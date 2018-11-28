NBA highlights: Pacers' Darren Collison makes No. 1 pick Deandre Ayton fall with wicked crossover
If this were the AND1 Mixtape Tour, Ayton would have had to leave the gym
Suns center Deandre Ayton hasn't gotten as much hype as Luka Doncic, or made a bunch of highlight reel plays like Trae Young, but he's had a really solid start to his rookie season. Entering Tuesday, he was averaging 16.9 points and 10.4 rebounds per game, and shooting 62 percent from the field.
He did not, however, have a good start to Tuesday night's matchup with the Pacers. Just a few minutes into the game, he got switched onto veteran point guard Darren Collison after a pick-and-roll. As Collison started to drive to his right down the lane, Ayton began to slide his feet in an effort to stay with him.
But Collison stopped on a dime and crossed back over to the left, which was bad news for the big man. As Ayton tried to mimic Collison's movement, he rolled over on his own ankle and went tumbling to the ground in embarrassing fashion.
After seeing Ayton on the deck, Collison simply sped to the basket for his easiest bucket of the night.
Whoops.
Luckily for Ayton, this is the NBA and not the AND1 Mixtape Tour, otherwise he would have had to leave the gym. Still, he'll surely be clowned about this one by his teammates for a while.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA Tuesday: Scores, updates, highlights
Lakers vs. Nuggets headlines a five-game slate on this Tuesday night in the NBA
-
Booker wants Suns to build superteam
Devin Booker thinks stars will flock to Phoenix to join forces with him
-
Walker IV to make Spurs debut soon
Spurs rookie Lonnie Walker IV is on the verge of making his debut
-
Beal denies wanting to be traded by Wiz
Beal says he wants to stay put, but ultimately it might not be up to him
-
LeBron, Vonn launch wellness company
It's the Dream Team of protein powder
-
How to watch Lakers vs. Nuggets
Two teams looking to gain ground in the West will go head-to-head