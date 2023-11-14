The third night of the NBA's first-ever In-Season Tournament is here, and based on the schedule the league has set, it might just be the best slate of games the event has produced yet. Headlining the early window on Tuesday night is a matchup between Rookie of the Year favorites Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren, while the late night set includes a Clippers team trying to avoid an 0-5 start with James Harden facing its most dreaded opponent: the defending champion Denver Nuggets, who have now beaten them six times in a row.
Meanwhile, some of the NBA's highest-profile teams are already in danger from a tournament perspective. Short of a miracle, two losses effectively knocks a team out. The Clippers, Spurs, Pelicans, Mavericks, Pistons, Trail Blazers and Nets will all therefore be fighting for their tournament lives. We have two games between teams with 1-0 group records, as the Timberwolves will face the Warriors and the Pacers will square off with the 76ers. The winners of those games will be in control of their groups moving forward.
Here's a quick refresher on what to expect in the In-Season Tournament. The league has divided each conference into three five-team groups. Those teams will play group stage games on Tuesdays and Fridays in November. The teams are debuting this season's city edition uniforms and the games will be played on specially-designed courts.
Once all five teams in each group have played one another, the top eight will advance to the knockout stage in early December. Those eight teams will include the six group winners along with one wild-card team in each conference.
Below is the 2023 In-Season Tournament schedule, scores, standings and more.
NBA In-Season Tournament schedule
(All times Eastern)
Tuesday, Nov. 14
Heat at Hornets, 7 p.m., League Pass
Hawks at Pistons, 7 p.m., League Pass
Pacers at 76ers, 7 p.m., League Pass
Magic at Nets, 7:30 p.m., League Pass
Spurs at Thunder, 7:30 p.m., TNT
Mavericks at Pelicans, 8 p.m., League Pass
Trail Blazers at Jazz, 9 p.m., League Pass
Clippers at Nuggets, 10 p.m., TNT
Timberwolves at Warriors, 10 p.m., League Pass
Grizzlies at Lakers, 10:30 p.m., League Pass
Friday, Nov. 17
Bucks at Hornets, 7 p.m.
Knicks at Wizards, 7 p.m.
76ers at Hawks, 7:30 p.m.
Pistons at Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m.
Celtics at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Kings at Spurs, 7:30 p.m.
Magic at Bulls, 8 p.m.
Nuggets at Pelicans, 8 p.m.
Suns at Jazz, 10 p.m.
Lakers at Trail Blazers, 10 p.m.
Rockets at Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 21
Raptors at Magic, 7 p.m.
Pacers at Hawks, 7:30 p.m.
Cavaliers at 76ers, 7:30 p.m.
Trail Blazers at Suns, 9 p.m.
Jazz at Lakers, 10 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 24
Celtics at Magic, 2:30 p.m.
Suns at Grizzlies, 5 p.m.
Heat at Knicks, 7:30 p.m.
Bulls at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Pistons at Pacers, 8 p.m.
Nuggets at Rockets, 8 p.m.
Wizards at Bucks, 8 p.m.
Kings at Timberwolves, 8 p.m.
Spurs at Warriors, 10 p.m.
Pelicans at Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 28
Bulls at Celtics, 7:30 p.m.
Raptors at Nets, 7:30 p.m.
Hawks at Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m.
Bucks at Heat, 7:30 p.m.
Hornets at Knicks, 7:30 p.m.
Thunder at Timberwolves, 8 p.m.
Rockets at Mavericks, 8:30 p.m.
Warriors at Kings, 10 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 4
Quarterfinal: TBD at TBD
Quarterfinal: TBD at TBD
Tuesday, Dec. 5
Quarterfinal: TBD at TBD
Quarterfinal: TBD at TBD
Thursday, Dec. 7
Semifinal: TBD vs. TBD at Las Vegas
Semifinal: TBD vs. TBD at Las Vegas
Saturday, Dec. 9
Final: TBD vs. TBD at Las Vegas
NBA In-season Tournament scores, results
Friday, Nov. 3
Pacers 121, Cavaliers 116
Bucks 110, Knicks 105
Heat 121, Wizards 114
Nets 109, Bulls 107
Warriors 141, Thunder 139
Nuggets 125, Mavericks 114
Trail Blazers 115, Grizzlies 113 (OT)
Friday, Nov. 10
76ers 114, Pistons 106
Hornets 124, Wizards 117
Celtics 121, Nets 107
Rockets 104, Pelicans 101
Jazz 127, Grizzlies 121
Timberwolves 117, Spurs 110
Mavericks 144, Clippers 126
Kings 105, Thunder 98
Lakers 122, Suns 119
Eastern Conference Group A standings
Wins
Losses
Points Scored
Point Differential
1
0
114
+8
1
0
121
+5
0
0
0
0
0
1
116
-5
0
1
106
-8
Eastern Conference Group B standings
Wins
Losses
Points Scored
Point Differential
1
0
124
+7
1
0
121
+7
1
0
110
+5
0
1
105
-5
0
2
231
-14
Eastern Conference Group C standings
Wins
Losses
Points Scored
Point Differential
1
0
121
+14
1
1
216
-12
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
107
-2
Western Conference Group A standings
Wins
Losses
Points Scored
Point Differential
1
0
127
+6
1
0
122
+3
1
0
115
+2
0
1
119
-3
0
2
234
-8
Western Conference Group B standings
Wins
Losses
Points Scored
Point Differential
1
0
125
+11
1
0
104
+3
1
1
258
+7
0
1
101
-3
0
1
126
-18
Western Conference Group C standings
Wins
Losses
Points Scored
Point Differential
1
0
117
+7
1
0
105
+7
1
0
141
+2
0
1
110
-7
0
2
237
-9