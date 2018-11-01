NBA highlights, scores: Derrick Rose explodes for 50 vs. Jazz; Splash Brothers lead Warriors past Pelicans
There were seven games and plenty of storylines to talk about on Wednesday night
Happy Halloween, everybody. Welcome back to another night of NBA action. On this Wednesday we've got seven games lined up, and plenty of storylines to go along with them.
Early on, the Jazz will take on the Timberwolves, a game that will feature Ricky Rubio returning to Minnesota, but will not feature Jimmy Butler, who's sitting out.
Later in the night, we'll get what should be a highly entertaining contest between the Pelicans and Warriors. Not only because those are two of the best teams in the league, but the Warriors are apparently eager to win this one for DeMarcus Cousins. Plus, we'll have Luka Doncic and his Mavericks take on LeBron James and the Lakers.
Here's all you need to know about Wednesday night's action.
NBA scores for Wednesday, Oct. 31
All times Eastern
- Nets 120, Pistons 119 OT (Box Score)
- Timberwolves 128, Jazz 125 (Box Score)
- Pacers 107, Knicks 101 (Box Score) -- ESPN
- Nuggets 108, Bulls 107 OT (Box Score)
- Spurs 120, Suns 90 (Box Score) -- ESPN
- Warriors 131, Pelicans 121 (Box Score)
- Lakers 114, Mavericks 113 (Box Score)
Timberwolves celebrate with Rose after 50-point game
The Minnesota Timberwolves knew exactly how impressive Derrick Rose's performance was on Wednesday night and they went out of their way to celebrate the occasion with the former league MVP once he hit the locker room.
Curry and Thompson go off for the Warriors
The Splash Brothers are out in full force for the defending champions tonight as the Golden State Warriors are putting on an offensive clinic from beyond the arc.
Iguodala beats the buzzer for the Warriors
It didn't take long for Andre Iguodala to make his presence felt in the Warriors matchup with the Pelicans on Wednesday night as he beat the buzzer to end the first quarter from well behind the three-point line.
Harris puts down the poster dunk
Gary Harris is only 6-4, but he's more than capable of taking the ball inside and scoring at the rim. Which is just what he did here, and in spectacular fashion. Driving baseline, he rose up and put Cristiano Felicio on a poster.
Turner rocks the rim
It didn't take long for Myles Turner to make some noise on Wednesday night. Just a few minutes into the Pacers' contest vs. the Knicks, Turner rolled to the basket and rocked the rim with a slam.
Rose spins and dishes
Derrick Rose is having a great first half against the Jazz, highlighted by this play late in the second quarter. After grabbing a rebound, he used some fancy dribbling skills, then threw a nifty pass to Anthony Tolliver, who knocked down the triple.
Robinson rises high for a big block
Mitchell Robinson has been off to a strong start in his rookie season with the Knicks, and he continued it with an impressive play in the second quarter against the Pacers. As Darren Collison tried to flip up a scoop shot, Robinson nearly caught it in mid-air.
Carter Jr. showing out in Chitown
Wendell Carter Jr. is having the best game of his rookie season against the Nuggets, and so far it's been highlighted by this nice little alley-oop off the dish from Cameron Payne.
Dinwiddie hits the game-winner in overtime
The Brooklyn Nets picked up an impressive overtime victory over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night with Spencer Dinwiddie being the man who hit the game-winning bucket in the closing seconds of the extra frame.
LeBron dressed up for Halloween
LeBron James' annual Halloween party didn't go off this year, but he still made sure to show up to the Lakers' game in costume. This year, he rolled in as Jason from the Friday the 13th movies.
Butler sitting out for Wolves
Jimmy Butler appears to be ramping up his efforts to force his way out of Minnesota. Still stuck on a struggling team over a month after his initial trade request, Butler has decided to sit out Wednesday night's game vs. the Jazz. He says it is due to rest after not going through training camp, and not a protest over the trade situation, but you can decide how much you want to believe that.
Warriors want to win for Boogie
The Warriors have a big matchup with the Pelicans on Wednesday night, as they try to continue their early season success. But along with facing another of the West's top teams -- and players, in Anthony Davis -- this game is intriguing because the Warriors apparently want to win this game for their injured big man, DeMarcus Cousins. "Yeah, we definitely want to win for him," Draymond Green said when he was asked about Cousins and this game. "Obviously he feels a way about... Whatever."
