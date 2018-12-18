NBA highlights: Warriors' Stephen Curry reaches 15,000 career points on deep 3-pointer versus Grizzlies
Stephen Curry reached another milestone on none other than a 3-pointer
Stephen Curry has reached 15,000 career points.
As the Golden State Warriors took on the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night, Curry entered the game 10 points short of the plateau. Curry reached the mark rather early in the game, on none other than one of his patented 3-pointers.
To understand how much the 3-point shot is a feature of Curry's game, put this into perspective -- the Warriors guard had hit 2,227 3-pointers coming into this game. That means 6,681 of his 15,000 points had been from beyond the arc -- 44.5 percent of them, to be exact.
As a point of comparison, understand that Ray Allen is No. 1 on the NBA's all-time list for career 3-pointers. Just 36.3 percent of his points scored came from beyond the arc. In the case of Reggie Miller, just 30.3 percent of his points scored came from the 3-point line.
Congrats to Curry on reaching the 15,000-point mark. He did it the only way he knows how.
