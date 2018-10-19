NBA highlights: Markelle Fultz makes first career 3-pointer as 76ers crowd goes ballistic

Markelle Fultz can finally be considered a 3-point shooter. After his much-publicized shooting struggles and rumored loss of confidence since being drafted, the former No. 1 overall pick has finally hit his first career 3-pointer.

As the Philadelphia 76ers closed out a 127-108 blowout victory over the Chicago Bulls on national TV on Thursday night, the 20-year-old guard nailed this 3-pointer, as you can see in the video below:

It took him 16 career games, plus three playoff games, but let's also mention that he had only taken four 3-point attempts prior to making his first one. That's right, Fultz has only taken four 3-point attempts in 16 games. That's a far cry from a guy who was actually a decent 3-point shooter in college, converting on 41.3 percent of his attempts and taking 126 of them during his lone season at the University of Washington.

This is obviously a process (yes, that's a pun), but the biggest hurdle for Fultz at this point might not even be his physical shooting motion, it's really a matter of his confidence. The media and the fans have dissected this kid so much at such a young age and an early stage of his development, that this might just be more of a mental block than anything else.

Continuing to start him and encouraging him to take shots is the only way he can overcome that mental block. This is another step in the right direction for a 20-year-old who is absolutely instrumental in the Sixers emerging as NBA title contenders in the ensuing years.