked on the forearm," George said. "I mean, it was poor, a poor job. But, again, we got to be able to beat these guys on their floor and not rely on that. Again, they (are) calling something on one end, they got to call it on the other."

The Clippers, now 3-7, will get a chance to secure their first win with James Harden against the Houston Rockets on Friday in an In-Season Tournament game.