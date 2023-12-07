One half of the In-Season Tournament championship matchup is set after the Indiana Pacers beat the Milwaukee Bucks, 128-119, on Thursday in Las Vegas. Tyrese Haliburton put up another stellar performance, finishing with 27 points, 15 assists and seven rebounds without recording a single turnover. That's a rare feat in the NBA, and Haliburton has now done it in back-to-back games after leading the Pacers to a win in the IST quarterfinals against the Boston Celtics earlier this week.
The Pacers will now await the winner of the Lakers-Pelicans matchup to see who they will face in the championship Saturday night. Indiana has yet to play either team this season, so it will be interesting to see how they match up against either opponent. Both teams like to get points in the paint, something that Indiana welcomes as they prefer to limit 3-point attempts on defense. It worked against the Bucks, as Giannis Antetokounmpo put up 37 points rather easily but it didn't matter much as the Pacers used their fast-paced, high-scoring offense to outlast a Milwaukee team that didn't have enough in the tank to contend with Haliburton and the rest of Indiana's young roster.
Now attention will turn to Lakers-Pelicans as LeBron James and L.A. will try to get past Zion Williamson and a New Orleans team that has fared much better in the past few weeks after a rough start to the season. It could be another close matchup as we saw in the early semifinals game, but whichever team wins they'll have the tough task of trying to slow Haliburton and the Pacers down, something not many teams have been successful at this season.
The In-Season Tournament culminates in Saturday's championship for the NBA Cup. The title game will not count toward the league's 82-game regular season standings, although each winning player will receive $500,000.
Here's a quick refresher on how the In-Season Tournament is working. The home teams have debuted this season's city edition uniforms during games that have been played on specially designed courts.
Below is the remaining In-Season Tournament schedule, scores, standings and more. All games on ESPN and ABC are streaming on Fubo (try for free).
NBA In-Season Tournament schedule
(All times Eastern)
Thursday, Dec. 7
West semifinal: Lakers vs. Pelicans, 9 p.m., TNT
Saturday, Dec. 9
Final: TBD vs. TBD at Las Vegas, 8:30 p.m., ABC/Fubo
NBA In-season Tournament scores, results
Thursday, Dec. 7
East semifinal: Pacers 128, Bucks 119
Tuesday, Dec. 5
Quarterfinal: Bucks 146, Knicks 122
Quarterfinal: Lakers 106, Suns 103
Monday, Dec. 4
Quarterfinal: Pacers 122, Celtics 112
Quarterfinal: Pelicans 127, Kings 117
Tuesday, Nov. 28
Celtics 124, Bulls 97
Nets 115, Raptors 103
Cavaliers 128, Hawks 105
Bucks 131, Heat 124
Knicks 115, Hornets 91
Thunder 106, Timberwolves 103
Mavericks 121, Rockets 115
Kings 124, Warriors 123
Friday, Nov. 24
Magic 113, Celtics 96
Suns 110, Grizzlies 89
Knicks 100, Heat 98
Raptors 121, Bulls 108
Pacers 136, Pistons 113
Rockets 105, Nuggets 86
Bucks 131, Wizards 128
Kings 124, Timberwolves 111
Warriors 118, Spurs 112
Pelicans 116, Clippers 106
Tuesday, Nov. 21
Magic 126, Raptors 107
Pacers 157, Hawks 152
Cavaliers 122, 76ers 119 (OT)
Suns 120, Trail Blazers 107
Lakers 131, Jazz 99
Friday, Nov. 17
Bucks 130, Hornets 99
Knicks 120, Wizards 99
76ers 126, Hawks 116
Cavaliers 108, Pistons 100
Celtics 108, Raptors 105
Kings 129, Spurs 120
Magic 103, Bulls 97
Pelicans 115, Nuggets 110
Suns 131, Jazz 128
Lakers 107, Trail Blazers 95
Clippers 104, Rockets 100
Tuesday, Nov. 14
Heat 111, Hornets 105
Hawks 126, Pistons 120
Pacers 132, 76ers 126
Nets 124, Magic 104
Thunder 123, Spurs 87
Pelicans 131, Mavericks 110
Jazz 115, Trail Blazers 99
Nuggets 111, Clippers 108
Timberwolves 104, Warriors 101
Lakers 134, Grizzlies 107
Friday, Nov. 10
76ers 114, Pistons 106
Hornets 124, Wizards 117
Celtics 121, Nets 107
Rockets 104, Pelicans 101
Jazz 127, Grizzlies 121
Timberwolves 117, Spurs 110
Mavericks 144, Clippers 126
Kings 105, Thunder 98
Lakers 122, Suns 119
Friday, Nov. 3
Pacers 121, Cavaliers 116
Bucks 110, Knicks 105
Heat 121, Wizards 114
Nets 109, Bulls 107
Warriors 141, Thunder 139
Nuggets 125, Mavericks 114
Trail Blazers 115, Grizzlies 113 (OT)
Eastern Conference Group A standings
|Wins
|Losses
|Points Scored
|Point Differential
4
0
546
+39
3
1
474
+29
2
2
485
+9
1
3
499
-32
0
4
439
-45
Eastern Conference Group B standings
|Wins
|Losses
|Points Scored
|Point Differential
4
0
502
+46
3
1
440
+42
2
2
454
+4
1
3
419
-54
0
4
458
-38
Eastern Conference Group C standings
|Wins
|Losses
|Points Scored
|Point Differential
3
1
449
+27
3
1
446
+22
3
1
455
+20
1
3
436
-21
0
4
409
-48
Western Conference Group A standings
|Wins
|Losses
|Points Scored
|Point Differential
4
0
494
+74
3
1
480
+34
2
2
469
-13
1
3
416
-39
0
4
430
-56
Western Conference Group B standings
|Wins
|Losses
|Points Scored
|Point Differential
3
1
463
+33
2
2
424
+10
2
2
489
-8
2
2
432
-10
1
3
446
-25
Western Conference Group C standings
|Wins
|Losses
|Points Scored
|Point Differential
4
0
482
+30
3
1
438
0
2
2
483
+4
1
3
463
+24
0
4
429
-58
A = advances as group winner
W = advances on wild card berth
E = eliminated