NBA highlights: LeBron James begins Lakers career with back-to-back vicious dunks in debut
LeBron started off his Lakers career with a bang
There might not be a better way to begin a career with a new team.
As LeBron James made his debut with the Los Angeles Lakers against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night, he did so with a bang. In fact, he did it with a bang on two different slam dunks in the first three minutes of the game.
These weren't just dunks, people. These were VICIOUS dunks.
A lot of people had their doubts about the Los Angeles Lakers heading into this season. TNT analyst Charles Barkley has been the biggest detractor, doubting that this team can be anything more than a sixth seed in the Western Conference due the young core and the addition of several veterans who have had chemistry issues in the past.
The Lakers took an early lead the Blazers, and if they play like that during the 2018-19 season, Sir Charles and others could have to eat their words. Furthermore, if you had any belief that the 33-year-old, 16-year veteran would have lost a step entering this season, you're wrong.
Very wrong.
