NBA highlights: Luka Doncic makes Mavericks debut, wastes no time showing why people love his game

I'm going to do everything I can to not overreact to one game, let alone one quarter, but Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic is making it really tough. In his NBA debut after dominating the EuroLeague as a teenager, Doncic was aggressive from the jump and, as has become the common sentiment surrounding him, looked completely comfortable operating in an NBA game because of all the professional experience he's already accumulated. Here was his first bucket:

OK, nothing special. But wait -- there's more. Check out the drive, draw and dish to DeAndre Jordan:

How about a look-off-the-defense-in-mid-air lob to Jordan:

Asistencias sin mirar, a bote tras la espalda... la conexión Luka Doncic - DeAndre Jordan promete dar espectáculo en Dallas pic.twitter.com/vUQCqePX5c — KIA en Zona 🏀 (@kiaenzona) October 18, 2018

And the sweetest of them all, this behind-the-back dime to, yet again, Jordan:

Doncic is a 6-foot-8 wing capable of playing -- and guarding -- the power forward position, who can own a pick and roll like that at 19 years old. Yeah, strap in. This dude's gonna take Mavs fans on a hell of a ride.