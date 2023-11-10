The NBA's first-ever In-Season Tournament continues Friday night with nine games. The tournament kicked off last Friday, and after skipping Tuesday due to elections, we are officially back at it as the league plays the second day of its tournament slate. Eighteen teams will be in action on Friday night, and the tournament will continue throughout November.

Five of those 18 teams have already played in their tournament debuts. The Nets were the only winner from last week within that group, and if they can slay the mighty Boston Celtics, they will be well-positioned to advance with a 2-0 record and their toughest opponent already down. The Grizzlies, Wizards, Mavericks and Thunder, however, all need victories to stay in the thick of the tournament race. An 0-2 record would almost surely eliminate any team from the running to win their group or earn a wild-card spot. The remaining 13 teams on the schedule are making their tournament debuts.

Here's a quick refresher on what to expect in the In-Season Tournament. The league has divided each conference into three five-team groups. Those teams will play group stage games on Tuesdays and Fridays in November. The teams are debuting this season's city edition uniforms and the games will be played on specially-designed courts.

Once all five teams in each group have played one another, the top eight will advance to the knockout stage in early December. Those eight teams will include the six group winners along with one wild-card team in each conference.

Below is the 2023 In-Season Tournament schedule, scores, standings and more.

NBA In-Season Tournament schedule

(All times Eastern)

Friday, Nov. 10

76ers at Pistons, 7 p.m., League Pass

Hornets at Wizards, 7 p.m., League Pass

Nets at Celtics, 7:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Pelicans at Rockets, 8 p.m., League Pass

Jazz at Grizzlies, 8 p.m., League Pass

Timberwolves at Spurs, 8 p.m., League Pass

Clippers at Mavericks, 8:30 p.m., Bally Sports

Lakers at Suns, 10 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Thunder at Kings, 10 p.m., League Pass

Tuesday, Nov. 14

Heat at Hornets, 7 p.m.

Hawks at Pistons, 7 p.m.

Pacers at 76ers, 7 p.m.

Magic at Nets, 7:30 p.m.

Spurs at Thunder, 7:30 p.m.

Mavericks at Pelicans, 8 p.m.

Trail Blazers at Jazz, 9 p.m.

Clippers at Nuggets, 10 p.m.

Timberwolves at Warriors, 10 p.m.

Grizzlies at Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 17

Bucks at Hornets, 7 p.m.

Knicks at Wizards, 7 p.m.

76ers at Hawks, 7:30 p.m.

Pistons at Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m.

Celtics at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Kings at Spurs, 7:30 p.m.

Magic at Bulls, 8 p.m.

Nuggets at Pelicans, 8 p.m.

Suns at Jazz, 10 p.m.

Lakers at Trail Blazers, 10 p.m.

Rockets at Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 21

Raptors at Magic, 7 p.m.

Pacers at Hawks, 7:30 p.m.

Cavaliers at 76ers, 7:30 p.m.

Trail Blazers at Suns, 9 p.m.

Jazz at Lakers, 10 p.m.



Friday, Nov. 24

Celtics at Magic, 2:30 p.m.

Suns at Grizzlies, 5 p.m.

Heat at Knicks, 7:30 p.m.

Bulls at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Pistons at Pacers, 8 p.m.

Nuggets at Rockets, 8 p.m.

Wizards at Bucks, 8 p.m.

Kings at Timberwolves, 8 p.m.

Spurs at Warriors, 10 p.m.

Pelicans at Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 28

Bulls at Celtics, 7:30 p.m.

Raptors at Nets, 7:30 p.m.

Hawks at Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m.

Bucks at Heat, 7:30 p.m.

Hornets at Knicks, 7:30 p.m.

Thunder at Timberwolves, 8 p.m.

Rockets at Mavericks, 8:30 p.m.

Warriors at Kings, 10 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 4

Quarterfinal: TBD vs. TBD

Quarterfinal: TBD vs. TBD

Tuesday, Dec. 5

Quarterfinal: TBD vs. TBD

Quarterfinal: TBD vs. TBD

Thursday, Dec. 7

Semifinal: TBD vs. TBD

Semifinal: TBD vs. TBD

Saturday, Dec. 9

Final: TBD vs. TBD

NBA In-season Tournament scores, results

Friday, Nov. 3

Pacers 121, Cavaliers 116

Bucks 110, Knicks 105

Heat 121, Wizards 114

Nets 109, Bulls 107

Warriors 141, Thunder 139

Nuggets 125, Mavericks 114

Trail Blazers 115, Grizzlies 113 (OT)

Eastern Conference Group A standings

Wins Losses Points Scored Point Differential Indiana Pacers 1 0 121 +5 Atlanta Hawks 0 0 0 0 Detroit Pistons 0 0 0 0 Philadelphia 76ers 0 0 0 0 Cleveland Cavaliers 0 1 116 -5

Eastern Conference Group B standings

Eastern Conference Group C standings

Wins Losses Points Scored Point Differential Brooklyn Nets 1 0 109 +2 Boston Celtics 0 0 0 0 Orlando Magic 0 0 0 0 Toronto Raptors 0 0 0 0 Chicago Bulls 0 1 107 -2

Western Conference Group A standings

Western Conference Group B standings

Western Conference Group C standings