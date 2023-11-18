The NBA's inaugural In-Season Tournament has officially reached the midway point of the group stage portion of the event. Seven teams remain undefeated, but the NBA champion Nuggets are no longer in that club after the host Pelicans beat Denver Friday night. With the win New Orleans moved to 2-1, but more importantly took over the top spot the West B group by virtue of now owning the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Nuggets and by seeing the Clippers post their first victory of the James Harden era after Los Angeles beat the Houston Rockets who had been 1-0 in group play.



In other West action, the Lakers (3-0) now standalone atop Group A after the Suns beat the Jazz. And the Kings (2-0) vaulted into first place in Group C on the strength of +16 point differential, which is six points better than the +10 of the Timberwolves (2-0). Those two teams will square off in a West C battle on Friday in Minnesota. The current wild card leader are the Jazz who with their +19 point differential have a 10-point cushion over the Nuggets' +9.

With a monster 31-point victory over the Hornets, the Bucks (2-0) leapfrog over the Heat (2-0) to take command of the East B group based on a point differential of +36 for Milwaukee to +13 for Miami. Should both teams move to 3-0, the head-to-head matchup on Nov. 28 in Miami would determine who wins that group. The Pacers (East A) and Celtics (East C), who were both idle on Friday, remain the leaders in their groups at 2-0. If the group play ended today, the Heat (2-0) would advance as the wild card just nudging out the 76ers (2-0) due to having a one-point edge in point differential.

Here's a quick refresher on what to expect in the In-Season Tournament. The league has divided each conference into three five-team groups. Those teams will play group stage games on Tuesdays and Fridays in November. The teams are debuting this season's city edition uniforms and the games will be played on specially-designed courts.

Once all five teams in each group have played one another, the top eight will advance to the knockout stage in early December. Those eight teams will include the six group winners along with one wild-card team in each conference.

Below is the 2023 In-Season Tournament schedule, scores, standings and more. All games on ESPN and NBA TV are streaming on fubo (try for free).

NBA In-Season Tournament schedule

(All times Eastern)

Tuesday, Nov. 21

Raptors at Magic, 7 p.m.

Pacers at Hawks, 7:30 p.m.

Cavaliers at 76ers, 7:30 p.m.

Trail Blazers at Suns, 9 p.m.

Jazz at Lakers, 10 p.m.



Friday, Nov. 24

Celtics at Magic, 2:30 p.m.

Suns at Grizzlies, 5 p.m.

Heat at Knicks, 7:30 p.m.

Bulls at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Pistons at Pacers, 8 p.m.

Nuggets at Rockets, 8 p.m.

Wizards at Bucks, 8 p.m.

Kings at Timberwolves, 8 p.m.

Spurs at Warriors, 10 p.m.

Pelicans at Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 28

Bulls at Celtics, 7:30 p.m.

Raptors at Nets, 7:30 p.m.

Hawks at Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m.

Bucks at Heat, 7:30 p.m.

Hornets at Knicks, 7:30 p.m.

Thunder at Timberwolves, 8 p.m.

Rockets at Mavericks, 8:30 p.m.

Warriors at Kings, 10 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 4

Quarterfinal: TBD at TBD

Quarterfinal: TBD at TBD

Tuesday, Dec. 5

Quarterfinal: TBD at TBD

Quarterfinal: TBD at TBD

Thursday, Dec. 7

Semifinal: TBD vs. TBD at Las Vegas

Semifinal: TBD vs. TBD at Las Vegas

Saturday, Dec. 9

Final: TBD vs. TBD at Las Vegas

NBA In-season Tournament scores, results

Friday, Nov. 17

Bucks 130, Hornets 99

Knicks 120, Wizards 99

76ers 126, Hawks 116

Cavaliers 108, Pistons 100

Celtics 108, Raptors 105

Kings 129, Spurs 120

Magic 103, Bulls 97

Pelicans 115, Nuggets 110

Suns 131, Jazz 128

Lakers 107, Trail Blazers 95

Clippers 104, Rockets 100

Tuesday, Nov. 14

Heat 111, Hornets 105

Hawks 126, Pistons 120

Pacers 132, 76ers 126

Nets 124, Magic 104

Thunder 123, Spurs 87

Pelicans 131, Mavericks 110

Jazz 115, Trail Blazers 99

Nuggets 111, Clippers 108

Timberwolves 104, Warriors 101

Lakers 134, Grizzlies 107

Friday, Nov. 10

76ers 114, Pistons 106

Hornets 124, Wizards 117

Celtics 121, Nets 107

Rockets 104, Pelicans 101

Jazz 127, Grizzlies 121

Timberwolves 117, Spurs 110

Mavericks 144, Clippers 126

Kings 105, Thunder 98

Lakers 122, Suns 119

Friday, Nov. 3

Pacers 121, Cavaliers 116

Bucks 110, Knicks 105

Heat 121, Wizards 114

Nets 109, Bulls 107

Warriors 141, Thunder 139

Nuggets 125, Mavericks 114

Trail Blazers 115, Grizzlies 113 (OT)

Eastern Conference Group A standings

Wins Losses Points Scored Point Differential Indiana Pacers 2 0 253 +11 Philadelphia 76ers 2 1 366 +12 Cleveland Cavaliers 1 1 224 +3 Atlanta Hawks 1 1 242 -4 Detroit Pistons E 0 3 326 -22

Eastern Conference Group B standings

Eastern Conference Group C standings

Wins Losses Points Scored Point Differential Boston Celtics 2 0 229 +17 Brooklyn Nets 2 1 340 +8 Orlando Magic 1 1 207 -14 Toronto Raptors 0 1 105 -3 Chicago Bulls 0 2 204 -8

Western Conference Group A standings

Western Conference Group B standings

Western Conference Group C standings

A = clinched berth to advance

W = clinched wild card

E = eliminated