NBA HORSE Challenge: Watch Zach LaVine, Mike Conley in semifinals, live stream, matchups, TV channel, dates

You wanted basketball? Well, you got it ... kind of. The opening round of the NBA HORSE Challenge is in the books, with Chauncey Billups, Mike Conley, Zach LaVine and Allie Quigley advancing to Thursday's semifinal round. The two players considered to be favorites entering the competition -- Trae Young and Chris Paul -- both lost in the first round, along with Paul Pierce and recent Hall of Fame selection Tamika Catchings.

Things started off a little slowly on Sunday, but by the end we saw some impressive shots, including 3-pointers off one leg and behind-the-backboard swishes. Now that the players have a little better sense of how things work, Thursday's semifinals and championship should be pretty entertaining.

Here's how to watch the semifinal and final rounds, along with a list of the matchups and the competition rules.

NBA HORSE Challenge Schedule

Semifinals/Championship

When: Thursday, April 16, 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, April 16, 9 p.m. ET TV: ESPN | Live Stream: ESPN app

Semifinal matchups

Chauncey Billups vs. Mike Conley

Zach LaVine vs. Allie Quigley

Opening round results

Chauncey Billups def. Trae Young

Mike Conley def. Tamika Catchings

Zach LaVine def. Paul Pierce

Allie Quigley def. Chris Paul

Rules