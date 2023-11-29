The early round of action on the final day of group stage play in the NBA's inaugural In-Season Tournament has produced the East bracket. The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Miami Heat on Tuesday night to earn the top spot in both their East B group and the conference. The Boston Celtics won East C and the New York Knicks captured the wild card spot. The Indiana Pacers previously won the East A group. Next week's quarterfinals will be Knicks at Bucks and Celtics at Magic.
In the West, the Phoenix Suns, at 3-1, have the inside track on reaching the next stage via the wild card. In fact, all signs are pointing to a quarterfinal matchup against the West A group winners, the Lakers, in Los Angeles. In the East, with only the Pacers having earned a spot, 10 the conference's 15 teams are still in contention to advance.
The scenarios for the remaining spots still up for grabs can be found below.
West clinching scenarios
WESTERN CONFERENCE KNOCKOUT ROUND SCENARIOS... entering the final day of Group Play on 11/28!— NBA (@NBA) November 27, 2023
GOLDEN STATE clinches Group C if one of the following occurs:
1) GSW victory + MIN loss
2) GSW victory + GSW wins tiebreaker over SAC and MIN
GOLDEN STATE clinches Wildcard if the… pic.twitter.com/G1vKQQt0HX
Here's a quick refresher on how the In-Season Tournament works. The league has divided each conference into three five-team groups. Those teams will play group stage games on Tuesdays and Fridays in November. The teams are debuting this season's city edition uniforms and the games will be played on specially-designed courts.
Below is the 2023 In-Season Tournament schedule, scores, standings and more. All games on ESPN and NBA TV are streaming on fubo (try for free).
NBA In-Season Tournament schedule
(All times Eastern)
Monday, Dec. 4
Quarterfinal: TBD at TBD, time TBD, TNT
Quarterfinal: TBD at TBD, time TBD, TNT
Tuesday, Dec. 5
Quarterfinal: TBD at TBD, time TBD, TNT
Quarterfinal: TBD at TBD, time TBD, TNT
Thursday, Dec. 7
East semifinal: TBD vs. TBD at Las Vegas, time TBD, ESPN
West semifinal: TBD vs. TBD at Las Vegas, time TBD, TNT
Saturday, Dec. 9
Final: TBD vs. TBD at Las Vegas, 8:30 p.m., ABC
NBA In-season Tournament scores, results
Tuesday, Nov. 28
Celtics 124, Bulls 97
Nets 115, Raptors 103
Cavaliers 128, Hawks 105
Heat 131, Heat 124
Knicks 115, Hornets 91
Thunder 106, Timberwolves 103
Rockets at Mavericks, 8:30 p.m., League Pass (in progress)
Warriors at Kings, 10 p.m., TNT (in progress)
Friday, Nov. 24
Magic 113, Celtics 96
Suns 110, Grizzlies 89
Knicks 100, Heat 98
Raptors 121, Bulls 108
Pacers 136, Pistons 113
Rockets 105, Nuggets 86
Bucks 131, Wizards 128
Kings 124, Timberwolves 111
Warriors 118, Spurs 112
Pelicans 116, Clippers 106
Tuesday, Nov. 21
Magic 126, Raptors 107
Pacers 157, Hawks 152
Cavaliers 122, 76ers 119 (OT)
Suns 120, Trail Blazers 107
Lakers 131, Jazz 99
Friday, Nov. 17
Bucks 130, Hornets 99
Knicks 120, Wizards 99
76ers 126, Hawks 116
Cavaliers 108, Pistons 100
Celtics 108, Raptors 105
Kings 129, Spurs 120
Magic 103, Bulls 97
Pelicans 115, Nuggets 110
Suns 131, Jazz 128
Lakers 107, Trail Blazers 95
Clippers 104, Rockets 100
Tuesday, Nov. 14
Heat 111, Hornets 105
Hawks 126, Pistons 120
Pacers 132, 76ers 126
Nets 124, Magic 104
Thunder 123, Spurs 87
Pelicans 131, Mavericks 110
Jazz 115, Trail Blazers 99
Nuggets 111, Clippers 108
Timberwolves 104, Warriors 101
Lakers 134, Grizzlies 107
Friday, Nov. 10
76ers 114, Pistons 106
Hornets 124, Wizards 117
Celtics 121, Nets 107
Rockets 104, Pelicans 101
Jazz 127, Grizzlies 121
Timberwolves 117, Spurs 110
Mavericks 144, Clippers 126
Kings 105, Thunder 98
Lakers 122, Suns 119
Friday, Nov. 3
Pacers 121, Cavaliers 116
Bucks 110, Knicks 105
Heat 121, Wizards 114
Nets 109, Bulls 107
Warriors 141, Thunder 139
Nuggets 125, Mavericks 114
Trail Blazers 115, Grizzlies 113 (OT)
Eastern Conference Group A standings
|Wins
|Losses
|Points Scored
|Point Differential
4
0
546
+39
3
1
474
+29
2
2
485
+9
1
3
499
-32
0
4
439
-45
Eastern Conference Group B standings
|Wins
|Losses
|Points Scored
|Point Differential
3
0
502
+46
3
1
440
+42
2
2
454
+4
1
3
419
-54
0
4
458
-38
Eastern Conference Group C standings
|Wins
|Losses
|Points Scored
|Point Differential
3
1
449
+27
3
1
446
+22
3
1
455
+20
1
3
436
-21
0
4
409
-48
Western Conference Group A standings
|Wins
|Losses
|Points Scored
|Point Differential
4
0
494
+74
3
1
480
+34
2
2
469
-13
1
3
416
-39
0
4
430
-56
Western Conference Group B standings
|Wins
|Losses
|Points Scored
|Point Differential
3
1
463
+33
2
1
347
+16
2
2
432
-10
1
2
368
-14
1
3
446
-25
Western Conference Group C standings
|Wins
|Losses
|Points Scored
|Point Differential
3
0
358
+29
2
1
332
-3
2
1
360
+5
1
2
360
+27
0
4
429
-58
A = advances as group winner
W = advances on wild card berth
E = eliminated