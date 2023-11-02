The NBA's first ever In-Season Tournament is nearly upon us, but with the event spanning all of November and the early portion of December, here's a quick refresher on what to expect. The league has divided each conference into three five-team groups. Those teams will play group stage games on Tuesdays and Fridays in November. The teams will debut this season's city edition uniforms and the games will be played on specially-designed courts.
Once all five teams in each group have played one another, the top eight will advance to the knockout stage. Those eight teams will include the six group winners along with one wildcard team in each conference. Of course, with only a four-game sample, actually whittling the field down to eight teams will be complicated. Ties will be broken in the following order:
- Group stage head-to-head record
- Point differential in group stage games
- Points scored in group stage games
- Regular-season record during the 2022-23 season
- Random drawing
The In-Season Tournament standings will be updated every tournament night, starting with the opening slate of seven games on Friday, Nov. 3. The New York Knicks will visit the Milwaukee Bucks in the event's first nationally-televised contest.
In-Season Tournament schedule
Friday, Nov. 3 (all times Eastern)
- Cavaliers at Pacers, 7 p.m., League Pass
- Knicks at Bucks, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
- Wizards at Heat, 8 p.m., League Pass
- Nets at Bulls, 8 p.m., League Pass
- Warriors at Thunder, 8 p.m., League Pass
- Mavericks at Nuggets, 10 p.m., ESPN
- Grizzlies at Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. League Pass
