The first two of teams have reached the knockout stage of the NBA's inaugural In-Season Tournament. The Los Angeles Lakers improved to 4-0 in group play after rolling over the Utah Jazz, 131-99, and have clinched the West's Group A and a top-two seed. Their +74 point differential puts them in great shape to secure the top seed, but other IST games Friday and next Tuesday will ultimately determine who the Lakers will host.
The other squad to have advanced Tuesday is the Indiana Pacers, who came back from 20 points down to post a 157-152 victory in one of the highest scoring games in NBA history. The Pacers are 3-0, but they already own the tiebreaker over the Cleveland Cavaliers, who Indiana defeated on the first night of tournament. Indiana will complete group play when it faces Detroit on Friday.
Other East leaders are the 2-0 Milwaukee Bucks who hold a 23-point edge in point differential over the 2-0 Miami Heat in Group B. The Boston Celtics, also at 2-0, have the best path to winning Group C. As of now, the Heat are the frontrunners for the wild card spot. In the West, Friday's action could determine who emerges from the other two groups. A Pelicans' victory over the Clippers coupled with Rockets' loss to the Nuggets would give New Orleans the Group B berth, and Kings-Timberwolves contest will give an inside track to the winner in Group C. With a win, Minnesota (2-0) would own the head-to-head tiebreakers over Golden State and Sacramento giving them the group. But Minnesota also is the current leader for the wild card spot.
The Trail Blazers were eliminated from contention Tuesday night, bringing the total number of squads eliminated to five. All those teams eliminated will play in still-to-be-scheduled regular-season games on Dec. 6 and Dec. 8.
Here's a quick refresher on what to expect in the In-Season Tournament. The league has divided each conference into three five-team groups. Those teams will play group stage games on Tuesdays and Fridays in November. The teams are debuting this season's city edition uniforms and the games will be played on specially-designed courts.
Once all five teams in each group have played one another, the top eight will advance to the knockout stage in early December. Those eight teams will include the six group winners along with one wild-card team in each conference.
Below is the 2023 In-Season Tournament schedule, scores, standings and more. All games on ESPN and NBA TV are streaming on fubo (try for free).
NBA In-Season Tournament schedule
(All times Eastern)
Friday, Nov. 24
Celtics at Magic, 2:30 p.m.
Suns at Grizzlies, 5 p.m.
Heat at Knicks, 7:30 p.m.
Bulls at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Pistons at Pacers, 8 p.m.
Nuggets at Rockets, 8 p.m.
Wizards at Bucks, 8 p.m.
Kings at Timberwolves, 8 p.m.
Spurs at Warriors, 10 p.m.
Pelicans at Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 28
Bulls at Celtics, 7:30 p.m.
Raptors at Nets, 7:30 p.m.
Hawks at Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m.
Bucks at Heat, 7:30 p.m.
Hornets at Knicks, 7:30 p.m.
Thunder at Timberwolves, 8 p.m.
Rockets at Mavericks, 8:30 p.m.
Warriors at Kings, 10 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 4
Quarterfinal: TBD at TBD
Quarterfinal: TBD at TBD
Tuesday, Dec. 5
Quarterfinal: TBD at TBD
Quarterfinal: TBD at TBD
Thursday, Dec. 7
Semifinal: TBD vs. TBD at Las Vegas
Semifinal: TBD vs. TBD at Las Vegas
Saturday, Dec. 9
Final: TBD vs. TBD at Las Vegas
NBA In-season Tournament scores, results
Tuesday, Nov. 21
Magic 126, Raptors 107
Pacers 157, Hawks 152
Cavaliers 122, 76ers 119 (OT)
Suns 120, Trail Blazers 107
Lakers 131, Jazz 99
Friday, Nov. 17
Bucks 130, Hornets 99
Knicks 120, Wizards 99
76ers 126, Hawks 116
Cavaliers 108, Pistons 100
Celtics 108, Raptors 105
Kings 129, Spurs 120
Magic 103, Bulls 97
Pelicans 115, Nuggets 110
Suns 131, Jazz 128
Lakers 107, Trail Blazers 95
Clippers 104, Rockets 100
Tuesday, Nov. 14
Heat 111, Hornets 105
Hawks 126, Pistons 120
Pacers 132, 76ers 126
Nets 124, Magic 104
Thunder 123, Spurs 87
Pelicans 131, Mavericks 110
Jazz 115, Trail Blazers 99
Nuggets 111, Clippers 108
Timberwolves 104, Warriors 101
Lakers 134, Grizzlies 107
Friday, Nov. 10
76ers 114, Pistons 106
Hornets 124, Wizards 117
Celtics 121, Nets 107
Rockets 104, Pelicans 101
Jazz 127, Grizzlies 121
Timberwolves 117, Spurs 110
Mavericks 144, Clippers 126
Kings 105, Thunder 98
Lakers 122, Suns 119
Friday, Nov. 3
Pacers 121, Cavaliers 116
Bucks 110, Knicks 105
Heat 121, Wizards 114
Nets 109, Bulls 107
Warriors 141, Thunder 139
Nuggets 125, Mavericks 114
Trail Blazers 115, Grizzlies 113 (OT)
Eastern Conference Group A standings
|Wins
|Losses
|Points Scored
|Point Differential
3
0
410
+16
2
1
346
+6
2
2
485
+9
1
2
394
-9
0
3
326
-22
Eastern Conference Group B standings
|Wins
|Losses
|Points Scored
|Point Differential
2
0
240
+36
2
0
232
+13
1
1
225
+16
1
2
328
-30
0
3
330
-35
Eastern Conference Group C standings
|Wins
|Losses
|Points Scored
|Point Differential
2
0
229
+17
2
1
340
+8
2
1
333
+5
0
2
204
-8
0
2
212
-22
Western Conference Group A standings
|Wins
|Losses
|Points Scored
|Point Differential
4
0
494
+74
2
1
370
+13
2
2
469
-13
1
3
416
-39
0
3
341
-35
Western Conference Group B standings
|Wins
|Losses
|Points Scored
|Point Differential
2
1
347
+23
2
1
346
+9
1
1
204
-3
1
2
368
-14
1
2
340
-15
Western Conference Group C standings
|Wins
|Losses
|Points Scored
|Point Differential
2
0
234
+16
2
0
221
+10
1
1
242
-1
1
2
366
+27
0
3
317
-52
A = advances as group winner
W = advances on wild card berth
E = eliminated