NBA highlights: Did Clippers big man Boban Marjanovic actually dunk without jumping off the floor?
The human highlight film produced yet another memorable moment on Wednesday
Few NBA players delight fans more than 7-foot-3 lovable giant Boban Marjanovic. The Los Angeles Clippers center is always good for a handful of highlights when he gets in the game, and Wednesday was no exception. During a 107-98 loss to the Denver Nuggets in the season opener for both teams, Marjanovic did something that made us rub our eyes and scratch our heads.
The big man came down the lane, received a pass from Patrick Beverley and threw down a one-handed dunk. What's the big deal, you ask? HE DIDN'T EVEN JUMP OFF THE FLOOR.
Now look, you can say that his feet were off the ground when he dunked, but there's no way you can call that a jump. That's a gallop at best. Perhaps the most preposterous part of the entire video is when he's standing flatfooted after the dunk and still has a full grip on the rim.
If that weren't enough, another one of his dunks later in the game caused a delay because he literally broke the rim and it had to be fixed.
There's a lot to be excited about this season -- LeBron, Jimmy Butler, the Celtics -- but Boban might be at the top of the list.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA scores, updates, highlights
There are 11 games on the docket on Wednesday, as 22 teams start their season
-
Takeaways from Butler's first game
Amid a standing trade request, Butler took the court for the Wolves in their season opener...
-
Luca Doncic's debut already impressive
A couple sweet dimes and an early bucket, and Doncic is off and running
-
Melo still mid-range obsessed
Melo is just never going to change the way he plays, and really, should we have expected any...
-
All eyes on Melo and the Rockets
How will Carmelo fit in Houston's system this season? We're about to find out
-
How to watch: Lakers vs. Trail Blazers
LeBron James will make his Lakers debut on Thursday night against the Trail Blazers