The NBA In-Season tournament will begin its first-ever group stage on Friday. Seven games will be featured on the main slate, which will begin at 7 p.m. ET. Are you looking to find an edge ahead of tip-off? We've got you covered with a trio of plus-money props worth considering.

Evan Mobley O10.5 rebounds (+102)

Mobley is averaging 11 rebounds per game through his first four games of the 2023-24 season. His rebounding boost is largely due to Jarrett Allen's absence and Friday's matchup with the Indiana Pacers should be productive for the Cleveland Cavaliers big man. Mobley has grabbed at least 10 rebounds in three straight meetings with the Pacers and snared 12 rebounds in 36 minutes the last time he faced them without Allen. There's not much risk in putting some money on this.

Luka Doncic O7.5 assists (+102)

Doncic is still one of the league's top playmakers. He averaging 9.8 assists per game and 11.0 assists per game on the road this season. The Denver Nuggets have a strong defense, but Doncic sliced it up with his passing in recent years. He's tallied at least eight assists in six straight matchups against the reigning champs. Kyrie Irving (foot) will return ahead of the weekend following a two-game layoff to bolster the Mavericks' offense in this matchup. Dallas is converting 41% of its threes as a team and attempts a league-high 18.3 shots per game from distance. That volume should be enough for Doncic to get the job done.

Kevin Love O7.5 rebounds + assists (+107)

Love missed the Miami Heat's last game with a shoulder injury but will return to the lineup against the Washington Wizards. Washington's frontcourt struggles to rake in boards and forks up 51.0 rebounds per game to opposing teams. Only the New Orleans Pelicans are worse on that front. Love is averaging 8.0 rebounds alone this season, so this total seems very attainable. Especially because he's starting and notching 2.3 assists per contest.