It feels like the NBA's inaugural In-Season Tournament has only just began, and yet we are already more than halfway through the group stage. On Tuesday, we have our first possible clinching scenario as the Los Angeles Lakers will face the Utah Jazz with a chance to complete a 4-0 run through their West A group, which would automatically send them to the knockout stage.
But that's not all Tuesday's slate has in store for us. In addition, the two biggest games remaining for the East's Group A are also on tap. The Indiana Pacers, who have already defeated group heavyweights Philadelphia and Cleveland, head to Atlanta to face the Hawks. Should they win that game, they would clinch Group A thanks to their head-to-head tiebreakers. Meanwhile, Cleveland will travel to Philadelphia for a battle that will likely determine second place in that group, and with only one wild card slot available per conference, the winner of that game will give itself a possible backdoor into the knockout stage.
Other East leaders are the 2-0 Milwaukee Bucks who hold a 23-point edge in point differential over the 2-0 Miami Heat in Group B. The Boston Celtics, also at 2-0, have the best path to winning Group C. As of now, the Heat own a single-point point differential tiebreaker over the Philadelphia 76ers for the wild card spot. In the West, Friday's action could determine who emerges from the other two groups. A Pelicans' victory over the Clippers coupled with Rockets' loss to the Nuggets would give New Orleans the Group B berth, and Kings-Timberwolves contest will give an inside track to the winner in Group C. With a win, Minnesota (2-0) would own the head-to-head tiebreakers over Golden State and Sacramento giving them the group. The wild card spot is currently being held by the Jazz as they are the West's second-place team with the best point differential.
Four teams, the Pistons, Wizards, Grizzlies and Spurs, have already been eliminated from the competition, though they'll continue to play as IST games also count toward regular season standings.
Here's a quick refresher on what to expect in the In-Season Tournament. The league has divided each conference into three five-team groups. Those teams will play group stage games on Tuesdays and Fridays in November. The teams are debuting this season's city edition uniforms and the games will be played on specially-designed courts.
Once all five teams in each group have played one another, the top eight will advance to the knockout stage in early December. Those eight teams will include the six group winners along with one wild-card team in each conference.
Below is the 2023 In-Season Tournament schedule, scores, standings and more.
NBA In-Season Tournament schedule
(All times Eastern)
Tuesday, Nov. 21
Raptors at Magic, 7 p.m.
Pacers at Hawks, 7:30 p.m.
Cavaliers at 76ers, 7:30 p.m.
Trail Blazers at Suns, 9 p.m.
Jazz at Lakers, 10 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 24
Celtics at Magic, 2:30 p.m.
Suns at Grizzlies, 5 p.m.
Heat at Knicks, 7:30 p.m.
Bulls at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Pistons at Pacers, 8 p.m.
Nuggets at Rockets, 8 p.m.
Wizards at Bucks, 8 p.m.
Kings at Timberwolves, 8 p.m.
Spurs at Warriors, 10 p.m.
Pelicans at Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 28
Bulls at Celtics, 7:30 p.m.
Raptors at Nets, 7:30 p.m.
Hawks at Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m.
Bucks at Heat, 7:30 p.m.
Hornets at Knicks, 7:30 p.m.
Thunder at Timberwolves, 8 p.m.
Rockets at Mavericks, 8:30 p.m.
Warriors at Kings, 10 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 4
Quarterfinal: TBD at TBD
Quarterfinal: TBD at TBD
Tuesday, Dec. 5
Quarterfinal: TBD at TBD
Quarterfinal: TBD at TBD
Thursday, Dec. 7
Semifinal: TBD vs. TBD at Las Vegas
Semifinal: TBD vs. TBD at Las Vegas
Saturday, Dec. 9
Final: TBD vs. TBD at Las Vegas
NBA In-season Tournament scores, results
Friday, Nov. 17
Bucks 130, Hornets 99
Knicks 120, Wizards 99
76ers 126, Hawks 116
Cavaliers 108, Pistons 100
Celtics 108, Raptors 105
Kings 129, Spurs 120
Magic 103, Bulls 97
Pelicans 115, Nuggets 110
Suns 131, Jazz 128
Lakers 107, Trail Blazers 95
Clippers 104, Rockets 100
Tuesday, Nov. 14
Heat 111, Hornets 105
Hawks 126, Pistons 120
Pacers 132, 76ers 126
Nets 124, Magic 104
Thunder 123, Spurs 87
Pelicans 131, Mavericks 110
Jazz 115, Trail Blazers 99
Nuggets 111, Clippers 108
Timberwolves 104, Warriors 101
Lakers 134, Grizzlies 107
Friday, Nov. 10
76ers 114, Pistons 106
Hornets 124, Wizards 117
Celtics 121, Nets 107
Rockets 104, Pelicans 101
Jazz 127, Grizzlies 121
Timberwolves 117, Spurs 110
Mavericks 144, Clippers 126
Kings 105, Thunder 98
Lakers 122, Suns 119
Friday, Nov. 3
Pacers 121, Cavaliers 116
Bucks 110, Knicks 105
Heat 121, Wizards 114
Nets 109, Bulls 107
Warriors 141, Thunder 139
Nuggets 125, Mavericks 114
Trail Blazers 115, Grizzlies 113 (OT)
Eastern Conference Group A standings
Wins
Losses
Points Scored
Point Differential
2
0
253
+11
2
1
366
+12
1
1
224
+3
1
1
242
-4
0
3
326
-22
Eastern Conference Group B standings
Wins
Losses
Points Scored
Point Differential
2
0
240
+36
2
0
232
+13
1
1
225
+16
1
2
328
-30
0
3
330
-35
Eastern Conference Group C standings
Wins
Losses
Points Scored
Point Differential
2
0
229
+17
2
1
340
+8
1
1
207
-14
0
1
105
-3
0
2
204
-8
Western Conference Group A standings
Wins
Losses
Points Scored
Point Differential
3
0
363
+42
2
1
370
+19
1
1
250
0
1
2
309
-26
0
3
341
-35
Western Conference Group B standings
Wins
Losses
Points Scored
Point Differential
2
1
347
+23
2
1
346
+9
1
1
204
-3
1
2
368
-14
1
2
340
-15
Western Conference Group C standings
Wins
Losses
Points Scored
Point Differential
2
0
234
+16
2
0
221
+10
1
1
242
-1
1
2
366
+27
0
3
317
-52
A = clinched berth to advance
W = clinched wild card
E = eliminated