One half of the In-Season Tournament championship matchup is set after the Indiana Pacers beat the Milwaukee Bucks, 128-119, on Thursday in Las Vegas. Tyrese Haliburton put up another stellar performance, finishing with 27 points, 15 assists and seven rebounds without recording a single turnover. That's a rare feat in the NBA, and Haliburton has now done it in back-to-back games after leading the Pacers to a win in the IST quarterfinals against the Boston Celtics earlier this week.

The Pacers will now await the winner of the Lakers-Pelicans matchup to see who they will face in the championship Saturday night. Indiana has yet to play either team this season, so it will be interesting to see how they match up against either opponent. Both teams like to get points in the paint, something that Indiana welcomes as they prefer to limit 3-point attempts on defense. It worked against the Bucks, as Giannis Antetokounmpo put up 37 points rather easily but it didn't matter much as the Pacers used their fast-paced, high-scoring offense to outlast a Milwaukee team that didn't have enough in the tank to contend with Haliburton and the rest of Indiana's young roster.

Now attention will turn to Lakers-Pelicans as LeBron James and L.A. will try to get past Zion Williamson and a New Orleans team that has fared much better in the past few weeks after a rough start to the season. It could be another close matchup as we saw in the early semifinals game, but whichever team wins they'll have the tough task of trying to slow Haliburton and the Pacers down, something not many teams have been successful at this season.

The In-Season Tournament culminates in Saturday's championship for the NBA Cup. The title game will not count toward the league's 82-game regular season standings, although each winning player will receive $500,000.

Here's a quick refresher on how the In-Season Tournament is working. The home teams have debuted this season's city edition uniforms during games that have been played on specially designed courts.

Below is the remaining In-Season Tournament schedule, scores, standings and more.

NBA In-Season Tournament schedule

(All times Eastern)

Thursday, Dec. 7

West semifinal: Lakers vs. Pelicans, 9 p.m., TNT

Saturday, Dec. 9

Final: TBD vs. TBD at Las Vegas, 8:30 p.m., ABC/Fubo

NBA In-season Tournament scores, results

Thursday, Dec. 7

East semifinal: Pacers 128, Bucks 119



Tuesday, Dec. 5

Quarterfinal: Bucks 146, Knicks 122

Quarterfinal: Lakers 106, Suns 103

Monday, Dec. 4

Quarterfinal: Pacers 122, Celtics 112

Quarterfinal: Pelicans 127, Kings 117



Eastern Conference Group A standings



Wins Losses Points Scored Point Differential Indiana Pacers A 4 0 546 +39 Cleveland Cavaliers E 3 1 474 +29 Philadelphia 76ers E 2 2 485 +9 Atlanta Hawks E 1 3 499 -32 Detroit Pistons E 0 4 439 -45

Eastern Conference Group B standings



Wins Losses Points Scored Point Differential Milwaukee Bucks A 4 0 502 +46 New York Knicks W 3 1 440 +42 Miami Heat E 2 2 454 +4 Charlotte Hornets E 1 3 419 -54 Washington Wizards E 0 4 458 -38

Eastern Conference Group C standings



Wins Losses Points Scored Point Differential Boston Celtics A 3 1 449 +27 Orlando Magic E 3 1 446 +22 Brooklyn Nets E 3 1 455 +20 Toronto Raptors E 1 3 436 -21 Chicago Bulls E 0 4 409 -48

Western Conference Group A standings

Western Conference Group B standings

Western Conference Group C standings

A = advances as group winner

W = advances on wild card berth

E = eliminated