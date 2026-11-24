Welcome back to the NBA Hater Report: A breakdown of some of the players, teams and trends around the league that are drawing the ire of yours truly. If you're not a fellow pessimist, proceed with caution.

Boston keeps laying bricks

The Celtics are hitting their first skid of the season, having lost four straight to drop to 11-6, including a demoralizing back-to-back against the now two-win Kings and the sans-Stephen Curry Warriors. They failed to hit 100 points against the Kings and their 28th-ranked defense. They managed just 87 at Golden State.

Lack of rim pressure was always going to be, and has long been, an obstacle for the Celtics, who are averaging just 47 drives per game (third-fewest in the league). Only 25.6% of their shots are at the rim, the fourth-fewest in the league per Cleaning the Glass, and no team takes fewer shots per game from inside the restricted area.

They are about as extreme a jump-shooting team as you will find, and right now the shots are not going in. Over these last four, the Celtics have made just 28% of their 3s and 38% of their overall shots. Throw in 65% from the free-throw line and those are all bottom-two marks over that span, plus the 389 points they scored is the lowest over any four-game stretch since 2012 for a Boston offense.

It's not just the number of 3s the Celtics rely, sometimes more than others, it's the kinds of 3s. Every team wants the shots off ball and player movement, drives and kicks, drawing two and swinging, but when the Celtics aren't able to create the initial leverage by attacking the rim (they don't have to do this with just drives; they aim to do so by cutting and rolling, too), they end up taking more pull-up 3s than any team in the league, both as a total number and percentage of their overall shot diet.

Those are traditionally tougher shots, and indeed Boston is making them at a 33.5% clip. The Celtics also don't generate a ton of the coveted corner 3s (which are often a result of rim pressure) relative to their volume, and thus take more above-the-break 3s than any team. There are also a lot of one-on-one 3s; only the Lakers and Timberwolves take more 3s after three or more dribbles, and the Celtics make those at only 29%.

Bottom line, Derrick White is shooting 28% from 3 for the year and has missed 22 of his last 25 from deep (he had so many premium looks against Golden State and they just will not go in for him). Payton Pritchard has missed 21 of his last 29 from deep. Jayson Tatum is having a stellar all-around season and is leveraging his scoring attention to find teammates more effectively than ever, but quietly his shooting is in the dumps, too.

Tatum is shooting 42.6% overall and 33.6% from 3, both of which would be career lows if you discard the 15 games he played last season after returning ahead of schedule from the Achilles tear. Tatum has never been a particularly adept pull-up 3-point shooter, for which he'll probably always be prone to settling to at least some degree. Tatum's pull-up 3s over his last four full seasons:

2024-25: 32.1% (165 for 514)

32.1% (165 for 514) 2023-24: 34.9 (145 for 416)

34.9 (145 for 416) 2022-23: 29.1% (104 for 357)

29.1% (104 for 357) 2021-22: 33.4% (128 for 383)

Any team that launches as many 3s as the Celtics is going to endure some extreme ebbs and flows, and coach Joe Mazzulla remains committed to the course. "... If we're getting good shots, which more times than not we are, you have to be able to trust over the course of a season that that's going to work out," he said.

The truth is, the Celtics don't really have a choice other than to trust the shots to go in. They don't have a plan B to speak of. They don't get to the rim and they don't have a post presence. They have a gang of good shooters, but that doesn't guarantee good shooting.

The Celtics rely on getting more shots than their opponents by winning the turnover and offensive-rebounding battles, which they generally do, but as Mazzulla also said, "at some point you have to knock [the shots] down. That's just not happening right now."

James Harden isn't close to a top 10 player

After Harden scored 51 against the Pacers last Friday, Cleveland coach Kenny Atkinson did the increasingly cliché "we've got to appreciate this guy" dance while calling Harden a "top 10 of all-time" player.

Remember, Atkinson is the guy who told reporters: "Analytically … we've won two out of three" right before the Cavaliers got swept by the Knicks in last year's Eastern Conference Finals. That was kind of overblown, to be fair. He was simply citing the types of shots the Cavs got vs. the ones the Knicks got, and that getting the right shots is a recipe for success more often than not, which every coach from the beginning of time has believed.

Atkinson just would've been better off if he'd gone the "make or miss league" route. Once you start invoking analytical results over actual results, you're going to get rightfully roasted as the number nerd that you are.

Through this lens, it makes sense that Atkinson thinks Harden is a top 10 all-time player. Numbers-wise, he's ninth all-time with almost 30,000 career points. He's 11th in assists and, barring injury, will almost surely pass Isiah Thomas for 10th by the end of the season. Only Stephen Curry has made more 3-pointers than Harden, who's piled up so many numbers he's actually top 20 all-time in steals.

None of this adds up to top 10.

Of course this is subjective, but this is my Hater Report, so allow me to hate. Harden was a manipulating machine of egregious proportions. I'm not saying he wasn't a great scorer, or even that he sometimes still isn't. Two things can indeed be true. But if we're going to start throwing around top 10, we're sure as hell going to factor heavily the conditions under which you dominated.

Harden played in the NBA's version of the steroid era. It was juiced up on some level for every scorer, but nobody mastered the dark arts like Harden, who cheated his way to so many phony fouls that guys were literally starting to guard him with their hands behind their backs.

As James Harden passes Kobe Bryant on NBA's 50-point game list, Donovan Mitchell says he's underappreciated Robby Kalland

Now listen, before you start with the "he wasn't breaking any rules" nonsense, keep in mind that steroids weren't technically illegal in baseball when Barry Bonds' head looked like it was going to pop. Harden scammed his way to more points than anyone in history. The flops and flails were impossible to stomach or, more importantly, defend against. Falling down on damn near every 3-pointer he took actually became part of his follow-through. I would only be mildly surprised if you hid a camera in his private workouts if he wasn't falling down in an empty gym, because he was so used to doing it.

This created more than just a gazillion free throws; it created a scoring environment in which Harden could operate against defenders who were way more frightened of fouling than being scored on. It was as if he was being perpetually defended by guys with five fouls.

Now account for the one-man-show usage. I remember Raja Bell once telling me there are way more players than you think who could score 25 points per game if given the opportunity. Hell, Darius Acuff Jr. is doing it right now and until a week ago, he was a teenager.

That's not to say anyone could do what Harden did, but given his set of circumstances, it's irresponsible to call him one of the 10 greatest players ever on numbers alone. Back in 2022, ESPN ranked him 50th all time, which feels much closer to reality, and he's only gotten worse since then.

I mean, just start rattling names off the top of your head. Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Wilt Chamberlain, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Hakeem Olajuwon, Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Shaquille O'Neal. We're already at 12 and there's not even a debate with any of them.

No coach in his right mind would take Harden over Nikola Jokić, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Garnett, Karl Malone, Scottie Pippen, Charles Barkley, Isiah Thomas, Dwyane Wade or prime Chris Paul. I never watched Oscar Robertson, Jerry West, Julius Erving, Moses Malone, Elgin Baylor or some guy named Bill Russell, but something tells me the vast majority of coaches are taking those guys over Harden, too.

It bears repeating that none of this means to suggest Harden hasn't been an all-time player. He's a first-ballot Hall of Famer. He's not an empty-stats guy by any stretch; he led a team that very possibly would've won the championship in the middle of Golden State's dynasty were it not for a Chris Paul injury. But there are levels to this, and trying to elevate Harden into the top one on the strength of gaudy numbers in an absolutely juiced-up era of his game would be like trying to call Sammy Sosa one of the greatest hitters ever. It's just not even close to true.

Trae Young still can't shoot

Back in 2021, I called Young an average shooter who thinks he's Stephen Curry and got absolutely roasted for it. Turns out, I wasn't harsh enough on Young, whose shooting has been consistently deteriorating to the point that he is now a flat-out bad shooter. Even with a 7-for-15 run from 3 over his last two games, which at this point is a downright nuclear stretch for him, Young is shooting 32.5% from 3 and a pitiful 36.4% overall.

The fact that he's among the league leaders in assists means almost nothing; passing has always been his one elite gift (it goes largely hand in hand with his former ability to breach the paint at will), but it comes at the hefty cost of him controlling the ball for almost the same amount of time per possession as Luka Dončić this season. Just because those two were traded for one another doesn't mean they are, or ever have been, anywhere near the same caliber of player.

Even at his peak when he was one of the league's better shot generators, it was debatable whether you could justify sponsoring Young's personal dribbling show with your offense, let alone paying him max money given the defensive trade-off. But now that he can't shoot or beat anyone off the dribble, that $212 million deal the Wizards gifted him this summer, which was a disaster the moment the ink dried, somehow looks even worse.

Washington is trying to salvage some sort of value from Young. They're starting to take him off the ball some, which, given the good shooting the last few games, is going to give the apologists hope. Don't fall for it. The numbers, not just this year but going back a long time, speak for themselves.

There's a difference between a talented shooter and a good one. Young fooled people with range and confidence for a while, and he had an unearned marksman reputation that died hard. But the jig is up. This is an average shooter at best, and he's rarely at his best.

Warriors can't score without Steph Curry

After losing four straight games by 20-plus while also being held under 100 points in each (an equation of futility that goes unmatched by any other team this century), the Warriors finally got their first win since losing Curry to an oblique tear by beating the aforementioned ice-cold Celtics.

It certainly wasn't because of their offense. The Warriors were once again held to double digits, managing just 88 points. Over this five-game stretch, the Warriors, who register a top-five offense with Curry, have scraped together an anemic 96.2 points per 100 possessions on 48.5% true-shooting, both being the worst marks in the league by a laughable margin.

Is Stephen Curry the real NBA MVP? It's hard not to think so when you watch the Warriors without him Brad Botkin

Over this five-game stretch, the Warriors have been outscored by 108 points. The 1997-98 team that also lost four straight by at least 20 points was a minus-104 over that stretch. That was the season that Latrell Sprewell choked P.J. Carlesimo, mind you. The Warriors won 19 games. That's the kind of company these Warriors are trolling in right now.

If Curry doesn't get back soon, we might have to start worrying about Draymond Green putting Steve Kerr in a full nelson.