The early round of action on the final day of group stage play in the NBA's inaugural In-Season Tournament has produced the East bracket. The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Miami Heat on Tuesday night to earn the top spot in both their East B group and the conference. The Boston Celtics won East C and the New York Knicks captured the wild card spot. The Indiana Pacers previously won the East A group. Next week's quarterfinals will be Knicks at Bucks and Celtics at Magic.

In the West, the Phoenix Suns, at 3-1, have the inside track on reaching the next stage via the wild card. In fact, all signs are pointing to a quarterfinal matchup against the West A group winners, the Lakers, in Los Angeles. In the East, with only the Pacers having earned a spot, 10 the conference's 15 teams are still in contention to advance.

The scenarios for the remaining spots still up for grabs can be found below.

West clinching scenarios



Here's a quick refresher on how the In-Season Tournament works. The league has divided each conference into three five-team groups. Those teams will play group stage games on Tuesdays and Fridays in November. The teams are debuting this season's city edition uniforms and the games will be played on specially-designed courts.

Below is the 2023 In-Season Tournament schedule, scores, standings and more. All games on ESPN and NBA TV are streaming on fubo (try for free).

NBA In-Season Tournament schedule

(All times Eastern)

Monday, Dec. 4

Quarterfinal: TBD at TBD, time TBD, TNT

Quarterfinal: TBD at TBD, time TBD, TNT

Tuesday, Dec. 5

Quarterfinal: TBD at TBD, time TBD, TNT

Quarterfinal: TBD at TBD, time TBD, TNT

Thursday, Dec. 7

East semifinal: TBD vs. TBD at Las Vegas, time TBD, ESPN

West semifinal: TBD vs. TBD at Las Vegas, time TBD, TNT

Saturday, Dec. 9

Final: TBD vs. TBD at Las Vegas, 8:30 p.m., ABC

NBA In-season Tournament scores, results

Tuesday, Nov. 28

Celtics 124, Bulls 97

Nets 115, Raptors 103

Cavaliers 128, Hawks 105

Heat 131, Heat 124

Knicks 115, Hornets 91

Thunder 106, Timberwolves 103

Rockets at Mavericks, 8:30 p.m., League Pass (in progress)

Warriors at Kings, 10 p.m., TNT (in progress)

Friday, Nov. 24

Magic 113, Celtics 96

Suns 110, Grizzlies 89

Knicks 100, Heat 98

Raptors 121, Bulls 108

Pacers 136, Pistons 113

Rockets 105, Nuggets 86

Bucks 131, Wizards 128

Kings 124, Timberwolves 111

Warriors 118, Spurs 112

Pelicans 116, Clippers 106

Tuesday, Nov. 21

Magic 126, Raptors 107

Pacers 157, Hawks 152

Cavaliers 122, 76ers 119 (OT)

Suns 120, Trail Blazers 107

Lakers 131, Jazz 99

Friday, Nov. 17

Bucks 130, Hornets 99

Knicks 120, Wizards 99

76ers 126, Hawks 116

Cavaliers 108, Pistons 100

Celtics 108, Raptors 105

Kings 129, Spurs 120

Magic 103, Bulls 97

Pelicans 115, Nuggets 110

Suns 131, Jazz 128

Lakers 107, Trail Blazers 95

Clippers 104, Rockets 100

Tuesday, Nov. 14

Heat 111, Hornets 105

Hawks 126, Pistons 120

Pacers 132, 76ers 126

Nets 124, Magic 104

Thunder 123, Spurs 87

Pelicans 131, Mavericks 110

Jazz 115, Trail Blazers 99

Nuggets 111, Clippers 108

Timberwolves 104, Warriors 101

Lakers 134, Grizzlies 107

Friday, Nov. 10

76ers 114, Pistons 106

Hornets 124, Wizards 117

Celtics 121, Nets 107

Rockets 104, Pelicans 101

Jazz 127, Grizzlies 121

Timberwolves 117, Spurs 110

Mavericks 144, Clippers 126

Kings 105, Thunder 98

Lakers 122, Suns 119

Friday, Nov. 3

Pacers 121, Cavaliers 116

Bucks 110, Knicks 105

Heat 121, Wizards 114

Nets 109, Bulls 107

Warriors 141, Thunder 139

Nuggets 125, Mavericks 114

Trail Blazers 115, Grizzlies 113 (OT)

Eastern Conference Group A standings



Wins Losses Points Scored Point Differential Indiana Pacers A 4 0 546 +39 Cleveland Cavaliers E 3 1 474 +29 Philadelphia 76ers E 2 2 485 +9 Atlanta Hawks E 1 3 499 -32 Detroit Pistons E 0 4 439 -45

Eastern Conference Group B standings



Wins Losses Points Scored Point Differential Milwaukee Bucks A 3 0 502 +46 New York Knicks W 3 1 440 +42 Miami Heat E 2 2 454 +4 Charlotte Hornets E 1 3 419 -54 Washington Wizards E 0 4 458 -38

Eastern Conference Group C standings



Wins Losses Points Scored Point Differential Boston Celtics A 3 1 449 +27 Orlando Magic E 3 1 446 +22 Brooklyn Nets E 3 1 455 +20 Toronto Raptors E 1 3 436 -21 Chicago Bulls E 0 4 409 -48

Western Conference Group A standings

Western Conference Group B standings

Western Conference Group C standings

A = advances as group winner

W = advances on wild card berth

E = eliminated