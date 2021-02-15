The 2020-21 NBA season is about a third of the way through, with the 2021 All-Star Game right around the corner. While the early on-court action has been extremely exciting, there's also been a lot of games missed by key contributors across the league's landscape. In addition to player absences due to the league's health and safety protocols amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, teams are also dealing with regular injury issues, as is the case every year.

Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis and Kawhi Leonard are among the three most prominent stars sidelined with various ailments, but they're not the only key players out of action. Here's a look at a few of the bigger names currently dealing with injury issues. To see more injury updates around the league, click here.

