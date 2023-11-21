It feels like the NBA's inaugural In-Season Tournament has only just began, and yet we are already more than halfway through the group stage. On Tuesday, we have our first possible clinching scenario as the Los Angeles Lakers will face the Utah Jazz with a chance to complete a 4-0 run through their West A group, which would automatically send them to the knockout stage.

But that's not all Tuesday's slate has in store for us. In addition, the two biggest games remaining for the East's Group A are also on tap. The Indiana Pacers, who have already defeated group heavyweights Philadelphia and Cleveland, head to Atlanta to face the Hawks. Should they win that game, they would clinch Group A thanks to their head-to-head tiebreakers. Meanwhile, Cleveland will travel to Philadelphia for a battle that will likely determine second place in that group, and with only one wild card slot available per conference, the winner of that game will give itself a possible backdoor into the knockout stage.

Other East leaders are the 2-0 Milwaukee Bucks who hold a 23-point edge in point differential over the 2-0 Miami Heat in Group B. The Boston Celtics, also at 2-0, have the best path to winning Group C. As of now, the Heat own a single-point point differential tiebreaker over the Philadelphia 76ers for the wild card spot. In the West, Friday's action could determine who emerges from the other two groups. A Pelicans' victory over the Clippers coupled with Rockets' loss to the Nuggets would give New Orleans the Group B berth, and Kings-Timberwolves contest will give an inside track to the winner in Group C. With a win, Minnesota (2-0) would own the head-to-head tiebreakers over Golden State and Sacramento giving them the group. The wild card spot is currently being held by the Jazz as they are the West's second-place team with the best point differential.

Four teams, the Pistons, Wizards, Grizzlies and Spurs, have already been eliminated from the competition, though they'll continue to play as IST games also count toward regular season standings.

Here's a quick refresher on what to expect in the In-Season Tournament. The league has divided each conference into three five-team groups. Those teams will play group stage games on Tuesdays and Fridays in November. The teams are debuting this season's city edition uniforms and the games will be played on specially-designed courts.

Once all five teams in each group have played one another, the top eight will advance to the knockout stage in early December. Those eight teams will include the six group winners along with one wild-card team in each conference.

Below is the 2023 In-Season Tournament schedule, scores, standings and more. All games on ESPN and NBA TV are streaming on fubo (try for free).

NBA In-Season Tournament schedule

(All times Eastern)

Tuesday, Nov. 21

Raptors at Magic, 7 p.m.

Pacers at Hawks, 7:30 p.m.

Cavaliers at 76ers, 7:30 p.m.

Trail Blazers at Suns, 9 p.m.

Jazz at Lakers, 10 p.m.



Friday, Nov. 24

Celtics at Magic, 2:30 p.m.

Suns at Grizzlies, 5 p.m.

Heat at Knicks, 7:30 p.m.

Bulls at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Pistons at Pacers, 8 p.m.

Nuggets at Rockets, 8 p.m.

Wizards at Bucks, 8 p.m.

Kings at Timberwolves, 8 p.m.

Spurs at Warriors, 10 p.m.

Pelicans at Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 28

Bulls at Celtics, 7:30 p.m.

Raptors at Nets, 7:30 p.m.

Hawks at Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m.

Bucks at Heat, 7:30 p.m.

Hornets at Knicks, 7:30 p.m.

Thunder at Timberwolves, 8 p.m.

Rockets at Mavericks, 8:30 p.m.

Warriors at Kings, 10 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 4

Quarterfinal: TBD at TBD

Quarterfinal: TBD at TBD

Tuesday, Dec. 5

Quarterfinal: TBD at TBD

Quarterfinal: TBD at TBD

Thursday, Dec. 7

Semifinal: TBD vs. TBD at Las Vegas

Semifinal: TBD vs. TBD at Las Vegas

Saturday, Dec. 9

Final: TBD vs. TBD at Las Vegas

NBA In-season Tournament scores, results

Friday, Nov. 17

Bucks 130, Hornets 99

Knicks 120, Wizards 99

76ers 126, Hawks 116

Cavaliers 108, Pistons 100

Celtics 108, Raptors 105

Kings 129, Spurs 120

Magic 103, Bulls 97

Pelicans 115, Nuggets 110

Suns 131, Jazz 128

Lakers 107, Trail Blazers 95

Clippers 104, Rockets 100

Tuesday, Nov. 14

Heat 111, Hornets 105

Hawks 126, Pistons 120

Pacers 132, 76ers 126

Nets 124, Magic 104

Thunder 123, Spurs 87

Pelicans 131, Mavericks 110

Jazz 115, Trail Blazers 99

Nuggets 111, Clippers 108

Timberwolves 104, Warriors 101

Lakers 134, Grizzlies 107

Friday, Nov. 10

76ers 114, Pistons 106

Hornets 124, Wizards 117

Celtics 121, Nets 107

Rockets 104, Pelicans 101

Jazz 127, Grizzlies 121

Timberwolves 117, Spurs 110

Mavericks 144, Clippers 126

Kings 105, Thunder 98

Lakers 122, Suns 119

Friday, Nov. 3

Pacers 121, Cavaliers 116

Bucks 110, Knicks 105

Heat 121, Wizards 114

Nets 109, Bulls 107

Warriors 141, Thunder 139

Nuggets 125, Mavericks 114

Trail Blazers 115, Grizzlies 113 (OT)

Eastern Conference Group A standings

Wins Losses Points Scored Point Differential Indiana Pacers 2 0 253 +11 Philadelphia 76ers 2 1 366 +12 Cleveland Cavaliers 1 1 224 +3 Atlanta Hawks 1 1 242 -4 Detroit Pistons E 0 3 326 -22

Eastern Conference Group B standings

Eastern Conference Group C standings

Wins Losses Points Scored Point Differential Boston Celtics 2 0 229 +17 Brooklyn Nets 2 1 340 +8 Orlando Magic 1 1 207 -14 Toronto Raptors 0 1 105 -3 Chicago Bulls 0 2 204 -8

Western Conference Group A standings

Western Conference Group B standings

Western Conference Group C standings

A = clinched berth to advance

W = clinched wild card

E = eliminated