The 2020-21 NBA season is about a third of the way through, with the 2021 All-Star Game right around the corner. While the early on-court action has been extremely exciting, there's also been a lot of games missed by key contributors across the league's landscape. In addition to player absences due to the league's health and safety protocols amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, teams are also dealing with regular injury issues, as is the case every year.
Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis and Kawhi Leonard are among the three most prominent stars sidelined with various ailments, but they're not the only key players out of action. Here's a look at a few of the bigger names currently dealing with injury issues. To see more injury updates around the league, click here.
Anthony Davis Los Angeles Lakers PF
|INJURY: Achilles | STATUS: To undergo MRI
The Lakers big man will undergo an MRI on Monday after reaggravating his Achilles injury Sunday against the Nuggets. He's already missed time with the same injury earlier in the week, and stressed he wanted to be extra careful. "I just don't want to play a game where I still feel it and then get hurt and now I'm out for the playoffs or whatever or for multiple weeks, where it's something I can't control and maintain right now where you miss two games or three games early on in the season or midseason and be ready to go for the rest of the season," Davis said.
Kawhi Leonard Los Angeles Clippers SF
|INJURY: Leg contusion | STATUS: Out indefinitely
Clippers coach Tyronn Lue revealed on Sunday their star is dealing with a left leg contusion with no timetable for a return. Lue mentioned Leonard suffered the injury during their road trip, but didn't offer any specifics on when they could expect him back.
Kevin Durant Brooklyn Nets PF
|INJURY: Hamstring strain | STATUS: Out at least two games
The Nets announced on Sunday that Durant has been diagnosed with a "mild" hamstring strain and at minimum won't play in the next two games. The team will likely play it extra safe with its superstar, who's coming off a major Achilles injury.
Marcus Smart Boston Celtics PG
|INJURY: Calf tear | STATUS: Out indefinitely
Smart revealed on Friday that while he's recovering from the left calf tear he suffered on Jan. 30 against the Lakers, he admits he doesn't feel close to playing. "I'm not actually where I want to be. It's tough just because being hurt it's just a whole process. It takes time," Smart said. "But we are making great strides." While it was previously reported that the Celtics projected Smart to miss 2-to-3 weeks after reviewing the results of his MRI, it's clear Boston's gritty guard remains without a timeline to return.