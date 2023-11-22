The first two of teams have reached the knockout stage of the NBA's inaugural In-Season Tournament. The Los Angeles Lakers improved to 4-0 in group play after rolling over the Utah Jazz, 131-99, and have clinched the West's Group A and a top-two seed. Their +74 point differential puts them in great shape to secure the top seed, but other IST games Friday and next Tuesday will ultimately determine who the Lakers will host.

The other squad to have advanced Tuesday is the Indiana Pacers, who came back from 20 points down to post a 157-152 victory in one of the highest scoring games in NBA history. The Pacers are 3-0, but they already own the tiebreaker over the Cleveland Cavaliers, who Indiana defeated on the first night of tournament. Indiana will complete group play when it faces Detroit on Friday.

Other East leaders are the 2-0 Milwaukee Bucks who hold a 23-point edge in point differential over the 2-0 Miami Heat in Group B. The Boston Celtics, also at 2-0, have the best path to winning Group C. As of now, the Heat are the frontrunners for the wild card spot. In the West, Friday's action could determine who emerges from the other two groups. A Pelicans' victory over the Clippers coupled with Rockets' loss to the Nuggets would give New Orleans the Group B berth, and Kings-Timberwolves contest will give an inside track to the winner in Group C. With a win, Minnesota (2-0) would own the head-to-head tiebreakers over Golden State and Sacramento giving them the group. But Minnesota also is the current leader for the wild card spot.

The Trail Blazers were eliminated from contention Tuesday night, bringing the total number of squads eliminated to five. All those teams eliminated will play in still-to-be-scheduled regular-season games on Dec. 6 and Dec. 8.

Here's a quick refresher on what to expect in the In-Season Tournament. The league has divided each conference into three five-team groups. Those teams will play group stage games on Tuesdays and Fridays in November. The teams are debuting this season's city edition uniforms and the games will be played on specially-designed courts.

Once all five teams in each group have played one another, the top eight will advance to the knockout stage in early December. Those eight teams will include the six group winners along with one wild-card team in each conference.

Below is the 2023 In-Season Tournament schedule, scores, standings and more. All games on ESPN and NBA TV are streaming on fubo (try for free).

NBA In-Season Tournament schedule

(All times Eastern)

Friday, Nov. 24

Celtics at Magic, 2:30 p.m.

Suns at Grizzlies, 5 p.m.

Heat at Knicks, 7:30 p.m.

Bulls at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Pistons at Pacers, 8 p.m.

Nuggets at Rockets, 8 p.m.

Wizards at Bucks, 8 p.m.

Kings at Timberwolves, 8 p.m.

Spurs at Warriors, 10 p.m.

Pelicans at Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 28

Bulls at Celtics, 7:30 p.m.

Raptors at Nets, 7:30 p.m.

Hawks at Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m.

Bucks at Heat, 7:30 p.m.

Hornets at Knicks, 7:30 p.m.

Thunder at Timberwolves, 8 p.m.

Rockets at Mavericks, 8:30 p.m.

Warriors at Kings, 10 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 4

Quarterfinal: TBD at TBD

Quarterfinal: TBD at TBD

Tuesday, Dec. 5

Quarterfinal: TBD at TBD

Quarterfinal: TBD at TBD

Thursday, Dec. 7

Semifinal: TBD vs. TBD at Las Vegas

Semifinal: TBD vs. TBD at Las Vegas

Saturday, Dec. 9

Final: TBD vs. TBD at Las Vegas

NBA In-season Tournament scores, results

Tuesday, Nov. 21

Magic 126, Raptors 107

Pacers 157, Hawks 152

Cavaliers 122, 76ers 119 (OT)

Suns 120, Trail Blazers 107

Lakers 131, Jazz 99

Friday, Nov. 17

Bucks 130, Hornets 99

Knicks 120, Wizards 99

76ers 126, Hawks 116

Cavaliers 108, Pistons 100

Celtics 108, Raptors 105

Kings 129, Spurs 120

Magic 103, Bulls 97

Pelicans 115, Nuggets 110

Suns 131, Jazz 128

Lakers 107, Trail Blazers 95

Clippers 104, Rockets 100

Tuesday, Nov. 14

Heat 111, Hornets 105

Hawks 126, Pistons 120

Pacers 132, 76ers 126

Nets 124, Magic 104

Thunder 123, Spurs 87

Pelicans 131, Mavericks 110

Jazz 115, Trail Blazers 99

Nuggets 111, Clippers 108

Timberwolves 104, Warriors 101

Lakers 134, Grizzlies 107

Friday, Nov. 10

76ers 114, Pistons 106

Hornets 124, Wizards 117

Celtics 121, Nets 107

Rockets 104, Pelicans 101

Jazz 127, Grizzlies 121

Timberwolves 117, Spurs 110

Mavericks 144, Clippers 126

Kings 105, Thunder 98

Lakers 122, Suns 119

Friday, Nov. 3

Pacers 121, Cavaliers 116

Bucks 110, Knicks 105

Heat 121, Wizards 114

Nets 109, Bulls 107

Warriors 141, Thunder 139

Nuggets 125, Mavericks 114

Trail Blazers 115, Grizzlies 113 (OT)

Eastern Conference Group A standings



Wins Losses Points Scored Point Differential Indiana Pacers A 3 0 410 +16 Cleveland Cavaliers 2 1 346 +6 Philadelphia 76ers 2 2 485 +9 Atlanta Hawks 1 2 394 -9 Detroit Pistons E 0 3 326 -22

Eastern Conference Group B standings

Eastern Conference Group C standings



Wins Losses Points Scored Point Differential Boston Celtics 2 0 229 +17 Brooklyn Nets 2 1 340 +8 Orlando Magic 2 1 333 +5 Chicago Bulls 0 2 204 -8 Toronto Raptors 0 2 212 -22

Western Conference Group A standings

Western Conference Group B standings

Western Conference Group C standings

A = advances as group winner

W = advances on wild card berth

E = eliminated