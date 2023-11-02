The brand new NBA In-Season Tournament will begin on Friday with the first night of group stage games. There will be seven contests staggered throughout the evening, all played on the brand new courts designed specifically for the event. Once the Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers tip-off, the race to Las Vegas will officially be underway.

All 30 teams will be involved in the IST, which will begin with four group stage games each, before moving on to the knockout rounds. From there, it will be single elimination as the teams compete for the NBA Cup and a significant cash prize. Here is further reading for everything you need to know about the IST:

As we prepare for Friday's action, here's how to watch all seven games:

East Group A: Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers

Date: Friday, Nov. 3 | Time : 7 p.m. ET

Friday, Nov. 3 | : 7 p.m. ET Location: Gainsbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainsbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV channel: None | Streaming: League Pass

None | League Pass Odds: Not yet released

Date: Friday, Nov. 3 | Time : 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, Nov. 3 | : 7:30 p.m. ET Location: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV channel: ESPN | Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

ESPN | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Not yet released

Date: Friday, Nov. 3 | Time : 8 p.m. ET

Friday, Nov. 3 | : 8 p.m. ET Location: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV channel: None | Streaming: League Pass

None | League Pass Odds: Not yet released

East Group C: Brooklyn Nets at Chicago Bulls

Date: Friday, Nov. 3 | Time : 8 p.m. ET

Friday, Nov. 3 | : 8 p.m. ET Location: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV channel: None | Streaming: League Pass

None | League Pass Odds: Bulls -3.5 | O/U: 220.5

East Group B: Washington Wizards at Miami Heat

Date: Friday, Nov. 3 | Time : 8 p.m. ET

Friday, Nov. 3 | : 8 p.m. ET Location: Kaseya Arena -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Arena -- Miami, Florida TV channel: None | Streaming: League Pass

None | League Pass Odds: Heat -9.5 | O/U: 226

Date: Friday, Nov. 3 | Time : 10 p.m. ET

Friday, Nov. 3 | : 10 p.m. ET Location: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon TV channel: None | Streaming: League Pass

None | League Pass Odds: Grizzlies -2 | O/U: 218.5

West Group B: Dallas Mavericks at Denver Nuggets