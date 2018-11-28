NBA highlights: Pacers' Darren Collison makes No. 1 pick Deandre Ayton fall with wicked crossover

Suns center Deandre Ayton hasn't gotten as much hype as Luka Doncic, or made a bunch of highlight reel plays like Trae Young, but he's had a really solid start to his rookie season. Entering Tuesday, he was averaging 16.9 points and 10.4 rebounds per game, and shooting 62 percent from the field.

He did not, however, have a good start to Tuesday night's matchup with the Pacers. Just a few minutes into the game, he got switched onto veteran point guard Darren Collison after a pick-and-roll. As Collison started to drive to his right down the lane, Ayton began to slide his feet in an effort to stay with him.

But Collison stopped on a dime and crossed back over to the left, which was bad news for the big man. As Ayton tried to mimic Collison's movement, he rolled over on his own ankle and went tumbling to the ground in embarrassing fashion.

Welcome to the league, rook.

After seeing Ayton on the deck, Collison simply sped to the basket for his easiest bucket of the night.

Whoops.

Luckily for Ayton, this is the NBA and not the AND1 Mixtape Tour, otherwise he would have had to leave the gym. Still, he'll surely be clowned about this one by his teammates for a while.