NBA highlights, scores: Derrick Rose explodes for 50 vs. Jazz; Splash Brothers lead Warriors past Pelicans

Happy Halloween, everybody. Welcome back to another night of NBA action. On this Wednesday we've got seven games lined up, and plenty of storylines to go along with them.

Early on, the Jazz will take on the Timberwolves, a game that will feature Ricky Rubio returning to Minnesota, but will not feature Jimmy Butler, who's sitting out.

Later in the night, we'll get what should be a highly entertaining contest between the Pelicans and Warriors. Not only because those are two of the best teams in the league, but the Warriors are apparently eager to win this one for DeMarcus Cousins. Plus, we'll have Luka Doncic and his Mavericks take on LeBron James and the Lakers.

Here's all you need to know about Wednesday night's action.

NBA scores for Wednesday, Oct. 31

Timberwolves celebrate with Rose after 50-point game

The Minnesota Timberwolves knew exactly how impressive Derrick Rose's performance was on Wednesday night and they went out of their way to celebrate the occasion with the former league MVP once he hit the locker room.

The Timberwolves were PUMPED to see D-Rose drop 50 👏 (via @Teague0) pic.twitter.com/Q5g1YvsL9G — ESPN (@espn) November 1, 2018

Curry and Thompson go off for the Warriors

The Splash Brothers are out in full force for the defending champions tonight as the Golden State Warriors are putting on an offensive clinic from beyond the arc.

Steph Curry & Klay Thompson help the @warriors get out to a 1st half lead! #DubNation pic.twitter.com/xn6keOKDNz — NBA (@NBA) November 1, 2018

Iguodala beats the buzzer for the Warriors

It didn't take long for Andre Iguodala to make his presence felt in the Warriors matchup with the Pelicans on Wednesday night as he beat the buzzer to end the first quarter from well behind the three-point line.

A little buzzer-beater action from Andre to end 1Q! 🔥 #BeforeTheLight pic.twitter.com/AtGGk6ltBr — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 1, 2018

Harris puts down the poster dunk

Gary Harris is only 6-4, but he's more than capable of taking the ball inside and scoring at the rim. Which is just what he did here, and in spectacular fashion. Driving baseline, he rose up and put Cristiano Felicio on a poster.

Gary Harris rack attack! #MileHighBasketball 51 | #BullsNation 48 at the break on League Pass.



Harris leads all scorers with 14 PTS

Wendell Carter Jr. with 11 PTS, 4 REB pic.twitter.com/K7u28BvA5H — NBA (@NBA) November 1, 2018

Turner rocks the rim

It didn't take long for Myles Turner to make some noise on Wednesday night. Just a few minutes into the Pacers' contest vs. the Knicks, Turner rolled to the basket and rocked the rim with a slam.

Rose spins and dishes



Derrick Rose is having a great first half against the Jazz, highlighted by this play late in the second quarter. After grabbing a rebound, he used some fancy dribbling skills, then threw a nifty pass to Anthony Tolliver, who knocked down the triple.

Derrick Rose putting on a show! 🌹👀🔥#AllEyesNorth on NBALP pic.twitter.com/3hJIhUIKnz — NBA (@NBA) November 1, 2018

Robinson rises high for a big block

Mitchell Robinson has been off to a strong start in his rookie season with the Knicks, and he continued it with an impressive play in the second quarter against the Pacers. As Darren Collison tried to flip up a scoop shot, Robinson nearly caught it in mid-air.

Carter Jr. showing out in Chitown

Wendell Carter Jr. is having the best game of his rookie season against the Nuggets, and so far it's been highlighted by this nice little alley-oop off the dish from Cameron Payne.

Wendell Carter Jr. is hosting his coming out party at the @UnitedCenter tonight and everyone's invited pic.twitter.com/WnZBwZyjBz — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) November 1, 2018





Dinwiddie hits the game-winner in overtime

The Brooklyn Nets picked up an impressive overtime victory over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night with Spencer Dinwiddie being the man who hit the game-winning bucket in the closing seconds of the extra frame.

LeBron dressed up for Halloween

LeBron James' annual Halloween party didn't go off this year, but he still made sure to show up to the Lakers' game in costume. This year, he rolled in as Jason from the Friday the 13th movies.

LeBron didn’t host his annual Halloween party this year but still got dressed for the occasion for tonight’s Lakers-Mavs game pic.twitter.com/mGDpQh1KAy — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 1, 2018

Butler sitting out for Wolves

Jimmy Butler appears to be ramping up his efforts to force his way out of Minnesota. Still stuck on a struggling team over a month after his initial trade request, Butler has decided to sit out Wednesday night's game vs. the Jazz. He says it is due to rest after not going through training camp, and not a protest over the trade situation, but you can decide how much you want to believe that.

Warriors want to win for Boogie

The Warriors have a big matchup with the Pelicans on Wednesday night, as they try to continue their early season success. But along with facing another of the West's top teams -- and players, in Anthony Davis -- this game is intriguing because the Warriors apparently want to win this game for their injured big man, DeMarcus Cousins. "Yeah, we definitely want to win for him," Draymond Green said when he was asked about Cousins and this game. "Obviously he feels a way about... Whatever."