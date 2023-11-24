We've officially reached the home stretch of the group stage of the NBA's inaugural In-Season Tournament. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Lakers and Indiana Pacers became the first two teams to advance to the knockout stage, and over the course of November, while the Washington Wizards, Detroit Pistons, Memphis Grizzlies, San Antonio Spurs, Portland Trail Blazers and Utah Jazz have all been eliminated from contention. That leaves 22 teams left fighting for six spots in the knockout stage, and Friday's slate of games should go a long way in whittling that field down.

Four marquee games stand out from the pack. The first, due to the holiday weekend, will tip off at 2:30 pm ET. The Boston Celtics will travel to Florida to face the Orlando Magic in a game that may ultimately decide East Group C. The Minnesota Timberwolves will host the Sacramento Kings later on in a matchup that has similar implications in West Group C. In both cases, one team (the Celtics and Timberwolves) can clinch their group with a victory. The two other teams would still have some work to do.

And then there's the mess that is West Group B. All five teams currently have either one or two wins and either one or two losses, so theoretically, any of the five teams involved could potentially win the group. Fortunately, we'll gain some clarity after Friday's contests. The 1-1 Rockets will host the 2-1 Nuggets at 8 p.m., and then at 10 p.m., the 2-1 Pelicans will face the 1-2 Clippers. Right now, the Pelicans have a notable point-differential advantage over the field. They've outscored their tournament opponents by 23 points. Denver is 14 points behind at plus-9.

Here's a quick refresher on what to expect in the In-Season Tournament. The league has divided each conference into three five-team groups. Those teams will play group stage games on Tuesdays and Fridays in November. The teams are debuting this season's city edition uniforms and the games will be played on specially-designed courts.

Once all five teams in each group have played one another, the top eight will advance to their quarterfinal game on Dec. 4 or 5. The Lakers will host a game on one of those two nights, and the Pacers could with a 4-0 mark, providing that either they're one of two undefeated teams in the East or their point differential is higher than at least one of the other squads should that conference's group play produce three unblemished records. In all, eight teams -- the six group winners along with one wild-card team in each conference -- will reach the knockout stage.

Below is the 2023 In-Season Tournament schedule, scores, standings and more.

Friday, Nov. 24

Celtics at Magic, 2:30 p.m., NBA TV

Suns at Grizzlies, 5 p.m., NBA TV

Heat at Knicks, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Bulls at Raptors, 7:30 p.m., League Pass

Pistons at Pacers, 8 p.m., League Pass

Nuggets at Rockets, 8 p.m., League Pass

Wizards at Bucks, 8 p.m., League Pass

Kings at Timberwolves, 8 p.m., League Pass

Spurs at Warriors, 10 p.m., ESPN

Pelicans at Clippers, 10:30 p.m., League Pass

Tuesday, Nov. 28

Bulls at Celtics, 7:30 p.m., League Pass

Raptors at Nets, 7:30 p.m., League Pass

Hawks at Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m., League Pass

Bucks at Heat, 7:30 p.m., TNT

Hornets at Knicks, 7:30 p.m., League Pass

Thunder at Timberwolves, 8 p.m., League Pass

Rockets at Mavericks, 8:30 p.m., League Pass

Warriors at Kings, 10 p.m., TNT

Monday, Dec. 4

Quarterfinal: TBD at TBD, time TBD, TNT

Quarterfinal: TBD at TBD, time TBD, TNT

Tuesday, Dec. 5

Quarterfinal: TBD at TBD, time TBD, TNT

Quarterfinal: TBD at TBD, time TBD, TNT

Thursday, Dec. 7

East semifinal: TBD vs. TBD at Las Vegas, time TBD, ESPN

West semifinal: TBD vs. TBD at Las Vegas, time TBD, TNT

Saturday, Dec. 9

Final: TBD vs. TBD at Las Vegas, 8:30 p.m., ABC

NBA In-season Tournament scores, results

Tuesday, Nov. 21

Magic 126, Raptors 107

Pacers 157, Hawks 152

Cavaliers 122, 76ers 119 (OT)

Suns 120, Trail Blazers 107

Lakers 131, Jazz 99

Friday, Nov. 17

Bucks 130, Hornets 99

Knicks 120, Wizards 99

76ers 126, Hawks 116

Cavaliers 108, Pistons 100

Celtics 108, Raptors 105

Kings 129, Spurs 120

Magic 103, Bulls 97

Pelicans 115, Nuggets 110

Suns 131, Jazz 128

Lakers 107, Trail Blazers 95

Clippers 104, Rockets 100

Tuesday, Nov. 14

Heat 111, Hornets 105

Hawks 126, Pistons 120

Pacers 132, 76ers 126

Nets 124, Magic 104

Thunder 123, Spurs 87

Pelicans 131, Mavericks 110

Jazz 115, Trail Blazers 99

Nuggets 111, Clippers 108

Timberwolves 104, Warriors 101

Lakers 134, Grizzlies 107

Friday, Nov. 10

76ers 114, Pistons 106

Hornets 124, Wizards 117

Celtics 121, Nets 107

Rockets 104, Pelicans 101

Jazz 127, Grizzlies 121

Timberwolves 117, Spurs 110

Mavericks 144, Clippers 126

Kings 105, Thunder 98

Lakers 122, Suns 119

Friday, Nov. 3

Pacers 121, Cavaliers 116

Bucks 110, Knicks 105

Heat 121, Wizards 114

Nets 109, Bulls 107

Warriors 141, Thunder 139

Nuggets 125, Mavericks 114

Trail Blazers 115, Grizzlies 113 (OT)

Eastern Conference Group A standings



Wins Losses Points Scored Point Differential Indiana Pacers A 3 0 410 +16 Cleveland Cavaliers 2 1 346 +6 Philadelphia 76ers 2 2 485 +9 Atlanta Hawks 1 2 394 -9 Detroit Pistons E 0 3 326 -22

Eastern Conference Group B standings

Eastern Conference Group C standings



Wins Losses Points Scored Point Differential Boston Celtics 2 0 229 +17 Brooklyn Nets 2 1 340 +8 Orlando Magic 2 1 333 +5 Chicago Bulls 0 2 204 -8 Toronto Raptors 0 2 212 -22

Western Conference Group A standings

Western Conference Group B standings

Western Conference Group C standings

A = advances as group winner

W = advances on wild card berth

E = eliminated