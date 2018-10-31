NBA highlights, scores: Jimmy Butler sitting out vs. Jazz; Warriors eager for win over Pelicans
There are seven games and plenty of storylines to talk about on Wednesday night
Happy Halloween, everybody. Welcome back to another night of NBA action. On this Wednesday we've got seven games lined up, and plenty of storylines to go along with them.
Early on, the Jazz will take on the Timberwolves, a game that will feature Ricky Rubio returning to Minnesota, but will not feature Jimmy Butler, who's sitting out.
Later in the night, we'll get what should be a highly entertaining contest between the Pelicans and Warriors. Not only because those are two of the best teams in the league, but the Warriors are apparently eager to win this one for DeMarcus Cousins. Plus, we'll have Luka Doncic and his Mavericks take on LeBron James and the Lakers.
Here's all you need to know about Wednesday night's action.
NBA scores for Wednesday, Oct. 31
All times Eastern
- Detroit Pistons at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Utah Jazz at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN
- Denver Nuggets at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- San Antonio Spurs at Phoenix Suns, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN
- New Orleans Pelicans at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
Butler sitting out for Wolves
Jimmy Butler appears to be ramping up his efforts to force his way out of Minnesota. Still stuck on a struggling team over a month after his initial trade request, Butler has decided to sit out Wednesday night's game vs. the Jazz. He says it is due to rest after not going through training camp, and not a protest over the trade situation, but you can decide how much you want to believe that.
Warriors want to win for Boogie
The Warriors have a big matchup with the Pelicans on Wednesday night, as they try to continue their early season success. But along with facing another of the West's top teams -- and players, in Anthony Davis -- this game is intriguing because the Warriors apparently want to win this game for their injured big man, DeMarcus Cousins. "Yeah, we definitely want to win for him," Draymond Green said when he was asked about Cousins and this game. "Obviously he feels a way about... Whatever."
