The brand new NBA In-Season Tournament will begin on Friday with the first night of group stage games. There will be seven contests staggered throughout the evening, all played on the brand new courts designed specifically for the event. Once the Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers tip-off, the race to Las Vegas will officially be underway.
All 30 teams will be involved in the IST, which will begin with four group stage games each, before moving on to the knockout rounds. From there, it will be single elimination as the teams compete for the NBA Cup and a significant cash prize. Here is further reading for everything you need to know about the IST:
As we prepare for Friday's action, here's how to watch all seven games:
East Group A: Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers
- Date: Friday, Nov. 3 | Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Gainsbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV channel: None | Streaming: League Pass
- Odds: Not yet released
East Group B: New York Knicks at Milwaukee Bucks
- Date: Friday, Nov. 3 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV channel: ESPN | Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Not yet released
West Group C: Golden State Warriors at Oklahoma City Thunder
- Date: Friday, Nov. 3 | Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV channel: None | Streaming: League Pass
- Odds: Not yet released
East Group C: Brooklyn Nets at Chicago Bulls
- Date: Friday, Nov. 3 | Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV channel: None | Streaming: League Pass
- Odds: Bulls -3.5 | O/U: 220.5
East Group B: Washington Wizards at Miami Heat
- Date: Friday, Nov. 3 | Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Kaseya Arena -- Miami, Florida
- TV channel: None | Streaming: League Pass
- Odds: Heat -9.5 | O/U: 226
West Group A: Memphis Grizzlies at Portland Trail Blazers
- Date: Friday, Nov. 3 | Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Location: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon
- TV channel: None | Streaming: League Pass
- Odds: Grizzlies -2 | O/U: 218.5
West Group B: Dallas Mavericks at Denver Nuggets
- Date: Friday, Nov. 3 | Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Location: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- TV channel: ESPN | Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Not yet released