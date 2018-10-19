NBA highlights: Markelle Fultz makes first career 3-pointer as 76ers crowd goes ballistic
The Sixers crowd erupts following Fultz's first career three-pointer
Markelle Fultz can finally be considered a 3-point shooter. After his much-publicized shooting struggles and rumored loss of confidence since being drafted, the former No. 1 overall pick has finally hit his first career 3-pointer.
As the Philadelphia 76ers closed out a 127-108 blowout victory over the Chicago Bulls on national TV on Thursday night, the 20-year-old guard nailed this 3-pointer, as you can see in the video below:
It took him 16 career games, plus three playoff games, but let's also mention that he had only taken four 3-point attempts prior to making his first one. That's right, Fultz has only taken four 3-point attempts in 16 games. That's a far cry from a guy who was actually a decent 3-point shooter in college, converting on 41.3 percent of his attempts and taking 126 of them during his lone season at the University of Washington.
This is obviously a process (yes, that's a pun), but the biggest hurdle for Fultz at this point might not even be his physical shooting motion, it's really a matter of his confidence. The media and the fans have dissected this kid so much at such a young age and an early stage of his development, that this might just be more of a mental block than anything else.
Continuing to start him and encouraging him to take shots is the only way he can overcome that mental block. This is another step in the right direction for a 20-year-old who is absolutely instrumental in the Sixers emerging as NBA title contenders in the ensuing years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Heat aren't pursuing Butler trade
The Miami Heat won't be pursuing a Butler trade for the time being
-
Rivers claims Westbrook will play Friday
Rivers claims that the Oklahoma City Thunder star will play in Friday's game
-
Live updates: LeBron makes Lakers debut
LeBron will make his long-anticipated debut for the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night
-
NBA DFS, Oct. 18: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
How every lottery pick played in debut
Some rookies burst onto the scene, while others have a ways to go
-
Did Boban dunk without jumping?
The human highlight film produced yet another memorable moment on Wednesday