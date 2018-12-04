NBA highlights: Wizards' John Wall submits early entry for worst defensive play of the 2018-19 season
Wall stood almost motionless and completely lost his man on defense
Things have not been going so well for the Washington Wizards this season, but they might have reached a new low during Monday night's game against the Knicks. Late in the second quarter, John Wall submitted an early entry for the worst defensive play of the year.
Late in the second quarter, Enes Kanter held the ball at the high post, and Wall was tasked with guarding Emmanuel Mudiay. The Knicks guard ran to the corner to set a downscreen for Tim Hardaway Jr., but Kanter threw the ball to the other side of the floor, so nothing really developed with that.
With Mudiay now in the corner, Wall turned to watch the ball. As it happened, this meant watching Noah Vonleh try to go to work, which must have been a fascinating experience to be on the floor for, because Wall never noticed that Mudiay had started drifting behind him on the baseline.
Eventually, the ball got kicked out to Mario Hezonja, who drove into the paint and kicked out a pass to a wide open Mudiay, who by this point was all the way in the opposite corner. Wide open, he drilled the 3-ball.
Amazing.
Now, look, sometimes you're going to fall asleep for a second or two and get beat backdoor. That kind of thing just happens throughout an 82 game season. But that's not what happened here.
Wall stood almost completely motionless for over seven seconds while his man made his way across the entire court to get a wide open 3-pointer. Just incredible.
